International
https://sputniknews.com/20220228/kanye-not-looking-for-commitment-amid-dating-rumours-involving-kim-kardashian-look-alike---report-1093439105.html
Kanye 'Not Looking For Commitment' Amid Dating Rumours Involving Kim Kardashian Look-Alike - Report
Kanye 'Not Looking For Commitment' Amid Dating Rumours Involving Kim Kardashian Look-Alike - Report
After having a brief relationship with actress Julia Fox that ended earlier this month, American rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, was spotted hanging out with social... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-28T10:10+0000
2022-02-28T10:10+0000
society
kim kardashian
kanye west
divorce
dating
relationship
rapper
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107794/37/1077943701_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1d1f15ac792ddb50637fe24d7fba058d.jpg
As the dating rumours surrounding rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones hit the headlines after the two were seen hanging out for a couple of weeks, the sources have revealed TMZ online newspaper that the two are not official just yet.The sources told TMZ that Kanye, 44 and 24-year-old Chaney's relationship was “all for fun” and he was “undeniably drawn to” her because of her close resemblance to his estranged wife Kardashian."He is not looking for commitment with anyone right now," a source claimed.Kanye and Chaney made headlines after they were spotted together at Nobu Malibu and she attended his live “ 2” concert in Miami earlier this week. Chaney was snapped wearing look-alike outfits that made her have a strong resemblance.The source said that there was “no PDA, and they were super low-key” while West was “surrounded by fangirls.”The feud between Kanye and Kim seems to have turned murkier amid their ongoing divorce as Kanye filed a case, objecting his wife's latest court filing in which she accused him of "created emotional distress" by spreading "misinformation" on social media regarding their "private matters and co-parenting".The couple, who tied the knot on 14 May 2014, share four children -- daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from rapper Kanye after seven years of their marriage.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107794/37/1077943701_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4d1d650ea7ea1cab46015c538c06f5c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, kim kardashian, kanye west, divorce, dating, relationship, rapper

Kanye 'Not Looking For Commitment' Amid Dating Rumours Involving Kim Kardashian Look-Alike - Report

10:10 GMT 28.02.2022
© AP Photo / Michael WykeKanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.
Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Wyke
SubscribeGoogle news
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
After having a brief relationship with actress Julia Fox that ended earlier this month, American rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, was spotted hanging out with social media influencer Chaney Jones, a look-alike of his estranged wife and reality TV star -- Kim Kardashian. Amid her ongoing divorce with Kanye, Kim has been dating actor Pete Davidson.
As the dating rumours surrounding rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones hit the headlines after the two were seen hanging out for a couple of weeks, the sources have revealed TMZ online newspaper that the two are not official just yet.
The sources told TMZ that Kanye, 44 and 24-year-old Chaney's relationship was “all for fun” and he was “undeniably drawn to” her because of her close resemblance to his estranged wife Kardashian.
"He is not looking for commitment with anyone right now," a source claimed.
Kanye and Chaney made headlines after they were spotted together at Nobu Malibu and she attended his live “ 2” concert in Miami earlier this week.
Chaney was snapped wearing look-alike outfits that made her have a strong resemblance.
The source said that there was “no PDA, and they were super low-key” while West was “surrounded by fangirls.”
© Photo : TwitterRapper Kanye West with Kim Kardashian's look-alike Chaney Jones at Miami
Rapper Kanye West with Kim Kardashian's look-alike Chaney Jones at Miami - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2022
Rapper Kanye West with Kim Kardashian's look-alike Chaney Jones at Miami
© Photo : Twitter
The feud between Kanye and Kim seems to have turned murkier amid their ongoing divorce as Kanye filed a case, objecting his wife's latest court filing in which she accused him of "created emotional distress" by spreading "misinformation" on social media regarding their "private matters and co-parenting".
The couple, who tied the knot on 14 May 2014, share four children -- daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.
In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from rapper Kanye after seven years of their marriage.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала