https://sputniknews.com/20220127/tplf-announces-new-offensive-in-ethiopias-afar-state-forcing-wfp-aid-convoy-to-turn-back-1092542675.html

TPLF Announces New Offensive in Ethiopia’s Afar State, Forcing WFP Aid Convoy to Turn Back

TPLF Announces New Offensive in Ethiopia’s Afar State, Forcing WFP Aid Convoy to Turn Back

A month after withdrawing to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray state, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has launched a new offensive into neighboring Afar... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-27T01:00+0000

2022-01-27T01:00+0000

2022-01-27T01:00+0000

ethiopia

africa

offensive

state of emergency

tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091679067_0:338:2940:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_b5d3638834690faacb358de139cab3c9.jpg

The TPLF’s External Affairs Office said on Tuesday it had launched a new attack into Afar, claiming Afar President Awol Arba, “under the tutelage of the Eritrean government,” has launched raids into eastern Tigray using special forces responsible for the “systematic obstruction of humanitarian aid delivery to the people of Tigray.”The statement added that the TPLF “does not have a plan to remain in Afar for long, nor does it wish to see the conflict deteriorate further.”According to the local information portal Afar Watch, the TPLF’s entered Afar in the northern Killbet Rasu Zone or Zone 2, through the towns of Abala and Magale, which sit on the border of Tigray and Afar.Abala was recently subjected to TPLF artillery attacks two weeks ago that forced citizens to flee, and the TPLF staged attacks on other areas in Amhara along the Tigray border as well. The rebel group, which before 2018 ruled all of Ethiopia, launched a dramatic offensive last year into Afar and Amhara states, advancing on the capital of Addis Ababa before being repulsed in December. On December 23, the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared an end to combat operations as the TPLF was pushed back into Tigray state.A national dialogue was intended to follow, and peace overtures were made to TPLF leaders, who instead appealed to the United Nations to enforce a peace to the group’s advantage without recognizing the legitimacy of Abiy’s government - a key tenet for peace with Addis Ababa. Abiy has refused negotiations with the TPLF, which was designated a terrorist group by Ethiopian lawmakers last year.As a result of the renewed offensive by the TPLF, United Nations World Food Program trucks carrying some 800 tons of food were forced to turn back halfway to the Tigray capital of Mekelle, the agency said on Tuesday.However, the International Committee of the Red Cross landed its first planeload of supplies in Mekelle on September on Wednesday, carrying essential medicine missing in the region for months due to the conflict. The TPLF has claimed since November 4, 2020, the day it launched its attack on Ethiopian military forces, that Addis was orchestrating a famine in the region, arousing fury in the West after being uncritically repeated by western media outlets.Abiy’s government admits there is a massive humanitarian crisis in the region, but says it is of the TPLF’s creation, noting that the group has seized hundreds of WFP food trucks and has used food aid as a coercive tool to encourage Tigrayan youths to enlist in the military. In a report published in early November, the UN Human Rights Office and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission documented human rights abuses by all sides in the conflict, but found no evidence of a genocide.

ethiopia

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

ethiopia, africa, offensive, state of emergency, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)