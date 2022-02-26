https://sputniknews.com/20220226/black-sea-fleet-82-ukrainian-border-guards-who-surrendered-on-zmeiny-island-arrive-in-sevastopol-1093387487.html

Black Sea Fleet: 82 Ukrainian Border Guards Who Surrendered on Zmeiny Island Arrive in Sevastopol

Black Sea Fleet: 82 Ukrainian Border Guards Who Surrendered on Zmeiny Island Arrive in Sevastopol

The Ukrainian authorities claimed that the border guards were killed while defending Zmeiny Island in the Black Sea during Russia's special operation, and... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-26T08:20+0000

2022-02-26T08:20+0000

2022-02-26T08:20+0000

russia

russian black sea fleet

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1093387750_0:82:2871:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_21241f389f48579881bea4370609ada6.jpg

A group of 82 Ukrainian servicemen, who surrendered on Zmeiny Island, have been delivered to Sevastopol, Russia's Black Sea Fleet has announced."They laid down their arms and decided to return to their families," Major General Mikhail Yasnikov, deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet for logistics, said.Yasnikov stressed that the Black Sea Fleet respected the decision of the Ukrainian border guards. A safe corridor was made out for them to leave the area of ​​the operation.According to him, the Ukrainian military did not seek medical help. "But if any arise, all the necessary assistance will be provided to them. Ukrainian servicemen are provided with dry rations and bottled water for the entire period of movement to the final destination on the territory of Ukraine," Yasnikov said.Over the past day, Ukrainian authorities and media have been claiming that 13 border guards chose to "heroically" die instead of surrendering to Russians. Kiev even declared that it would “posthumously” honour them with the Hero of Ukraine award. The Russian side has debunked these claims, emphasising that the island was surrendered to them voluntarily.Russia launched a military operation to demilitarise Ukraine early in the morning on Thursday 24 February. In a televised address to the Russians, President Vladimir Putin said that circumstances "require decisive and immediate action from us, the people's republics of Donbass have asked for help".The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

russia, russian black sea fleet