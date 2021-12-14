Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/watch-tplf-spokesman-admits-group-was-directed-by-us-to-take-control-of-ethiopian-capital-1091525689.html
Watch: TPLF Spokesman Admits Group Was Directed by US to ‘Take Control of’ Ethiopian Capital
Watch: TPLF Spokesman Admits Group Was Directed by US to ‘Take Control of’ Ethiopian Capital
In a recent interview on Tigray TV, a TPLF spokesperson said the group, categorized as a terrorist organization in Ethiopia, was directed by the US to seize power. Publicly, Washington has maintained a position of neutrality.
2021-12-14T21:31+0000
2021-12-14T21:32+0000
ethiopia
africa
proxy
tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091525306_0:0:2491:1401_1920x0_80_0_0_848b820eb0574ca4dd73eee242b52810.png
“China’s intention is clear so I understand it. Whereas, the intention of the Americans is for us to enter Addis,” TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda told Tigray TV’s Dimsti Woyane on December 8, according to a translation from Tigrinya by the Ethiopian outlet Borkena.“America’s concern is ridiculous and transactional. It looks like the Americans couldn’t make up their mind about us capturing Addis Ababa. There are interest groups who want Abiy to continue putting the country up for sale, and who do not want him to stop selling the country’s indispensable resources recklessly.”In a statement given to the US state media Voice of America’s Amharic-language service on Monday, the US Department of State denied Getachew’s comments, saying the US “has never encouraged the TPLF to expand its military operations or enter Addis Ababa.”As Sputnik reported, the Western diplomats praised the TPLF’s gains and floated various scenarios about how Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the country’s first democratically-elected leader, might be forced to step down.The secretive meeting occurred under the auspices of a TPLF-connected think tank set up with financial backing from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which is part of the US State Department, and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a CIA front group used to funnel support to US-aligned groups.US Stays Neutral in PublicDespite the revelations, Washington has continued to maintain an official image of neutrality. A Sunday statement by the US Department of State urged both the TPLF and Abiy’s government to begin a peaceful dialogue “without preconditions” and to launch inquiries into alleged human rights violations by the TPLF in Afar and Amhara.Over the last 13 months, since the conflict began, the US has sanctioned both the Ethiopian government and its Eritrean allies for allegations of using denial of food aid as a weapon against the rebels and actions “that have contributed to the crisis and conflict, which have undermined the stability and integrity of the Ethiopian state." However, similar punishments have not been meted out against the TPLF, despite evidence suggesting they seized hundreds of aid trucks belonging to the UN World Food Program that were intended for Tigrayan civilians.The TPLF ruled Ethiopia for 27 years, during which time it constructed a federal system to control the country’s dozens of other ethnicities and moved most of its military and industries into the northern Tigray state. During that time, Ethiopia cooperated closely with the US War on Terror and the newly formed US Africa Command, providing facilities and troops that were key to advancing US interests on the continent, such as the 2006 invasion of Somalia that overthrew the Islamic Courts Union government. They also waged a devastating war against Eritrea, which had recently won independence from Ethiopia, that cost more than 120,000 lives.Rebels Seek Return to DominanceAbiy came to power in 2018 after the TPLF’s allied ethnic parties rejected another TPLF candidate and selected him, an Oromo, instead. While he has continued cooperation with the US, Abiy has also weakened the TPLF’s dominating position in Ethiopian politics with centralizing political reforms, and he signed a peace treaty with Eritrea that won him a Nobel Peace Prize. Under his government, the country has also continued its drift toward China, penning a number of infrastructure projects with Chinese firms and buying Chinese-made weapons.The TPLF’s southern advance along Highway 2 toward Addis Ababa was stalled in November about 190 kilometers away from the capital city, and a counterattack by the ENDF has pushed the TPLF back by hundreds of kilometers.The UN estimates that more than 4 million people have been displaced by the conflict, with more than 70,000 crossing the border into Sudan, creating a massive humanitarian crisis. The WFP estimates 9.4 million Ethiopians are in need of food assistance.
ethiopia
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091525306_571:0:2491:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_d5385d3893bbb323827e5f13b415f413.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, africa, proxy, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

Watch: TPLF Spokesman Admits Group Was Directed by US to ‘Take Control of’ Ethiopian Capital

21:31 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 21:32 GMT 14.12.2021)
© Sputnik ScreenshotTigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda in a December 8, 2021, interview with Ethiopia's Tigray TV.
Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda in a December 8, 2021, interview with Ethiopia's Tigray TV. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
In a recent interview on Tigray TV, a spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said the group, categorized as a terrorist organization in Ethiopia, was directed by the US to seize power. Publicly, Washington has maintained a position of neutrality on the conflict.
“China’s intention is clear so I understand it. Whereas, the intention of the Americans is for us to enter Addis,” TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda told Tigray TV’s Dimsti Woyane on December 8, according to a translation from Tigrinya by the Ethiopian outlet Borkena.
“Some European countries also have similar interest. But they told us to forge an alliance with different groups to avoid chaos when our forces take control of Addis,” he added.
“America’s concern is ridiculous and transactional. It looks like the Americans couldn’t make up their mind about us capturing Addis Ababa. There are interest groups who want Abiy to continue putting the country up for sale, and who do not want him to stop selling the country’s indispensable resources recklessly.”
In a statement given to the US state media Voice of America’s Amharic-language service on Monday, the US Department of State denied Getachew’s comments, saying the US “has never encouraged the TPLF to expand its military operations or enter Addis Ababa.”

Getachew’s comments further confirm the contents of a video filmed on November 21 of a Zoom meeting between numerous American and European diplomats and Berhane Gebre-christos, a longtime TPLF official who served numerous diplomatic and ministerial roles during the TPLF’s 27 years in power, including a 10-year posting as ambassador to Washington, DC, and two years as Ethiopia’s foreign minister.

As Sputnik reported, the Western diplomats praised the TPLF’s gains and floated various scenarios about how Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the country’s first democratically-elected leader, might be forced to step down.
“I hope that you’ll have military success fairly soon, because it seems as if the situation is only becoming more drastic,” Vicki Huddleston, the former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for African Affairs and US assistant secretary of state for Africa, told Berhane. “Abiy should step down, there should be an all-inclusive transition government.”
The secretive meeting occurred under the auspices of a TPLF-connected think tank set up with financial backing from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which is part of the US State Department, and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a CIA front group used to funnel support to US-aligned groups.
US Stays Neutral in Public
Despite the revelations, Washington has continued to maintain an official image of neutrality. A Sunday statement by the US Department of State urged both the TPLF and Abiy’s government to begin a peaceful dialogue “without preconditions” and to launch inquiries into alleged human rights violations by the TPLF in Afar and Amhara.
"The United States reiterates our support for diplomacy as the first, last, and only option to cease hostilities, just as we call for an end to human rights abuses and violations; negotiations without preconditions; unhindered humanitarian access; and the start to inclusive national dialogue," the statement read.
Over the last 13 months, since the conflict began, the US has sanctioned both the Ethiopian government and its Eritrean allies for allegations of using denial of food aid as a weapon against the rebels and actions “that have contributed to the crisis and conflict, which have undermined the stability and integrity of the Ethiopian state." However, similar punishments have not been meted out against the TPLF, despite evidence suggesting they seized hundreds of aid trucks belonging to the UN World Food Program that were intended for Tigrayan civilians.
© REUTERS / Kumera GemechuA farmer walks past a military tank destroyed recently during fighting between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Damot Kebele of Amhara region, Ethiopia December 7, 2021. Picture taken December 7, 2021.
A farmer walks past a military tank destroyed recently during fighting between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Damot Kebele of Amhara region, Ethiopia December 7, 2021. Picture taken December 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
A farmer walks past a military tank destroyed recently during fighting between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Damot Kebele of Amhara region, Ethiopia December 7, 2021. Picture taken December 7, 2021.
© REUTERS / Kumera Gemechu
The TPLF ruled Ethiopia for 27 years, during which time it constructed a federal system to control the country’s dozens of other ethnicities and moved most of its military and industries into the northern Tigray state. During that time, Ethiopia cooperated closely with the US War on Terror and the newly formed US Africa Command, providing facilities and troops that were key to advancing US interests on the continent, such as the 2006 invasion of Somalia that overthrew the Islamic Courts Union government. They also waged a devastating war against Eritrea, which had recently won independence from Ethiopia, that cost more than 120,000 lives.
Rebels Seek Return to Dominance
Abiy came to power in 2018 after the TPLF’s allied ethnic parties rejected another TPLF candidate and selected him, an Oromo, instead. While he has continued cooperation with the US, Abiy has also weakened the TPLF’s dominating position in Ethiopian politics with centralizing political reforms, and he signed a peace treaty with Eritrea that won him a Nobel Peace Prize. Under his government, the country has also continued its drift toward China, penning a number of infrastructure projects with Chinese firms and buying Chinese-made weapons.
The conflict began in November 2020, when TPLF forces attacked Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) units, which had been deployed in the northern Tigray state in response to an illegal election being held in violation of a national postponement of elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the ENDF quickly seized the capital of Mekelle, the TPLF regrouped in the countryside and counterattacked, driving government forces out of Tigray and launching their own offensive into neighboring Amhara and Afar states in July.
The TPLF’s southern advance along Highway 2 toward Addis Ababa was stalled in November about 190 kilometers away from the capital city, and a counterattack by the ENDF has pushed the TPLF back by hundreds of kilometers.
The UN estimates that more than 4 million people have been displaced by the conflict, with more than 70,000 crossing the border into Sudan, creating a massive humanitarian crisis. The WFP estimates 9.4 million Ethiopians are in need of food assistance.
The UN Human Rights Council is set to hold a special session on Ethiopia on Friday morning. However, not a single African nation has been invited to the proceedings, and all 13 African states on the council voted against the motion to hold the special session.
022000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:06 GMTUS Senate Votes to Avert Default, Raise Debt Ceiling by $2.5 Trillion
21:48 GMTProfits Over Safety: Edwardsville Amazon Warehouse Employees Were Left Trapped by Greed
21:31 GMTWatch: TPLF Spokesman Admits Group Was Directed by US to ‘Take Control of’ Ethiopian Capital
20:49 GMTUS Fully Prepared to Lift Sanctions Inconsistent With JCPOA Commitments - US Envoy to UN
20:01 GMTUN High Commissioner: Taliban Beheaded & Hanged Dozens, Leaving Bodies on Display to Instill Fear
19:38 GMTUS, Palestinian Officials Mark First Economic Meeting in Five Years With Virtual Conference
18:47 GMTFormer NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Grilled by Mob Boss Over Deaths in Nursing Homes
18:39 GMTUS Invites Hackers to Hack Homeland Security Department to Help Identify Vulnerabilities
18:26 GMTPutin, Xi and the Power of Siberia
18:17 GMTNumber of Active Instagram Users Exceeds 2 Billion Amid Increased Competition - Reports
18:10 GMTGas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres for First Time Since October
18:00 GMT'Large Wave' of Omicron COVID Cases is Coming to US, Biden Administration Official Warns
17:55 GMTKeep Your Gun at All Times During the Flight? US Registers New High in Seized Firearms at Airports
17:43 GMTUS Senate Advances Final Version of $768 Bln Defence Spending Bill
17:35 GMTChief of Staff for Iran's Army Boasts of Country's Ever-Growing Defence Might
17:31 GMTUK to Remove All Countries From COVID-19 Travel Red List on Wednesday
17:29 GMTElectricity Cost to Hit Historic Peak in Spain on Wednesday, Media Reports
17:22 GMTUAE Reportedly Pauses Talks With US to Buy F-35 Stealth Fighters
17:08 GMTDC Attorney General Sues Proud Boys and Oath Keepers Over 6 January Capitol Unrest
17:05 GMTAppeals Court Denies Biden Admin's Request to Ditch Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy