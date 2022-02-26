Black Sea Fleet: 82 Ukrainian Border Guards Who Surrendered on Zmeiny Island Arrive in Sevastopol
© AFP 2022 / GENYA SAVILOV(FILES) A picture taken on September 2005 shows Ukraine's Black Sea Serpents' Island which was owned by Romania until 1948 when it was ceded to the then-Soviet Union.
The Ukrainian authorities claimed that the border guards were killed while defending Zmeiny Island in the Black Sea during Russia's special operation, and decided to “posthumously” honour them with the Hero of Ukraine award. Kiev also put the number of the "killed" guards at 13, saying they chose to die "heroically" instead of "giving up".
A group of 82 Ukrainian servicemen, who surrendered on Zmeiny Island, have been delivered to Sevastopol, Russia's Black Sea Fleet has announced.
"They laid down their arms and decided to return to their families," Major General Mikhail Yasnikov, deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet for logistics, said.
Yasnikov stressed that the Black Sea Fleet respected the decision of the Ukrainian border guards. A safe corridor was made out for them to leave the area of the operation.
"After going through short-term legal procedures and agreeing with the Ukrainian side, the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be sent home to Ukraine on buses prepared for these purposes," Yasnikov added.
According to him, the Ukrainian military did not seek medical help. "But if any arise, all the necessary assistance will be provided to them. Ukrainian servicemen are provided with dry rations and bottled water for the entire period of movement to the final destination on the territory of Ukraine," Yasnikov said.
Over the past day, Ukrainian authorities and media have been claiming that 13 border guards chose to "heroically" die instead of surrendering to Russians. Kiev even declared that it would “posthumously” honour them with the Hero of Ukraine award. The Russian side has debunked these claims, emphasising that the island was surrendered to them voluntarily.
"82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to a unit of the Russian armed forces. At present, they are being asked to sign a refusal to participate in hostilities. They will be returned to their families soon," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on 25 February.
Russia launched a military operation to demilitarise Ukraine early in the morning on Thursday 24 February. In a televised address to the Russians, President Vladimir Putin said that circumstances "require decisive and immediate action from us, the people's republics of Donbass have asked for help".
The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.