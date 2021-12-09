Registration was successful!
Video of Biden 'Being Led by the Blind' During Kansas City Visit Scrutinised Online
Video of Biden 'Being Led by the Blind' During Kansas City Visit Scrutinised Online
While the clip shows the blind man holding Biden’s hand for guidance, some social media users argued that it looked as if things were the other way around, with the phrase “blind leading the blind” being posted more than once.
2021-12-09T15:02+0000
2021-12-09T15:02+0000
US President Joe Biden has been mocked online after a video from his visit to Kansas City hit social media.The vid shows Biden being ushered along with a blind man while touring the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.While the clip shows the blind man holding Biden’s hand for guidance, some social media users argued that it looked as if things were the other way around, with the phrase “blind leading the blind” being posted more than once.At one point, Biden inquired “Where am I?” which seemed to amuse some netizens, though a number of people argued that the POTUS was apparently trying to clarify where exactly he should stand.The US president has also been blasted for a speech he delivered during the visit, as he apparently refrained from calling the mayor of Kansas City by name, saying instead: "Under the leadership of...mayors like, uh, you know, our mayor here."
us, joe biden, video, social media, kansas city

Video of Biden 'Being Led by the Blind' During Kansas City Visit Scrutinised Online

15:02 GMT 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., December 8, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., December 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
While the clip shows the blind man holding Biden’s hand for guidance, some social media users argued that it looked as if things were the other way around.
US President Joe Biden has been mocked online after a video from his visit to Kansas City hit social media.
The vid shows Biden being ushered along with a blind man while touring the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.
While the clip shows the blind man holding Biden’s hand for guidance, some social media users argued that it looked as if things were the other way around, with the phrase “blind leading the blind” being posted more than once.
At one point, Biden inquired “Where am I?” which seemed to amuse some netizens, though a number of people argued that the POTUS was apparently trying to clarify where exactly he should stand.
The US president has also been blasted for a speech he delivered during the visit, as he apparently refrained from calling the mayor of Kansas City by name, saying instead: "Under the leadership of...mayors like, uh, you know, our mayor here."
