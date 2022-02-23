https://sputniknews.com/20220223/linking-ukraine-crisis-to-taiwan-theatre-makes-me-uncomfortable-indian-fm-rebuffs-western-bloc-1093291903.html

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said that "transposing" the tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the Donbass region to a potential escalation of hostilities over Taiwan "makes me uncomfortable"."As a country in the Indo-Pacific, for us, the problems in the Indo-Pacific are quite unique", added Jaishankar, formerly an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer.India's chief diplomat was on an official three-day visit to France between 20 and 23 February. He arrived in Paris from Germany, where he attended the Munich Security Conference. During both legs of his two-nation visit, Jaishankar has been asked about New Delhi's position on the current situation in Ukraine."I completely get it that the world is globalised and that there are common patterns", he further remarked.The Indian foreign minister, however, added that those involved in "policy formulations" needed to be specific about issues.Jaishankar remarked that history over the last 75 years had "taken a very different turn" in Europe than in the Asia-Pacific region.He underlined that the reunification of Germany in 1990 and the end of the Cold War heralded the beginning of the "expansion" of the European project (the European Union was formed in 1993)."In the case of Ukraine, a lot of it derives from post-Soviet politics, the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the dynamics between Russia and Europe and Russia and the West", stated the Indian delegate.Jaishankar added that in the case of Asia, the emergence of the region was largely a "product of the autonomous" economic growth of Japan and other East Asian countries, as well as China and India later.China has also rejected any "parallels" whatsoever between Ukraine and Taiwan, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterating at a press briefing on Tuesday that "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory".India Calls For 'Utmost Restraint'The remarks by the Indian foreign minister come two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to recognise the primarily Russian-speaking Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics as independent states. Both of the former Ukrainian regions had declared independence from Kiev in 2014.Putin argued in a televised address that the Minsk Protocol, which sought to end the hostilities in the area, among the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine (comprised of Russia, Ukraine, and the OSCE) had been "killed" by Kiev. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics had earlier started evacuating civilians, reporting constant shelling by Ukrainian forces.Meanwhile, the US has claimed that Putin's decision to recognise the two states is tantamount to an "invasion", as Washington and its NATO allies such as Great Britain mount sanctions against Russian financial institutions, individuals, as well as "prohibiting" investments in the Donbass republics. Germany, for its part, has put on hold the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would bring gas from Russia to Europe.India has said that escalating tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border "undermine" peace and security in the region, urging a diplomatic path ending the crisis.

