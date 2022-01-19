Registration was successful!
Joe Biden Holds Press Conference on Eve of Inauguration Anniversary
Joe Biden Holds Press Conference on Eve of Inauguration Anniversary
This is the US president's first presser in 2022. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T21:04+0000
2022-01-19T21:04+0000
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC where US President Joe Biden is holding his first formal press conference of 2022 amid demands from media for more access. Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president looks forward to using the opportunity for "speaking directly to the American people." So far, Biden has conducted fewer press events than many of his predecessors, according to the American Presidency Project, with Donald Trump having conducted 21 press conferences by this point in his presidency, Barack Obama – 16 press conferences, and George W. Bush – 14 press conferences. Biden has held nine.
joe biden, us, press conference, white house, democrats

Joe Biden Holds Press Conference on Eve of Inauguration Anniversary

21:04 GMT 19.01.2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild the US and the progress made since he signed the bill into law, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2022.
US President Joe Biden speaks about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild the US and the progress made since he signed the bill into law, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
This is the US president's first presser in 2022.
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC where US President Joe Biden is holding his first formal press conference of 2022 amid demands from media for more access.
Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president looks forward to using the opportunity for "speaking directly to the American people."
So far, Biden has conducted fewer press events than many of his predecessors, according to the American Presidency Project, with Donald Trump having conducted 21 press conferences by this point in his presidency, Barack Obama – 16 press conferences, and George W. Bush – 14 press conferences. Biden has held nine.
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
