https://sputniknews.com/20220116/kim-kardashian-reportedly-saddened-over-yes-public-outcries-regarding-their-children-1092295505.html

Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Saddened' Over Ye's 'Public Outcries' Regarding Their Children

Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Saddened' Over Ye's 'Public Outcries' Regarding Their Children

The notorious couple parted ways in 2021, with Kim Kardashian filing for divorce but the legal matter still not being completely settled. Both are now dating... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-16T12:10+0000

2022-01-16T12:10+0000

2022-01-16T12:10+0000

kim kardashian

society

kanye west

pete davidson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082179708_0:218:2482:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_57d306284b23955506a3e6322b2b73cc.jpg

Kim Kardashian is upset and "saddened" about Kanye West's recent behaviour that he displayed when he tried to get to his daughter Chicago's birthday party, Page Six has reported, citing sources close to the influencer.According to West, who has recently turned his attendance of Chicago's party into an online show, Kim prevented him from stopping by and entering her home, allegedly because of her new boyfriend Pete Davidson being here.Ye took to social media, ranting about how Kim tried to keep the venue of the party secret from him and how it was fellow rapper Travis Scott who eventually told him where to go. The extravagant rapper also noted that "no security" will keep him away from his children."I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to", Kanye told Hollywood Unlocked in an interview. "I was like, I am the richest black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter".The sources close to Kardashian, however, dismissed his claims, saying that the Instagram star is trying to "set healthy boundaries" and try and get West to schedule his visits properly."She wants all matters regarding kids private, and is so upset Kanye had done interviews, discussing these private matters", one of the persons familiar with the matter told Page Six. "She has always protected the kids and kept things quiet – and always protected him".Following his online rant, West was still able to see Chicago for her birthday, with pictures emerging on social media showing him and his daughter hanging out and playing.According to Kardashian, her new boyfriend is yet to meet the kids - contrary to Ye's claims."Kanye has never been deprived of seeing the children ever! The narrative that he is trying to create is false and hurtful for their children and their co-parenting relationship. There is nothing standing in the way of him and his children", the source close to Kardashian concluded.Despite Kardashian's reported desire to keep family matters private, the incident has been widely discussed on social media, with some people siding with her and others defending Kanye.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

kim kardashian, society, kanye west, pete davidson