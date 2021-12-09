Video of Biden 'Being Led by the Blind' During Kansas City Visit Scrutinised Online
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., December 8, 2021.
While the clip shows the blind man holding Biden’s hand for guidance, some social media users argued that it looked as if things were the other way around.
US President Joe Biden has been mocked online after a video from his visit to Kansas City hit social media.
The vid shows Biden being ushered along with a blind man while touring the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.
While the clip shows the blind man holding Biden’s hand for guidance, some social media users argued that it looked as if things were the other way around, with the phrase “blind leading the blind” being posted more than once.
Blind leading the blind.— gdawton (@gdawton1) December 8, 2021
That guy helping Biden walk?— Bitcoin Wojak (@Bitcoinwojak) December 8, 2021
So the blind man was leading Biden? That's what it looks like.— Lexy Luther (@llozano1366270l) December 9, 2021
Blind leading the blind...— 🦺 👈 Get your yellow vest on! (@Forgotso) December 8, 2021
At one point, Biden inquired “Where am I?” which seemed to amuse some netizens, though a number of people argued that the POTUS was apparently trying to clarify where exactly he should stand.
The typical Biden question: where am I?— Laura Schepis (@LauraSchepis3) December 9, 2021
December 8, 2021
Uhhhmmmm,… the man asks where he should stand for the photos and presentation.— Stephen K Friday (@stevefriday) December 9, 2021
Honestly, ridiculous post.
I can’t stand Biden but he is clearly just asking where they want him to stand. Come on, people 🤦🏻♀️— Stephanie (@real_Stephanie) December 9, 2021
The US president has also been blasted for a speech he delivered during the visit, as he apparently refrained from calling the mayor of Kansas City by name, saying instead: "Under the leadership of...mayors like, uh, you know, our mayor here."
You know...the guy....with the pants....— Turd Ferguson (@TurdFerguson_17) December 8, 2021
Point to the guy with Dementia! pic.twitter.com/C6EXjlTaUX— Mike (@mikerter51) December 9, 2021