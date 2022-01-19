https://sputniknews.com/20220119/biden-says-putin-has-never-seen-sanctions-like-the-ones-us-preparing-now-over-ukraine-1092378323.html

Biden Says Putin Has Never Seen Sanctions Like the Ones US Preparing Now Over Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said at his presser that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has never seen sanctions like the ones that will be imposed if tensions escalate in Ukraine.The president added when discussing the state of bilateral relations with Russia and the existing tensions that he had "very frank discussions" with Putin, and that they both had "no problems" in understanding each other during their encounters either via phone or in person.Moreover, he said he believes that Putin "still does not want a full-blown war."Nevertheless, Biden stated that in the event of an alleged invasion of Ukraine, Russia would receive consequences that would be a "disaster."Biden added that the United States and its European allies are prepared to impose severe costs on Russia and its economy should it invade.He then stressed that the huge sanctions pressure would include terrible consequences for the Russian banking system, as its banks would not be able to deal in US dollars.Still, the president confessed that the introduction of sanctions related to dollar transactions on Russia will have a negative impact on both the US and Europe.Putin, according to Biden, requested that Ukraine never join NATO or host NATO nuclear weapons. In his turn, Biden said that he believes that depending on the circumstances, "we can work out something on the second piece," but Ukraine is anyhow still a long way from NATO membership.Later in the presser, Biden also assessed the geopolitical aspirations of Russia and its president.However, when talking about the recent security negotiations over the last week, the president admitted that the talks between the US, NATO and Russia "have not produced anything."

