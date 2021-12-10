Tweeps Decry 'Elder Abuse' as First Lady Dismisses 'Ridiculous' Worries About Biden’s Mental Fitness

Registration was successful!
LIVE: Situation Outside London Court as US Wins Extradition Appeal For Assange
First Lady Jill Biden dismissed concerns about President Joe Biden's mental fitness as "ridiculous" in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."
2021-12-10T12:13+0000
2021-12-10T12:13+0000
joe biden
jill biden
First Lady Jill Biden dismissed concerns about President Joe Biden's mental fitness as "ridiculous" in an interview at Camp David Presidential retreat, Maryland, with "CBS Sunday Morning." The FLOTUS defended Biden when asked about recent polls that revealed some Americans question his mental aptitude, saying, "I think that's ridiculous", according to an excerpt of the interview, set to be aired on 12 December on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.A Politico/Morning Consult poll released last month discovered that while 46% of Americans agree that Biden is mentally fit, at least 48% disagree that the now-79-year old - the oldest person to become president – displays mental fitness.A day before Joe Biden turned 79 on 20 November the president underwent a routine physical examination, with his doctor announcing he's in good health and fit for office.Netizens, who recalled how recently Joe Biden was mocked online after a video from his visit to Kansas City, begged to differ with this official verdict, though.The vid showed Biden being ushered along with a blind man while touring the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority. At some point it seemed things were the other way around, and the phrase “blind leading the blind” trended online. Furthermore, Biden was heard inquiring “Where am I?”, some people argued that the POTUS was just clarifying where exactly he should stand.Jill Biden’s outright dismissal of concerns about her husband’s faculties sparked a succession of comments on social media. Many deplored how she was “contributing to his demise” and “guilty of elder abuse”.
joe biden, jill biden

Tweeps Decry 'Elder Abuse' as First Lady Dismisses 'Ridiculous' Worries About Biden’s Mental Fitness

12:13 GMT 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., December 8, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., December 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Svetlana Ekimenko
