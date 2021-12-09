Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/us-ethiopia-envoy-visits-addis-mideast-supporters-as-un-pulls-food-aid-amid-tplf-looting-claims-1091397691.html
US’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims
US’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims
The US’ chief enjoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, has embarked on a tour of three Middle Eastern nations to build an international consensus on their approach to the conflict in Ethiopia, now in its 13th month.
2021-12-09T20:24+0000
2021-12-09T20:25+0000
egypt
ethiopia
un world food program (wfp)
turkey
africa
uae
tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091397529_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8a53cc2716ede63e7193bae74ac356b8.jpg
Feltman is to visit Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt in the coming days “to discuss what it is that the international community seeks when it comes to Ethiopia," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday. "And that is chiefly a negotiated resolution to the conflict."Each of the three nations is a strong supporter of Abiy’s government in the conflict, with Turkey and the UAE selling Ethiopia Bayraktar TB2 and Chinese-built Winged Loong drones, respectively, along with other weapons. Egypt isn’t necessarily friendly with Abiy, but seems to at least prefer stability over chaos.“We are not sure if the TPLF agrees with us on the mechanisms to operate the dam,” Bilal said, adding that “Cairo wants stability in Addis Ababa so it can negotiate with a stable government.”Elusive CeasefireFeltman’s newest assignment comes after talks with the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last month by himself and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that failed to yield a path to peace with the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).The government implemented a unilateral ceasefire in June, when the conflict was still confined to the northern Tigray state, which the rebel group did not respect, launching a new offensive into neighboring Afar and Amhara states and beginning a southerly advance on the capital. The US has demanded an immediate and universal ceasefire by all parties and sanctioned both Abiy’s government and its Eritrean allies for supposedly exacerbating the conflict.More recently, Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman Dina Mufti told reporters last month the government’s terms for a ceasefire included the TPLF’s withdrawal from Amhara and Afar, cessation of attacks against government forces, and recognizing the legitimacy of Abiy’s government.The TPLF rejected those terms outright, with little surprise: as Sputnik reported at the time, American and European diplomats have been secretly meeting with TPLF leaders, voicing their support for the group’s rapid advance and speaking of a “transition government” after the anticipated capture of Addis Ababa and the collapse of Abiy’s government.That outcome seems less possible now thanks to a government counteroffensive that has pushed the TPLF back on its heels, pushing them hundreds of kilometers back from the capital and totally out of Afar.Food Aid Ended Amid TPLF WithdrawalThe UN World Food Program (WTF) announced on Wednesday it was suspending the distribution of food aid in Kombolcha and Dessie, two cities in eastern Amhara that the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) retook from the TPLF in recent days.According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, WFP staff there faced "extreme intimidation" by TPLF soldiers, who seized the two cities, which are just 7 miles apart, in late October."Such harassment of humanitarian staff by armed forces is unacceptable. It undermines the ability of the United Nations and all of our humanitarian partners to deliver assistance when it is most needed," he added.A similar tale of looting and terror has been told in other towns also recently liberated by the government counteroffensive.In Lalibela, a historic town to the north where ancient Orthodox Christian churches were cut from the living rock, residents described widespread looting by the TPLF, especially in the days before their withdrawal. Targeted sites included the hospital and the airport, the latter of which is key to Lalilbea’s tourism industry."You couldn't ask to get anything back. There were guns, they said they would kill us," Belaynew Mengeshaw, a tour operator, told Agence France-Presse about the TPLF seizing mobile phones and food. "One of them asked me, 'Do you want Abiy to come save you?'"Doctors and social workers in the city told AFP they had 290 malnourished children there, six of whom had died, because of inadequate food for the people.They also described smuggling medicine in from towns still controlled by the government, bringing them in on donkeys under cover of darkness.Revolt by Old US PartnerThe TPLF’s revolt began in November 2020 when they attacked ENDF forces in Tigray after their regional elections, held in defiance of a national postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were declared illegal. However, their dispute with Abiy began when he, an Oromo, was chosen to lead the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) political alliance in 2018 instead of a Tigrayan, as had been the case since 1991. After becoming prime minister, he set about weakening the TPLF’s once-dominant position in the government, rejecting their ethnic federalist model in favor of a more centralized party and state.The conflict has created a massive humanitarian crisis, with more than 70,000 people fleeing across the border into neighboring Sudan and an estimated 4 million more internally displaced, according to United Nations data. There is no reliable death toll for the conflict.
egypt
ethiopia
turkey
africa
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091397529_293:0:3024:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb490fda8569129970787240a91e10af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
egypt, ethiopia, un world food program (wfp), turkey, africa, uae, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

US’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims

20:24 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 20:25 GMT 09.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisA convoy of trucks from the World Food Program stops by the side of the road after receiving news that the road ahead has been closed by the Ethiopian military with the sounds of shelling heard earlier, near Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Saturday, May 8, 2021. Thousands of people have been killed in the fighting between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones, the result of a political struggle that turned deadly in November.
A convoy of trucks from the World Food Program stops by the side of the road after receiving news that the road ahead has been closed by the Ethiopian military with the sounds of shelling heard earlier, near Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Saturday, May 8, 2021. Thousands of people have been killed in the fighting between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones, the result of a political struggle that turned deadly in November. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
The US’ chief envoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, has embarked on a tour of three Middle Eastern nations to build an international consensus on their approach to the conflict in Ethiopia, now in its 13th month. This comes a day after the UN pulled its food aid in response to the looting of its warehouses by Tigrayan forces.
Feltman is to visit Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt in the coming days “to discuss what it is that the international community seeks when it comes to Ethiopia," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday. "And that is chiefly a negotiated resolution to the conflict."
Each of the three nations is a strong supporter of Abiy’s government in the conflict, with Turkey and the UAE selling Ethiopia Bayraktar TB2 and Chinese-built Winged Loong drones, respectively, along with other weapons. Egypt isn’t necessarily friendly with Abiy, but seems to at least prefer stability over chaos.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Ali Bilal, former deputy chief of staff of the Egyptian armed forces, told Al-Monitor last month that Cairo’s major concern is the future of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), an Ethiopian hydroelectric facility on the Blue Nile to which the downstream nations of Sudan and Egypt have strongly objected.
“We are not sure if the TPLF agrees with us on the mechanisms to operate the dam,” Bilal said, adding that “Cairo wants stability in Addis Ababa so it can negotiate with a stable government.”
Elusive Ceasefire
Feltman’s newest assignment comes after talks with the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last month by himself and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that failed to yield a path to peace with the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
© AP Photo / DHA A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
© AP Photo / DHA
The government implemented a unilateral ceasefire in June, when the conflict was still confined to the northern Tigray state, which the rebel group did not respect, launching a new offensive into neighboring Afar and Amhara states and beginning a southerly advance on the capital. The US has demanded an immediate and universal ceasefire by all parties and sanctioned both Abiy’s government and its Eritrean allies for supposedly exacerbating the conflict.
More recently, Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman Dina Mufti told reporters last month the government’s terms for a ceasefire included the TPLF’s withdrawal from Amhara and Afar, cessation of attacks against government forces, and recognizing the legitimacy of Abiy’s government.
“In order for there to be a peaceful solution, they say it takes two to tango,” Dina said at the time.
The TPLF rejected those terms outright, with little surprise: as Sputnik reported at the time, American and European diplomats have been secretly meeting with TPLF leaders, voicing their support for the group’s rapid advance and speaking of a “transition government” after the anticipated capture of Addis Ababa and the collapse of Abiy’s government.
That outcome seems less possible now thanks to a government counteroffensive that has pushed the TPLF back on its heels, pushing them hundreds of kilometers back from the capital and totally out of Afar.
Food Aid Ended Amid TPLF Withdrawal
The UN World Food Program (WTF) announced on Wednesday it was suspending the distribution of food aid in Kombolcha and Dessie, two cities in eastern Amhara that the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) retook from the TPLF in recent days.
According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, WFP staff there faced "extreme intimidation" by TPLF soldiers, who seized the two cities, which are just 7 miles apart, in late October.
"The small-scale theft of food escalated into mass looting of warehouses across Kombolcha in recent days, reportedly by elements of the Tigrayan forces and some members of the local population," Dujarric told reporters.
"Such harassment of humanitarian staff by armed forces is unacceptable. It undermines the ability of the United Nations and all of our humanitarian partners to deliver assistance when it is most needed," he added.
It’s unclear why the UN decided to end food aid in Dessie, a city of 600,000, in a region where the international body estimates 9.4 million people are in need of food aid, after the infringing party has lost control of the city. However, Ethiopians have in the past accused the US Agency for International Development (USAID) of “weaponizing aid” after its funding for food relief in Ethiopia was partially pulled over the summer in some of the first concrete measures Washington took against Abiy’s government.
© SputnikA protester at a pro-Ethiopian government rally outside the White House in Washington, DC, on November 8, 2021, holds a sign saying "USAID is a Disgrace to the American People."
A protester at a pro-Ethiopian government rally outside the White House in Washington, DC, on November 8, 2021, holds a sign saying USAID is a Disgrace to the American People. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
A protester at a pro-Ethiopian government rally outside the White House in Washington, DC, on November 8, 2021, holds a sign saying "USAID is a Disgrace to the American People."
© Sputnik
A similar tale of looting and terror has been told in other towns also recently liberated by the government counteroffensive.
In Lalibela, a historic town to the north where ancient Orthodox Christian churches were cut from the living rock, residents described widespread looting by the TPLF, especially in the days before their withdrawal. Targeted sites included the hospital and the airport, the latter of which is key to Lalilbea’s tourism industry.
"You couldn't ask to get anything back. There were guns, they said they would kill us," Belaynew Mengeshaw, a tour operator, told Agence France-Presse about the TPLF seizing mobile phones and food. "One of them asked me, 'Do you want Abiy to come save you?'"
Doctors and social workers in the city told AFP they had 290 malnourished children there, six of whom had died, because of inadequate food for the people.
"We couldn't treat them because the supplements had been looted by the TPLF," Temesgen Muche, a social worker at the hospital, told AFP.
They also described smuggling medicine in from towns still controlled by the government, bringing them in on donkeys under cover of darkness.
Revolt by Old US Partner
The TPLF’s revolt began in November 2020 when they attacked ENDF forces in Tigray after their regional elections, held in defiance of a national postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were declared illegal. However, their dispute with Abiy began when he, an Oromo, was chosen to lead the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) political alliance in 2018 instead of a Tigrayan, as had been the case since 1991. After becoming prime minister, he set about weakening the TPLF’s once-dominant position in the government, rejecting their ethnic federalist model in favor of a more centralized party and state.
The TPLF had ruled Ethiopia for 27 years and were close partners of the US War on Terror and US Africa Command’s expansion in the early 21st century. While Abiy’s government has continued that cooperation, his 2019 rapprochement with Eritrea, which earned him a Nobel Peace Prize, helped earn lasting enmity in Washington, as the Red Sea state is the only African nation outside AFRICOM’s orbit.
The conflict has created a massive humanitarian crisis, with more than 70,000 people fleeing across the border into neighboring Sudan and an estimated 4 million more internally displaced, according to United Nations data. There is no reliable death toll for the conflict.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:32 GMTBiden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
20:24 GMTUS’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims
20:01 GMTWhite House Brands Russia Troop Movement Inside Own Country as 'Aggression' Against Ukraine
19:59 GMTUS Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails
19:31 GMTUkrainian Navy Ship Heading Toward Kerch, Ignores Demands to Change Course, FSB Says
19:21 GMTBill Gates Predicts Possible End of COVID Pandemic's 'Acute Phase'
19:11 GMTDisgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report
19:08 GMTRussian Fighters Escort 5 US, French Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Video
18:57 GMTUS Border Patrol Reports 136 Percent Surge in Migrant Entries Via Remote, Wild Section of Frontier
18:47 GMTPutin: What is Happening in Donbass Resembles Genocide
18:26 GMTMacron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelensky Next Week
18:24 GMTRussia Warns US-Israeli Exercises Against Iran Would Destabilize Situation in ‘Explosive Region’
17:45 GMTWhy Has Ukraine Been So Important for US' Russia Policies Since the End of Cold War?
17:44 GMTLithuania Seeks to Annul Contract With Belarusian Fertilizer Giant
17:30 GMTBeijing Expects Tokyo to Support Olympics in Return For China's Backing of 2020 Games
17:16 GMTUS Sanctions Ex-Chairman of Ukraine Constitutional Court for Corruption
17:14 GMTPhoto of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein Chilling in Cabin at 'British Queen's Estate' Revealed
17:01 GMTZbigniew Brzezinski’s Son Proposes Financial ‘Preemptive Strike’ Against Russia
16:53 GMTLondon Court to Rule on Appeal for Assange's Extradition on Friday
16:49 GMTPakistan Begins Construction of China’s AIP-Powered Submarine