Russia's Black Sea Fleet Says 10 Su-24 Bombers Relocated From Crimea During Exercises

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Black Sea Fleet said on Friday that 10 of its Su-24 bombers had been redeployed from the Crimean airfields to spare ones located in... 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

"During the exercise, 10 Su-24s were relocated from airfields stationed in the Crimea to spare ones located on the territory of other constituent entities of Russia," the fleet said in a statement.In accordance with the training plan for the Russian armed forces for 2022, a series of naval exercises are being held in all areas of responsibility of the fleets in January and February.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbass region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.

