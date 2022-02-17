https://sputniknews.com/20220217/kremlin-bidens-claims-that-russia-could-attack-ukraine-in-coming-days-escalates-tensions-1093119918.html

Kremlin: Biden's Claims That Russia Could Attack Ukraine 'in Coming Days' Escalate Tensions

Kremlin: Biden's Claims That Russia Could Attack Ukraine 'in Coming Days' Escalate Tensions

The US president claimed earlier in the day that there is "every indication" that Russia is "prepared to attack Ukraine". POTUS did not elaborate on what those... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T16:30+0000

2022-02-17T16:30+0000

2022-02-17T17:19+0000

world

us

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090680393_0:0:2949:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_873f4eb6708bfc51876b07547ab341ad.jpg

The Kremlin has slammed US President Joe Biden's allegations about Russian plans to invade Ukraine using a "false-flag operation" as another escalatory step that does not help to soothe tensions.Biden claimed on 17 February that the US saw no indication of a Russian troop withdrawal, which the country's Defence Ministry had announced a day earlier. He insisted that the alleged threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains "very high", despite Moscow repeatedly issuing assurances that it has no such plans.Biden did not elaborate on what signs or "indications" led him to believe that Russia is planning false flag attacks and an invasion of Ukraine. Neither POTUS nor his Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who addressed the UN Security Council and made similar allegations on 17 February, explained why they believed the alleged massing of Russian troops on its western border meant that Moscow was planning to use them to invade its neighbour.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

world, us, russia, ukraine