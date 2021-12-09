https://sputniknews.com/20211209/us-ethiopia-envoy-visits-addis-mideast-supporters-as-un-pulls-food-aid-amid-tplf-looting-claims-1091397691.html

US’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims

The US’ chief enjoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, has embarked on a tour of three Middle Eastern nations to build an international consensus on their approach to the conflict in Ethiopia, now in its 13th month.

Feltman is to visit Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt in the coming days “to discuss what it is that the international community seeks when it comes to Ethiopia," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday. "And that is chiefly a negotiated resolution to the conflict."Each of the three nations is a strong supporter of Abiy’s government in the conflict, with Turkey and the UAE selling Ethiopia Bayraktar TB2 and Chinese-built Winged Loong drones, respectively, along with other weapons. Egypt isn’t necessarily friendly with Abiy, but seems to at least prefer stability over chaos.“We are not sure if the TPLF agrees with us on the mechanisms to operate the dam,” Bilal said, adding that “Cairo wants stability in Addis Ababa so it can negotiate with a stable government.”Elusive CeasefireFeltman’s newest assignment comes after talks with the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last month by himself and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that failed to yield a path to peace with the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).The government implemented a unilateral ceasefire in June, when the conflict was still confined to the northern Tigray state, which the rebel group did not respect, launching a new offensive into neighboring Afar and Amhara states and beginning a southerly advance on the capital. The US has demanded an immediate and universal ceasefire by all parties and sanctioned both Abiy’s government and its Eritrean allies for supposedly exacerbating the conflict.More recently, Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman Dina Mufti told reporters last month the government’s terms for a ceasefire included the TPLF’s withdrawal from Amhara and Afar, cessation of attacks against government forces, and recognizing the legitimacy of Abiy’s government.The TPLF rejected those terms outright, with little surprise: as Sputnik reported at the time, American and European diplomats have been secretly meeting with TPLF leaders, voicing their support for the group’s rapid advance and speaking of a “transition government” after the anticipated capture of Addis Ababa and the collapse of Abiy’s government.That outcome seems less possible now thanks to a government counteroffensive that has pushed the TPLF back on its heels, pushing them hundreds of kilometers back from the capital and totally out of Afar.Food Aid Ended Amid TPLF WithdrawalThe UN World Food Program (WTF) announced on Wednesday it was suspending the distribution of food aid in Kombolcha and Dessie, two cities in eastern Amhara that the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) retook from the TPLF in recent days.According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, WFP staff there faced "extreme intimidation" by TPLF soldiers, who seized the two cities, which are just 7 miles apart, in late October."Such harassment of humanitarian staff by armed forces is unacceptable. It undermines the ability of the United Nations and all of our humanitarian partners to deliver assistance when it is most needed," he added.A similar tale of looting and terror has been told in other towns also recently liberated by the government counteroffensive.In Lalibela, a historic town to the north where ancient Orthodox Christian churches were cut from the living rock, residents described widespread looting by the TPLF, especially in the days before their withdrawal. Targeted sites included the hospital and the airport, the latter of which is key to Lalilbea’s tourism industry."You couldn't ask to get anything back. There were guns, they said they would kill us," Belaynew Mengeshaw, a tour operator, told Agence France-Presse about the TPLF seizing mobile phones and food. "One of them asked me, 'Do you want Abiy to come save you?'"Doctors and social workers in the city told AFP they had 290 malnourished children there, six of whom had died, because of inadequate food for the people.They also described smuggling medicine in from towns still controlled by the government, bringing them in on donkeys under cover of darkness.Revolt by Old US PartnerThe TPLF’s revolt began in November 2020 when they attacked ENDF forces in Tigray after their regional elections, held in defiance of a national postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were declared illegal. However, their dispute with Abiy began when he, an Oromo, was chosen to lead the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) political alliance in 2018 instead of a Tigrayan, as had been the case since 1991. After becoming prime minister, he set about weakening the TPLF’s once-dominant position in the government, rejecting their ethnic federalist model in favor of a more centralized party and state.The conflict has created a massive humanitarian crisis, with more than 70,000 people fleeing across the border into neighboring Sudan and an estimated 4 million more internally displaced, according to United Nations data. There is no reliable death toll for the conflict.

