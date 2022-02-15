https://sputniknews.com/20220215/kremlin-ironically-on-morning-invasion-ukrainians-should-set-alarms--see-if-anything-happens-1093065443.html

Kremlin Responds to 'Invasion' News: Ukrainians Should Set Alarms & See If Anything Happens

Kremlin Responds to 'Invasion' News: Ukrainians Should Set Alarms & See If Anything Happens

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin reacted ironically to the reports of a number of Western media about the Russian "invasion" of Ukraine next morning, with... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-15T21:11+0000

2022-02-15T21:11+0000

2022-02-15T21:21+0000

dmitry peskov

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_0:217:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1e456dd2c0b10a1257bbd20134e4e0c9.jpg

Earlier this week, UK tabloids announced the time of "Russia's invasion into Ukraine," scheduling it for 3 a.m. Wednesday local time (01:00 GMT). The Mirror wrote about this citing US intelligence sources, who allegedly reported this to the publication's employees in Kiev. The Sun also announced 3 a.m. as the most likely time for the invasion, citing US intelligence.Washington earlier announced it was relocating some of its diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian capital to the city of Lviv amid security concerns. According to US State Secretary Antony Blinken, the departure of most of the American staff at the US embassy in Kiev was ordered because the "risk of Russian military action is high enough and the threat is imminent enough that this is the prudent thing to do."In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dmitry peskov, ukraine, russia