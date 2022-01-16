Registration was successful!
Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Saddened' Over Ye's 'Public Outcries' Regarding Their Children
Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Saddened' Over Ye's 'Public Outcries' Regarding Their Children
The notorious couple parted ways in 2021, with Kim Kardashian filing for divorce but the legal matter still not being completely settled. Both are now dating other people: while Kim's new boyfriend is Pete Davidson, Kanye West has started dating Julia Fox.
Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Saddened' Over Ye's 'Public Outcries' Regarding Their Children

12:10 GMT 16.01.2022
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© REUTERS / DANNY MOLOSHOK
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The notorious couple parted ways in 2021, with Kim Kardashian filing for divorce but the legal matter still not being completely settled. Both are now dating other people: while Kim's new boyfriend is Pete Davidson, Kanye West has started dating Julia Fox.
Kim Kardashian is upset and "saddened" about Kanye West's recent behaviour that he displayed when he tried to get to his daughter Chicago's birthday party, Page Six has reported, citing sources close to the influencer.
According to West, who has recently turned his attendance of Chicago's party into an online show, Kim prevented him from stopping by and entering her home, allegedly because of her new boyfriend Pete Davidson being here.
Ye took to social media, ranting about how Kim tried to keep the venue of the party secret from him and how it was fellow rapper Travis Scott who eventually told him where to go. The extravagant rapper also noted that "no security" will keep him away from his children.
"I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to", Kanye told Hollywood Unlocked in an interview. "I was like, I am the richest black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter".
The sources close to Kardashian, however, dismissed his claims, saying that the Instagram star is trying to "set healthy boundaries" and try and get West to schedule his visits properly.
"She wants all matters regarding kids private, and is so upset Kanye had done interviews, discussing these private matters", one of the persons familiar with the matter told Page Six. "She has always protected the kids and kept things quiet – and always protected him".
Following his online rant, West was still able to see Chicago for her birthday, with pictures emerging on social media showing him and his daughter hanging out and playing.
According to Kardashian, her new boyfriend is yet to meet the kids - contrary to Ye's claims.
"Kanye has never been deprived of seeing the children ever! The narrative that he is trying to create is false and hurtful for their children and their co-parenting relationship. There is nothing standing in the way of him and his children", the source close to Kardashian concluded.
Despite Kardashian's reported desire to keep family matters private, the incident has been widely discussed on social media, with some people siding with her and others defending Kanye.
