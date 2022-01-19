https://sputniknews.com/20220119/joe-biden-holds-press-conference-on-eve-of-inauguration-anniversary--1092376158.html

Joe Biden Holds Press Conference on Eve of Inauguration Anniversary

This is the US president's first presser in 2022. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC where US President Joe Biden is holding his first formal press conference of 2022 amid demands from media for more access. Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president looks forward to using the opportunity for "speaking directly to the American people." So far, Biden has conducted fewer press events than many of his predecessors, according to the American Presidency Project, with Donald Trump having conducted 21 press conferences by this point in his presidency, Barack Obama – 16 press conferences, and George W. Bush – 14 press conferences. Biden has held nine.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!

