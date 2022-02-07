https://sputniknews.com/20220207/kanye-west-deletes-posts-claiming-kim-kardashian-accused-him-of-putting-a-hit-out-on-her-1092816742.html
After seven years of marriage, Hollywood reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 41, and American rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, 44, filed for divorce in February this year. They have four children together – North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. After parting ways, Kim has been dating actor Pete Davidson, while West is currently seeing actress Julia Fox.
The feud between Kanye West
and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian became murkier after the rapper revealed on Sunday in a now-deleted Instagram post that Kim accused him of “putting a hit out on her”.
Kanye shared a screenshot of his chat with someone asking for Kim's number and revealed a series of incidents that he experienced amid the ongoing feud over their children's custody.
“Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her. So let me get this straight, I beg to go to my daughter's party, and I'm accused of being on drugs then I go to play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novel. And I'm accused of stealing now. I'm being accused of putting a hit on her, (sic)”, Kanye captioned the post.
Making a reference to past incidents, Kanye shared that the alleged accusations can actually get someone locked up.
Kanye on Sunday also shared another screenshot of an purported chat he had with an unnamed cousin of Kim and expressed his discontent
over Kardashian allowing their eight-year-old daughter North to use TikTok without his permission.
“This is an example of Kim’s cousin agreeing with me about Tik Tok (sic) platform then proceeding to ask me for some yeezys afterwards”, he wrote in the post.
Reacting to Kanye's public outcry, Kim hit out at him
on Friday and accused him of publicly "attacking" her and trying to "control and manipulate" their ongoing divorce.
“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create", Kim wrote on her Instagram story.
"As the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness", she added.
Kim ended the note by saying, "divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all”.