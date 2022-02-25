https://sputniknews.com/20220225/kim-kardashian-calls-out-kanye-west-for-causing-emotional-distress-1093354784.html
Kim Kardashian has filed new legal documents for divorce in which she has accused her estranged husband Kanye West of causing emotional distress by posting a lot of misinformation on social media regarding their private matters and co-parenting.The couple, who tied the knot on 14 May 2014, share four children - daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.The 41-year-old asked the judge to terminate their marriage and restore her status as a single person so that both can move forward. "I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children", she said.Stressing about ending her marriage soon, Kim said, "I very much desire to be divorced... While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realisation that there is no way to repair our marriage".Earlier this month, Kim took to Instagram to condemn Kanye's behaviour. The latter had blamed her for allowing their eldest child North to create an account on TikTok, much against his wishes.She also accused Kanye of harassing her by sharing screenshots of discussions he'd had with her and her boyfriend, comedian-actor Pete Davidson. Kanye later apologised on social media.
American rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, 44, is having a feud with his estranged wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian after they decided to end their marriage of seven years and headed for divorce last year. Since parting ways, Kim has been dating actor Pete Davidson, while West had a brief relationship with actress Julia Fox that ended this week.
Kim Kardashian
has filed new legal documents for divorce in which she has accused her estranged husband Kanye West of causing emotional distress by posting a lot of misinformation on social media regarding their private matters and co-parenting
.
The couple, who tied the knot on 14 May 2014, share four children - daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.
"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress", she wrote recently in the new legal paperwork.
The 41-year-old asked the judge to terminate their marriage and restore her status as a single person so that both can move forward.
"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children", she said.
Stressing about ending her marriage soon, Kim said, "I very much desire to be divorced... While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realisation that there is no way to repair our marriage".
"Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realisation that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not", she added.
Earlier this month, Kim took to Instagram to condemn Kanye's behaviour.
The latter had blamed her for allowing their eldest child North to create an account on TikTok, much against his wishes.
She also accused Kanye of harassing her by sharing screenshots of discussions
he'd had with her and her boyfriend, comedian-actor Pete Davidson. Kanye later apologised on social media.