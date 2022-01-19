Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/biden-says-putin-has-never-seen-sanctions-like-the-ones-us-preparing-now-over-ukraine-1092378323.html
Biden Says Putin Has Never Seen Sanctions Like the Ones US Preparing Now Over Ukraine
Biden Says Putin Has Never Seen Sanctions Like the Ones US Preparing Now Over Ukraine
On Wednesday, Biden is holding just the second comprehensive solo press conference in his nearly full first year in office. The press conference is taking... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T21:33+0000
2022-01-19T22:13+0000
us
joe biden
russia
vladimir putin
biden administration
ukraine
us sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092378975_0:0:2756:1551_1920x0_80_0_0_250bbce8357026fad681fa4202daa6a0.jpg
US President Joe Biden said at his presser that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has never seen sanctions like the ones that will be imposed if tensions escalate in Ukraine.The president added when discussing the state of bilateral relations with Russia and the existing tensions that he had "very frank discussions" with Putin, and that they both had "no problems" in understanding each other during their encounters either via phone or in person.Moreover, he said he believes that Putin "still does not want a full-blown war."Nevertheless, Biden stated that in the event of an alleged invasion of Ukraine, Russia would receive consequences that would be a "disaster."Biden added that the United States and its European allies are prepared to impose severe costs on Russia and its economy should it invade.He then stressed that the huge sanctions pressure would include terrible consequences for the Russian banking system, as its banks would not be able to deal in US dollars.Still, the president confessed that the introduction of sanctions related to dollar transactions on Russia will have a negative impact on both the US and Europe.Putin, according to Biden, requested that Ukraine never join NATO or host NATO nuclear weapons. In his turn, Biden said that he believes that depending on the circumstances, "we can work out something on the second piece," but Ukraine is anyhow still a long way from NATO membership.Later in the presser, Biden also assessed the geopolitical aspirations of Russia and its president.However, when talking about the recent security negotiations over the last week, the president admitted that the talks between the US, NATO and Russia "have not produced anything."
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092378975_25:0:2756:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d16fcb8e9feea239a08f9a5cb69104a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, russia, vladimir putin, biden administration, ukraine, us sanctions

Biden Says Putin Has Never Seen Sanctions Like the Ones US Preparing Now Over Ukraine

21:33 GMT 19.01.2022 (Updated: 22:13 GMT 19.01.2022)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden holds a formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
On Wednesday, Biden is holding just the second comprehensive solo press conference in his nearly full first year in office. The press conference is taking place amid a rather difficult year for the administration, for both its domestic and foreign agendas.
US President Joe Biden said at his presser that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has never seen sanctions like the ones that will be imposed if tensions escalate in Ukraine.
The president added when discussing the state of bilateral relations with Russia and the existing tensions that he had "very frank discussions" with Putin, and that they both had "no problems" in understanding each other during their encounters either via phone or in person.
Moreover, he said he believes that Putin "still does not want a full-blown war."
Nevertheless, Biden stated that in the event of an alleged invasion of Ukraine, Russia would receive consequences that would be a "disaster."

"Russia will be held accountable if it invades and it depends on what it does - it's one thing if it's a minor incursion and then we end up having to fight about what to do and what not to do but if they actually do what they're capable of doing with the force amassed on the border it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine," Biden said, adding that Russia has overwhelming superiority over Ukraine.

Biden added that the United States and its European allies are prepared to impose severe costs on Russia and its economy should it invade.
He then stressed that the huge sanctions pressure would include terrible consequences for the Russian banking system, as its banks would not be able to deal in US dollars.
"If they invade, they're going to pay, their banks will not be able to deal in dollars," Biden said.
Still, the president confessed that the introduction of sanctions related to dollar transactions on Russia will have a negative impact on both the US and Europe.
Putin, according to Biden, requested that Ukraine never join NATO or host NATO nuclear weapons. In his turn, Biden said that he believes that depending on the circumstances, "we can work out something on the second piece," but Ukraine is anyhow still a long way from NATO membership.

"The likelihood that Ukraine is going to join NATO in the near term is not very likely based on much more work they have to do in terms of democracy and a few other things going on there," he explained.

Later in the presser, Biden also assessed the geopolitical aspirations of Russia and its president.
"He is trying to find his place in the world between China and the West," he presumed.
However, when talking about the recent security negotiations over the last week, the president admitted that the talks between the US, NATO and Russia "have not produced anything."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:08 GMTEstonia, Lithuania, Latvia Waiting for US Approval to Send Weapons to Ukraine - Reports
21:45 GMTStripped of Royal Titles, Prince Andrew Ditches Social Media Accounts
21:39 GMTAid Planes Depart for Tonga After Main Runway Cleared of Volcanic Ash as Food, Water Shortages Mount
21:33 GMTBiden Says Putin Has Never Seen Sanctions Like the Ones US Preparing Now Over Ukraine
21:04 GMTJoe Biden Holds Press Conference on Eve of Inauguration Anniversary
20:40 GMTMask Mix Up: Sotomayor and Gorsuch Release Joint Statement After NPR’s Supreme Court Mask Claims
20:35 GMTKeanu Reeves 'Embarrassed' By His Fortune, Has ‘Given Away a Lot of Money’ - Report
20:22 GMTMalta's Police Search Residence of Ex-Prime Minister - Reports
19:53 GMTPerhaps We Need More Uncertainty, Maybe
19:46 GMTNetflix Set to Release Flurry of New K-Content in 2022 Following 'Squid Game' Success
19:45 GMTSIGAR Warned Pentagon Afghan Air Forces Wouldn't Survive US Withdrawal, Declassified Report Reveals
19:34 GMTDems' Turf Battles: How Bill's Links to Epstein May Nip Hillary's Potential 2024 Bid in the Bud
19:24 GMTIranian President Seen Performing Evening Prayer at Kremlin - Photo
19:06 GMTNovak Djokovic, Wife Have 80% Stake in Little-known Biotech Co Creating ‘Universal’ Covid Cure
19:06 GMT'Upside Down Cheese Eating Ad' Axed in UK Over Child Safety Concerns
18:57 GMTWorm Parasite That Preys on Spiders Named After Actor Who Played Spider Killer in Film
18:40 GMT'Russian Missiles in Cuba & Venezuela': What's Behind Moscow's Hardball Rhetoric?
18:32 GMTBiden Signs Memo Improving Cybersecurity Across US Defense, Intelligence Communities
18:29 GMTFlying Solo: Americans Grab Popcorn as Biden Preps for Just Second Solo Presser of His Presidency
18:03 GMTGone Too Far? Woke South Coast Council Drops Gender-Specific Terms