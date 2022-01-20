Registration was successful!
Biden Has 'No Idea' Why Americans Would Question His Mental Fitness, Says He Didn't 'Overpromise'
Biden Has 'No Idea' Why Americans Would Question His Mental Fitness, Says He Didn't 'Overpromise'
On Wednesday, Biden held what was only his second in-depth press conference in the year since he was inaugurated as president. Biden spoke about a wide range... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T04:30+0000
2022-01-20T04:30+0000
joe biden
us
press conference
campaign promises
viral
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092384210_0:145:3069:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_93802dc2d5605865d7f0ee7e1420f05d.jpg
During his solo press conference, President Joe Biden was asked near the end about a Politico poll claiming that 49% of Americans consider him not fit for the office in mental health terms. The president seemed to ignore that question at first, but James Rosen with Newsmax pressed further, asking Biden: "why do you suppose such a large segment of the American electorate have come to harbour such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness?"Moreover, when asked whether he thought he'd "overpromised" during his campaign and his first year in office, Biden said "I don't think I've overpromised at all and we'll stay on this track."Biden advocated for his agenda and enormous spending plans before fielding much-anticipated questions from the press. In reaction to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn vaccine mandates, Biden said the court had "made a mistake" and that he is confident that businesses will honour his requests to force employees to acquire COVID-19 vaccines.When asked by an ABC reporter about his signature Build Back Better package, and whether he needed to be more realistic and scale back his priorities in order to get something passed, the president replied: "No, I don't think so."Just a little less half of all Americans, according to recent polls, disagree that Biden is mentally fit, as instances of apparent memory lapses, like reading directly from a teleprompter, including reciting written instructions from his staff such as "End Quote," numerous gaffes, like calling his VP Kamala Harris a "president," or eerie whispering have sparked concerns about the POTUS' acumen on multiple occasions.
04:30 GMT 20.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden holds a formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
On Wednesday, Biden held what was only his second in-depth press conference in the year since he was inaugurated as president. Biden spoke about a wide range of issues, such as the pandemic, his legislative agenda, economics, unemployment and international relations.
During his solo press conference, President Joe Biden was asked near the end about a Politico poll claiming that 49% of Americans consider him not fit for the office in mental health terms.
The president seemed to ignore that question at first, but James Rosen with Newsmax pressed further, asking Biden: "why do you suppose such a large segment of the American electorate have come to harbour such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness?"

"I have no idea," Biden snapped out, before moving on to the next question.

Moreover, when asked whether he thought he'd "overpromised" during his campaign and his first year in office, Biden said "I don't think I've overpromised at all and we'll stay on this track."
"I didn’t overpromise but I have, probably, outperformed what anybody thought would happen," he added.
Biden advocated for his agenda and enormous spending plans before fielding much-anticipated questions from the press.
In reaction to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn vaccine mandates, Biden said the court had "made a mistake" and that he is confident that businesses will honour his requests to force employees to acquire COVID-19 vaccines.
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
Watch Biden Lose Temper at Young Reporter Over Bull Connor & Voting Rights Remarks
01:59 GMT
When asked by an ABC reporter about his signature Build Back Better package, and whether he needed to be more realistic and scale back his priorities in order to get something passed, the president replied: "No, I don't think so."
Just a little less half of all Americans, according to recent polls, disagree that Biden is mentally fit, as instances of apparent memory lapses, like reading directly from a teleprompter, including reciting written instructions from his staff such as "End Quote," numerous gaffes, like calling his VP Kamala Harris a "president," or eerie whispering have sparked concerns about the POTUS' acumen on multiple occasions.
