Kanye 'Not Looking For Commitment' Amid Dating Rumours Involving Kim Kardashian Look-Alike - Report

Kanye 'Not Looking For Commitment' Amid Dating Rumours Involving Kim Kardashian Look-Alike - Report

After having a brief relationship with actress Julia Fox that ended earlier this month, American rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, was spotted hanging out with social... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

As the dating rumours surrounding rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones hit the headlines after the two were seen hanging out for a couple of weeks, the sources have revealed TMZ online newspaper that the two are not official just yet.The sources told TMZ that Kanye, 44 and 24-year-old Chaney's relationship was “all for fun” and he was “undeniably drawn to” her because of her close resemblance to his estranged wife Kardashian."He is not looking for commitment with anyone right now," a source claimed.Kanye and Chaney made headlines after they were spotted together at Nobu Malibu and she attended his live “ 2” concert in Miami earlier this week. Chaney was snapped wearing look-alike outfits that made her have a strong resemblance.The source said that there was “no PDA, and they were super low-key” while West was “surrounded by fangirls.”The feud between Kanye and Kim seems to have turned murkier amid their ongoing divorce as Kanye filed a case, objecting his wife's latest court filing in which she accused him of "created emotional distress" by spreading "misinformation" on social media regarding their "private matters and co-parenting".The couple, who tied the knot on 14 May 2014, share four children -- daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from rapper Kanye after seven years of their marriage.

