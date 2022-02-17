https://sputniknews.com/20220217/kremlin-bidens-claims-that-russia-could-attack-ukraine-in-coming-days-escalates-tensions-1093119918.html
Kremlin: Biden's Claims That Russia Could Attack Ukraine 'in Coming Days' Escalate Tensions
The US president claimed earlier in the day that there is "every indication" that Russia is "prepared to attack Ukraine". POTUS did not elaborate on what those... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
The Kremlin has slammed US President Joe Biden's allegations about Russian plans to invade Ukraine using a "false-flag operation" as another escalatory step that does not help to soothe tensions.Biden claimed on 17 February that the US saw no indication of a Russian troop withdrawal, which the country's Defence Ministry had announced a day earlier. He insisted that the alleged threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains "very high", despite Moscow repeatedly issuing assurances that it has no such plans.Biden did not elaborate on what signs or "indications" led him to believe that Russia is planning false flag attacks and an invasion of Ukraine. Neither POTUS nor his Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who addressed the UN Security Council and made similar allegations on 17 February, explained why they believed the alleged massing of Russian troops on its western border meant that Moscow was planning to use them to invade its neighbour.
ukraine
16:30 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 17:19 GMT 17.02.2022)
The US president claimed earlier in the day that there is "every indication" that Russia is "prepared to attack Ukraine". POTUS did not elaborate on what those indications were, except for alleged an alleged Russian troop buildup, or why, in his view, Moscow's preparedness means that the Kremlin will order an offensive.
The Kremlin has slammed US President Joe Biden's allegations about Russian plans to invade Ukraine using a "false-flag operation" as another escalatory step that does not help to soothe tensions.
"Unfortunately, the tensions continue to be escalated by such statements", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on POTUS' words.
Biden claimed on 17 February that the US saw no indication of a Russian troop withdrawal, which the country's Defence Ministry had announced a day earlier. He insisted that the alleged threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains "very high", despite Moscow repeatedly issuing assurances that it has no such plans.
"Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine. [The US has] reason to believe [that Russia is] engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in", Biden said.
Biden did not elaborate on what signs or "indications" led him to believe that Russia is planning false flag attacks and an invasion of Ukraine
. Neither POTUS nor his Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who addressed the UN Security Council and made similar allegations on 17 February, explained why they believed the alleged massing of Russian troops on its western border
meant that Moscow was planning to use them to invade its neighbour.