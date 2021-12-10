Tweeps Decry 'Elder Abuse' as First Lady Dismisses 'Ridiculous' Worries About Biden’s Mental Fitness

First Lady Jill Biden dismissed concerns about President Joe Biden's mental fitness as "ridiculous" in an interview at Camp David Presidential retreat, Maryland, with "CBS Sunday Morning." The FLOTUS defended Biden when asked about recent polls that revealed some Americans question his mental aptitude, saying, "I think that's ridiculous", according to an excerpt of the interview, set to be aired on 12 December on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.A Politico/Morning Consult poll released last month discovered that while 46% of Americans agree that Biden is mentally fit, at least 48% disagree that the now-79-year old - the oldest person to become president – displays mental fitness.A day before Joe Biden turned 79 on 20 November the president underwent a routine physical examination, with his doctor announcing he's in good health and fit for office.Netizens, who recalled how recently Joe Biden was mocked online after a video from his visit to Kansas City, begged to differ with this official verdict, though.The vid showed Biden being ushered along with a blind man while touring the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority. At some point it seemed things were the other way around, and the phrase “blind leading the blind” trended online. Furthermore, Biden was heard inquiring “Where am I?”, some people argued that the POTUS was just clarifying where exactly he should stand.Jill Biden’s outright dismissal of concerns about her husband’s faculties sparked a succession of comments on social media. Many deplored how she was “contributing to his demise” and “guilty of elder abuse”.
48% of Americans disagree that President Joe Biden is mentally fit, Politico/Morning Consult poll released last month found, as instances of apparent memory lapses, reading directly from a teleprompter, including reciting written instruction from his staff such as “End Quote” and or eerie whispering have triggered concerns about the POTUS' acumen.
First Lady Jill Biden dismissed concerns about President Joe Biden's mental fitness as "ridiculous" in an interview at Camp David Presidential retreat, Maryland, with "CBS Sunday Morning."
First Lady Jill Biden opens up this Sunday about her life, her efforts to support her husband and looks back at their first year in office, in a rare interview at Camp David, the Presidential retreat in rural Maryland pic.twitter.com/lC7gpUSqjZ
The FLOTUS defended Biden when asked about recent polls that revealed some Americans question his mental aptitude, saying, "I think that's ridiculous", according to an excerpt of the interview, set to be aired on 12 December on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
A Politico/Morning Consult poll released last month discovered that while 46% of Americans agree that Biden is mentally fit, at least 48% disagree that the now-79-year old - the oldest person to become president – displays mental fitness.
A day before Joe Biden turned 79 on 20 November the president underwent a routine physical examination, with his doctor announcing he's in good health and fit for office.
Netizens, who recalled how recently Joe Biden was mocked online after a video from his visit to Kansas City, begged to differ with this official verdict, though.
The vid showed Biden being ushered along with a blind man while touring the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority. At some point it seemed things were the other way around, and the phrase “blind leading the blind” trended online. Furthermore, Biden was heard inquiring “Where am I?”, some people argued that the POTUS was just clarifying where exactly he should stand.
Jill Biden’s outright dismissal of concerns about her husband’s faculties sparked a succession of comments on social media. Many deplored how she was “contributing to his demise” and “guilty of elder abuse”.
Lies .. wtf did you think she was gonna say, hes not fit?
If what she is doing is support, it's the sickest display imaginable. He's sick. He's mentally and physically sick and she should be ashamed of how she is contributing to his demise. And sadly, she knows it. He needs to rest...retire jmho
It’s very obvious to anyone with an inkling of sense to see that this guy is not mentally capable of “holding” the highest office in the land! He should be declared incompetent to hold office. Medically he’d be diagnosed incapacitated!