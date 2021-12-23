Registration was successful!
International
Ethiopia Announces End of Military Operation Against Tigray Rebels in Country's North
Ethiopia Announces End of Military Operation Against Tigray Rebels in Country's North
The Ethiopian military has completed an operation against insurgents from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Thursday.
On December 20, TPLF said it had pulled its troops out of the northern provinces of Amhara and Afar to hasten the end of what they called the government's "genocidal campaign in Tigray."The two provinces are strategically located to the north of the capital Addis Ababa, and their takeover in November by the Tigray rebels and allied factions prompted the government to declare a six-month state of emergency and call for a nationwide civilian conscription and armament drive.The Ethiopian government and the TPLF have been locked in conflict over control of the north of the country since November 2020, when the central authorities accused the Tigray rebels of attacking a military base. The Ethiopian government launched an operation in Tigray with the support of neighboring Eritrea.
Huuraaah !
ethiopia
ethiopia, military operation, tigray forces, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

Ethiopia Announces End of Military Operation Against Tigray Rebels in Country's North

20:58 GMT 23.12.2021
A tank damaged during the fighting between Ethiopia's National Defense Force (ENDF) and Tigray Special Force stands on the outskirts of Humera town in Ethiopia July 1, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ethiopian military has completed an operation against insurgents from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Thursday.
On December 20, TPLF said it had pulled its troops out of the northern provinces of Amhara and Afar to hasten the end of what they called the government's "genocidal campaign in Tigray."
"The recently launched operation - ‘National Unity in Diversity’ concluded with main objectives met. ENDF in Eastern Amhara & Afar fronts ordered to remain on guard in the recently liberated areas. The ENDF’s activities on other fronts will be shared in the future," the office wrote on Twitter.
The two provinces are strategically located to the north of the capital Addis Ababa, and their takeover in November by the Tigray rebels and allied factions prompted the government to declare a six-month state of emergency and call for a nationwide civilian conscription and armament drive.
Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda in a December 8, 2021, interview with Ethiopia's Tigray TV. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
Watch: TPLF Spokesman Admits Group Was Directed by US to ‘Take Control of’ Ethiopian Capital
14 December, 21:31 GMT
The Ethiopian government and the TPLF have been locked in conflict over control of the north of the country since November 2020, when the central authorities accused the Tigray rebels of attacking a military base. The Ethiopian government launched an operation in Tigray with the support of neighboring Eritrea.
Huuraaah !
Pantygone General
24 December, 00:15 GMT
