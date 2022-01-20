https://sputniknews.com/20220120/watch-biden-lose-temper-at-young-reporter-over-bull-connor--voting-rights-remarks-1092381962.html

Watch Biden Lose Temper at Young Reporter Over Bull Connor & Voting Rights Remarks

Watch Biden Lose Temper at Young Reporter Over Bull Connor & Voting Rights Remarks

Biden came under fire last week for seemingly comparing those opposed to Democrat-designed voting rights legislation to Civil rights era white supremacist Bull... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-20T01:59+0000

2022-01-20T01:59+0000

2022-01-20T02:00+0000

joe biden

us

press

press conference

gaffe

anger

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092382508_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_753f3b02101fe1f12e4753c5297f33fb.jpg

President Joe Biden got really annoyed on Wednesday when answering a reporter’s question regarding his voting rights speech in Atlanta last week, insisting that he did not compare senators who oppose election reform bills to Bull Connor and George Wallace, known for their racial segregation stance.However, it appeared that Biden did, in fact, compare those who oppose the passage of the bill promoted by the White House with the famous racists of the last century, in particular with the notorious Alabama Governor George Wallace, who gained national recognition by standing in front of the University of Alabama’s entrance, blocking the way of black students, in an attempt to prevent the university’s racial integration.Back then he also stressed that it was the moment “to decide to defend our elections, to defend our democracy.”Those remarks and apparent comparisons infuriated Republicans, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed the speech, calling it “profoundly unpresidential" and “incorrect,” and other Republicans have echoed his criticism. During his news conference, Biden again denied comparing politicians who do not support the proposed voting rights legislation to historical leaders who backed segregation.More to that, he noted that “Mitch” did “a real good job making it sound like I was attacking them,” while instead, reporters should note that the president has never attacked “anybody publicly, any senator, any congressman publicly.” Nevertheless, Biden’s emotional response has prompted a lot of jokes on social media.Meanwhile, the White House reporter who dared to ask the unpleasant question prompting Biden’s heated reaction, tweeted that it was not the first time he had the "honor" to be yelled at by a president.Democrat Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have stood solid in their opposition to reducing the use of the filibuster. Biden’s campaign for voting rights legislation is likely in the Senate this week, given that Democrat Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona remain solid in their opposition to reducing the use of the filibuster. When asked subsequently if he thought his words would be effective in persuading Manchin and Sinema to support modifications to the filibuster in order to enact voting rights legislation, Biden said he felt compelled to speak out “forcefully” on the topic.“There are certain things that are so consequential that you have to speak from the heart as well as your head. I was speaking out forcefully on what I think to be at stake,” the president said. “You don’t get to vote this way and somehow it goes away. This will stick with you the rest of your career and long after you’re gone.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

joe biden, us, press, press conference, gaffe, anger