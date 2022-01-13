Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/tplf-shell-seize-several-towns-outside-tigray-border-as-ethiopian-gov-pushes-peace-talks-1092221659.html
TPLF Shell, Seize Several Towns Outside Tigray Border as Ethiopian Gov Pushes Peace Talks
TPLF Shell, Seize Several Towns Outside Tigray Border as Ethiopian Gov Pushes Peace Talks
The TPLF was reported as shelling and occupying several towns near the borders of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray state on Tuesday - the group’s biggest offensive action in several weeks, since its last offensive was defeated.
2022-01-13T01:05+0000
2022-01-13T01:05+0000
ethiopia
africa
shelling
occupied territory
tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090500588_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6577c4b66005bdeb975ab3872c7e113f.jpg
Several towns were reportedly seized by the TPLF in recent days, including Almata, Wag, Waja, and Addi Arkay, following shelling by the TPLF, and the Afar town of Abala was also shelled, according to local media reports.According to the Awassa Guardian, “dozens of civilians” have been killed in the shelling.Several of the towns are hotly disputed between Tigray and Amhara, having been historically part of the Amhara region but were annexed into Tigray state after the TPLF seized power in 1991, when the state was almost doubled in size. More recently, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) occupied those towns, including Almata and Waja, during its drive to push the TPLF out of Amhara and Afar last month.The TPLF sally is its first since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government declared the end of combat operations on December 23. Six months earlier, the TPLF had launched an invasion of Amhara and Afar and begun an all-out drive on the capital of Addis Ababa, far to the south. Only an all-out effort by the ENDF, including Abiy going to the front to direct military operations, managed to blunt the assault, and in mid-December the TPLF’s pocket of territory outside Tigray collapsed.National Dialogue BeginsWhen combat operations were declared over last month, a National Dialogue Commission was formed “to bridge differences and chart an inclusive way forward for national understanding and alignment,” according to Abiy’s office, which was careful to distinguish between a national dialogue and negotiations with the TPLF, which was categorized as a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian parliament last May.Abiy’s government has also attempted to ease tensions in the country by giving amnesty to some jailed opposition figures, including senior leaders of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) and Balderals for Genuine Democracy."If there is a dialogue, of course we will be part of [it],'' said Balderals for Genuine Democracy founder Eskinder Nega, one of those freed on Orthodox Christmas. “The country needs a national dialogue. Whether this will bear fruit, or whether this would be a trustworthy process, is another question."Despite maintaining a public position of neutrality and a desire for peace throughout the conflict, US and European diplomats secretly expressed their approval for the TPLF offensive in meetings reported on by Sputnik. Later, the New York Times made clear that Abiy’s government had fallen out of its once-favored position with Washington after making peace with Eritrea, a country designated as a pariah state by Washington for its refusal to cooperate with US foreign policy goals in the region.Speaking to reporters ahead of a January 10 phone call between Abiy and US President Joe Biden, a “senior administration official” described Eritrea, which is allied with Abiy against the TPLF, as playing an “unhelpful role” in the conflict.“President Biden expressed concern that the ongoing hostilities, including recent air strikes, continue to cause civilian casualties and suffering, and he reaffirmed the US commitment to work alongside the African Union and regional partners to help Ethiopians peacefully resolve the conflict,” the White House said in a readout of the call.“Both leaders underscored the importance of the US-Ethiopia relationship, the potential to strengthen cooperation on a range of issues, and the need for concrete progress to resolve the conflict,” it added.Unsolved Humanitarian Crisis Amid StalemateDespite the end of formal combat operations, ENDF drone strikes have reportedly continued inside Tigray, where the TPLF continues to refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of Abiy’s government and insist on being treated on equal terms with the Ethiopian government, as if Tigray were a sovereign and independent country instead of a rebellious province.Over the weekend, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it was suspending operations in Tigray in response to several airstrikes that reportedly hit refugee centers and killed civilians. However, Agence France-Presse noted the near-impossibility of independently verifying the claims, which have relied on TPLF media organs.A similar situation has happened in neighboring Yemen, where the same international bodies express their disgust at attacks launched on Saudi targets by the Houthis, but they do not condemn Saudi airstrikes on targets in Yemen, even when Saudi media admits they cause large numbers of casualties.Nonetheless, a massive humanitarian crisis exists because of the 13-month conflict. The UN estimates that more than 4 million people have been displaced, with more than 70,000 crossing the border into Sudan. The UN World Food Program estimates 9.4 million Ethiopians are in need of food assistance.
Yet another instance of the fact that you cannot talk to the Empire and their vassals. They only understand the language of strength. I hope Russia, China and others act sooner rather than later and send a helping hand to our Ethiopian brothers. The collective Global South should not let the US turn Africa into a Middle East 2.0
0
2
ethiopia
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090500588_160:0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ecb4722396af903a2109cc297c8c754.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, africa, shelling, occupied territory, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

TPLF Shell, Seize Several Towns Outside Tigray Border as Ethiopian Gov Pushes Peace Talks

01:05 GMT 13.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisA fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) mans a guard post in northern Ethiopia
A fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) mans a guard post in northern Ethiopia - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was reported as shelling and occupying several towns near the borders of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray state on Tuesday - the group’s biggest offensive action in several weeks, since its last offensive was defeated.
Several towns were reportedly seized by the TPLF in recent days, including Almata, Wag, Waja, and Addi Arkay, following shelling by the TPLF, and the Afar town of Abala was also shelled, according to local media reports.
According to the Awassa Guardian, “dozens of civilians” have been killed in the shelling.
Several of the towns are hotly disputed between Tigray and Amhara, having been historically part of the Amhara region but were annexed into Tigray state after the TPLF seized power in 1991, when the state was almost doubled in size. More recently, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) occupied those towns, including Almata and Waja, during its drive to push the TPLF out of Amhara and Afar last month.
The TPLF sally is its first since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government declared the end of combat operations on December 23. Six months earlier, the TPLF had launched an invasion of Amhara and Afar and begun an all-out drive on the capital of Addis Ababa, far to the south. Only an all-out effort by the ENDF, including Abiy going to the front to direct military operations, managed to blunt the assault, and in mid-December the TPLF’s pocket of territory outside Tigray collapsed.

National Dialogue Begins

When combat operations were declared over last month, a National Dialogue Commission was formed “to bridge differences and chart an inclusive way forward for national understanding and alignment,” according to Abiy’s office, which was careful to distinguish between a national dialogue and negotiations with the TPLF, which was categorized as a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian parliament last May.
Abiy’s government has also attempted to ease tensions in the country by giving amnesty to some jailed opposition figures, including senior leaders of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) and Balderals for Genuine Democracy.
"If there is a dialogue, of course we will be part of [it],'' said Balderals for Genuine Democracy founder Eskinder Nega, one of those freed on Orthodox Christmas. “The country needs a national dialogue. Whether this will bear fruit, or whether this would be a trustworthy process, is another question."
"The most important issue that we face as a nation today now is this war that’s being waged against our unity by the TPLF. Since they have lost power, now their interest is not only to change the government, to come back to power, to break up the country, and we need to stop that, we need to preserve our nation,” Eskinder added. The TPLF ruled Ethiopia for 27 years before Abiy was elected in 2018.
Despite maintaining a public position of neutrality and a desire for peace throughout the conflict, US and European diplomats secretly expressed their approval for the TPLF offensive in meetings reported on by Sputnik. Later, the New York Times made clear that Abiy’s government had fallen out of its once-favored position with Washington after making peace with Eritrea, a country designated as a pariah state by Washington for its refusal to cooperate with US foreign policy goals in the region.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a January 10 phone call between Abiy and US President Joe Biden, a “senior administration official” described Eritrea, which is allied with Abiy against the TPLF, as playing an “unhelpful role” in the conflict.
“We do not believe that they have a constructive role to be played in a conflict that is taking place on the other side of their border,” the official added. Eritrea joined the conflict in November 2020, just days after the TPLF launched a surprise attack on ENDF forces stationed in Tigray. When Ethiopian forces retreated from Tigray into Eritrea and were given supplies and shelter, the TPLF fired ballistic missiles at the Eritrean capital of Asmara.
“President Biden expressed concern that the ongoing hostilities, including recent air strikes, continue to cause civilian casualties and suffering, and he reaffirmed the US commitment to work alongside the African Union and regional partners to help Ethiopians peacefully resolve the conflict,” the White House said in a readout of the call.
“Both leaders underscored the importance of the US-Ethiopia relationship, the potential to strengthen cooperation on a range of issues, and the need for concrete progress to resolve the conflict,” it added.

Unsolved Humanitarian Crisis Amid Stalemate

Despite the end of formal combat operations, ENDF drone strikes have reportedly continued inside Tigray, where the TPLF continues to refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of Abiy’s government and insist on being treated on equal terms with the Ethiopian government, as if Tigray were a sovereign and independent country instead of a rebellious province.
Over the weekend, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it was suspending operations in Tigray in response to several airstrikes that reportedly hit refugee centers and killed civilians. However, Agence France-Presse noted the near-impossibility of independently verifying the claims, which have relied on TPLF media organs.
Widespread condemnation for the alleged ENDF strikes followed, including by the United States and United Nations. However, no parallel outcry has accompanied the TPLF’s shelling or seizure of Afar and Amhara towns, where numerous civilian casualties have also been reported.
A similar situation has happened in neighboring Yemen, where the same international bodies express their disgust at attacks launched on Saudi targets by the Houthis, but they do not condemn Saudi airstrikes on targets in Yemen, even when Saudi media admits they cause large numbers of casualties.
Nonetheless, a massive humanitarian crisis exists because of the 13-month conflict. The UN estimates that more than 4 million people have been displaced, with more than 70,000 crossing the border into Sudan. The UN World Food Program estimates 9.4 million Ethiopians are in need of food assistance.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
Yet another instance of the fact that you cannot talk to the Empire and their vassals. They only understand the language of strength. I hope Russia, China and others act sooner rather than later and send a helping hand to our Ethiopian brothers. The collective Global South should not let the US turn Africa into a Middle East 2.0
João Pereira
13 January, 04:27 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:33 GMTTourism And Shipping Industry Threaten Antarctica’s Ecosystem as Invasive Species Are Introduced
01:05 GMTTPLF Shell, Seize Several Towns Outside Tigray Border as Ethiopian Gov Pushes Peace Talks
00:58 GMTEx-Girlfriend of US Rep. Matt Gaetz Testifies Before Federal Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe
00:52 GMTExplosive Death of Giant Star Witnessed for First Time by Astronomers in Hawaii
YesterdayOldest Fossils of a Modern Human Just Got 40,000 Years Older, Study Finds
YesterdayShell Takes 870,000 Barrels From US Oil Reserve to Help Curb Price at Pump - Energy Dept.
YesterdayEx-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports
YesterdayUS Confirms Death of American in Ramallah, Seeks Details From Israel - State Dept.
YesterdayFTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Tech Conglomerate Meta May Proceed, US Judge Rules
YesterdayMagawa the ‘Hero Rat' Who Detected Over 100 Landmines Dies at 8 Years Old
YesterdayWatch: NYC Students Walk Out in Protest Demanding Remote Learning Amid Skyrocketing Covid Cases
YesterdayJan. 6 Panel Seeks Information, Voluntary Testimony From Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
YesterdayGerman Lawmaker Says Russia Rightfully Demands NATO Ban Ukraine From Joining Alliance
YesterdayNigeria Lifts Monthslong Twitter Ban Following Backlash Over Buhari Tweet
YesterdayMalaise Days are Back: US Consumer Prices Soar Sharply to Highest Level Since 1982
YesterdayPricey Drinks & Opulent Decor: Trump's New NYC Bar Toured by Journo
YesterdayAlyssa Milano Calls Ted Cruz 'Jacka**,' Mulls NASCAR-Style 'Sponsorship Uniforms' for Politicians
YesterdayModernised Strategic Missile Carrier Tu-160M ​​Makes Maiden Flight - Video
YesterdayNew Policy in the Works as Sex Education Ban Removed in Uganda
YesterdayUS Coast Guard Touts Expanded Role in Pacific, Says China Gets ‘Excited’ During Training With Taiwan