US Missile Destroyer Makes ‘Routine’ Transit Through Sensitive Taiwan Strait

Earlier, ex-President Donald Trump predicted that after Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics as independent nations... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

A US warship - the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson - sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday as part of what the US Navy's 7th Fleet called a "routine" transit through international waters.Taiwan's Defence Ministry acknowledged that the vessel was sailing in a northerly direction through the Strait, according to Reuters.The island’s forces had monitored the warship’s passage and observed nothing out of the ordinary, it was added.There has not yet been any comment from China's Defence Ministry.Taiwan - “Not Ukraine”This comes as there has been increased speculation of late over the fate of Taiwan, governed independently from mainland China since the end of the civil war in 1949 that resulted in the Communist Party taking control.In an appearance on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on 22 February, former US President Donald Trump alleged that following Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics as independent nations – a move characterized by the US as a "land grab", Chinese President Xi Jinping will attempt to resolve the Taiwan issue.“By the way, China is gonna be next. You know, China is gonna -”“You think they’re gonna go after Taiwan?” host Clay Travis asked him.“Oh, absolutely. Not with me, they wouldn’t have,” he replied.This came as Moscow launched a special operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the LPR requested Russia's assistance amid intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army, which resulted in civilian casualties in the Donbass republics.Russia's Defence Ministry stressed that Russian forces did not launch any strikes on Ukrainian cities, only targeting the country's military infrastructure with high-precision strikes. Russian president, Vladimir Putin, stressed that the goal of the special operation was the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine, after which, as stated earlier on numerous occasions, Moscow would withdraw its forces, as it had no intention of occupying Ukraine.Taiwan was also flagged earlier by the UK Prime Minister. Boris Johnson told the Munich Security Conference that, "If Ukraine is endangered, the shock will echo around the world. And those echoes will be heard in east Asia, will be heard in Taiwan."However, China’s foreign ministry said on 23 February that Taiwan is “not Ukraine”.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated at a press briefing that "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory".At an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of former US President Richard Nixon's visit to China, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said on 24 February the One-China principle is the unshakable political foundation for China-US relations. The Chinese diplomat urged Washington to honor its commitments regarding the Taiwan issue and work with Beijing to contain the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.Taiwan, officially called the Republic of China, has been governed independently from the mainland since 1949, maintaining that it is an autonomous country, and has political and economic relations with several nations that recognise its sovereignty.However, Beijing views the island as its province, its official policy envisioning a peaceful unification of Taiwan with Mainland China – something that it has argued in a plethora of talks with island authorities over the decades. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also called on Taiwan to acknowledge its future lies in "reunification" earlier this year. However, Taipei has persistently rejected Beijing’s proposal for "one country, two systems".Of late, Taiwan has been complaining of repeated missions carried out by China's air force into its air defence identification zone (ADIZ).While the United States has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Washington has continued to channel weapons and other support to Taipei in an informal manner. China has repeatedly condemned US support for Taiwan, slamming it as a violation of the three joint communiques underpinning the US-China diplomatic relationship.

