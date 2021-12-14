https://sputniknews.com/20211214/watch-tplf-spokesman-admits-group-was-directed-by-us-to-take-control-of-ethiopian-capital-1091525689.html

Watch: TPLF Spokesman Admits Group Was Directed by US to ‘Take Control of’ Ethiopian Capital

In a recent interview on Tigray TV, a TPLF spokesperson said the group, categorized as a terrorist organization in Ethiopia, was directed by the US to seize power. Publicly, Washington has maintained a position of neutrality.

“China’s intention is clear so I understand it. Whereas, the intention of the Americans is for us to enter Addis,” TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda told Tigray TV’s Dimsti Woyane on December 8, according to a translation from Tigrinya by the Ethiopian outlet Borkena.“America’s concern is ridiculous and transactional. It looks like the Americans couldn’t make up their mind about us capturing Addis Ababa. There are interest groups who want Abiy to continue putting the country up for sale, and who do not want him to stop selling the country’s indispensable resources recklessly.”In a statement given to the US state media Voice of America’s Amharic-language service on Monday, the US Department of State denied Getachew’s comments, saying the US “has never encouraged the TPLF to expand its military operations or enter Addis Ababa.”As Sputnik reported, the Western diplomats praised the TPLF’s gains and floated various scenarios about how Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the country’s first democratically-elected leader, might be forced to step down.The secretive meeting occurred under the auspices of a TPLF-connected think tank set up with financial backing from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which is part of the US State Department, and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a CIA front group used to funnel support to US-aligned groups.US Stays Neutral in PublicDespite the revelations, Washington has continued to maintain an official image of neutrality. A Sunday statement by the US Department of State urged both the TPLF and Abiy’s government to begin a peaceful dialogue “without preconditions” and to launch inquiries into alleged human rights violations by the TPLF in Afar and Amhara.Over the last 13 months, since the conflict began, the US has sanctioned both the Ethiopian government and its Eritrean allies for allegations of using denial of food aid as a weapon against the rebels and actions “that have contributed to the crisis and conflict, which have undermined the stability and integrity of the Ethiopian state." However, similar punishments have not been meted out against the TPLF, despite evidence suggesting they seized hundreds of aid trucks belonging to the UN World Food Program that were intended for Tigrayan civilians.The TPLF ruled Ethiopia for 27 years, during which time it constructed a federal system to control the country’s dozens of other ethnicities and moved most of its military and industries into the northern Tigray state. During that time, Ethiopia cooperated closely with the US War on Terror and the newly formed US Africa Command, providing facilities and troops that were key to advancing US interests on the continent, such as the 2006 invasion of Somalia that overthrew the Islamic Courts Union government. They also waged a devastating war against Eritrea, which had recently won independence from Ethiopia, that cost more than 120,000 lives.Rebels Seek Return to DominanceAbiy came to power in 2018 after the TPLF’s allied ethnic parties rejected another TPLF candidate and selected him, an Oromo, instead. While he has continued cooperation with the US, Abiy has also weakened the TPLF’s dominating position in Ethiopian politics with centralizing political reforms, and he signed a peace treaty with Eritrea that won him a Nobel Peace Prize. Under his government, the country has also continued its drift toward China, penning a number of infrastructure projects with Chinese firms and buying Chinese-made weapons.The TPLF’s southern advance along Highway 2 toward Addis Ababa was stalled in November about 190 kilometers away from the capital city, and a counterattack by the ENDF has pushed the TPLF back by hundreds of kilometers.The UN estimates that more than 4 million people have been displaced by the conflict, with more than 70,000 crossing the border into Sudan, creating a massive humanitarian crisis. The WFP estimates 9.4 million Ethiopians are in need of food assistance.

