Kremlin Responds to 'Invasion' News: Ukrainians Should Set Alarms & See If Anything Happens
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin reacted ironically to the reports of a number of Western media about the Russian "invasion" of Ukraine next morning, with... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
Earlier this week, UK tabloids announced the time of "Russia's invasion into Ukraine," scheduling it for 3 a.m. Wednesday local time (01:00 GMT). The Mirror wrote about this citing US intelligence sources, who allegedly reported this to the publication's employees in Kiev. The Sun also announced 3 a.m. as the most likely time for the invasion, citing US intelligence.Washington earlier announced it was relocating some of its diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian capital to the city of Lviv amid security concerns. According to US State Secretary Antony Blinken, the departure of most of the American staff at the US embassy in Kiev was ordered because the "risk of Russian military action is high enough and the threat is imminent enough that this is the prudent thing to do."In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.
21:11 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 21:21 GMT 15.02.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin reacted ironically to the reports of a number of Western media about the Russian "invasion" of Ukraine next morning, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggesting that the Ukrainians should set alarms and see if anything happens.
Earlier this week, UK tabloids announced the time
of "Russia's invasion into Ukraine," scheduling it for 3 a.m. Wednesday local time (01:00 GMT). The Mirror wrote about this citing US intelligence sources, who allegedly reported this to the publication's employees in Kiev. The Sun also announced 3 a.m. as the most likely time for the invasion, citing US intelligence.
"It’s better for them to set alarms for this time and see for themselves," Peskov told Sputnik whether the Ukrainians should worry or they could sleep peacefully today.
Washington earlier announced it was relocating
some of its diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian capital to the city of Lviv amid security concerns. According to US State Secretary Antony Blinken, the departure of most of the American staff at the US embassy in Kiev was ordered because the "risk of Russian military action is high enough and the threat is imminent enough that this is the prudent thing to do."
In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns
over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.