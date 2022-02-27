https://sputniknews.com/20220227/kanye-west-rejects-as-hearsay-estranged-wife-kim-kardashians-criticism-of-his-misinformation-1093417586.html

Kanye West Rejects as 'Hearsay’ Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian's Criticism of His 'Misinformation'

Former reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian, previously filed court documents claiming that her estranged husband...

Rapper Kanye West has filed an objection to his estranged wife's latest court filing, in which she accused him of "created emotional distress" by spreading "misinformation" on social media regarding their "private family matters and co-parenting." The musician, who officially and legally changed his name to "Ye" (his nickname) in 2021, on Friday slammed Kardashian's statement as "hearsay" in legal documents cited by PEOPLE. There has not yet been any official statement in response from Kardashian's representative and lawyer. A hearing in the legal tussle between the two celebrities has been scheduled for March 2.The reportedly highest-paid reality television personality of 2015 filed for divorce from rapper West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage. Things turned sour between the pair, who co-parent their four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2,5, as Kardashian became involved in a new romance with American comedian and actor Pete Davidson. Rumours of a romance had originally sparked after the duo shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live sketch in early October 2021, gathering steam since then. As the celebrity duo became one of social media's hottest items, the Yeezy designer lobbed several attacks on social media and in the press against Kardashian. The founder of shapewear company Skims eventually spoke out against her ex-husband, after he accused her of allowing daughter North to have a TikTok account "against [his] will." Ye, formerly Kanye West, 44, had previously expressed disapproval of his eldest child’s presence on the app, telling the host of “Hollywood Unlocked” that he didn’t want any of his four children using it. Kardashian added she was “saddened” by the manner in which Kanye West's “obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly” was causing “pain for all.” The American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman declared she wants to "handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably." In her filing on Wednesday, Kardashian also said West's efforts to impede her divorce request "should be rejected." Scattered among his numerous Instagram posts, since-deleted, about Pete Davidson, whom Kanye West referred to as “garbage” and “trash”, were his hopes of getting back together with Kim Kardashian. It contained an attached personal declaration from Kardashian, expressing her "desire" to have the marriage terminated. “I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children," said the voluptuous celebrity. West, widely regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop musicians of all time, later issued a public apology to Kardashian and Davidson for "sharing” on social media screen shots that “came off as harassing." The "Stronger" rapper also took "accountability" for his actions, yet by all accounts appeared to continue publicly post about Kim Kardashian on his Instagram.

