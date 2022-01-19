Biden Says Putin Has Never Seen Sanctions Like the Ones US Preparing Now Over Ukraine
21:33 GMT 19.01.2022
On Wednesday, Biden is holding just the second comprehensive solo press conference in his nearly full first year in office. The press conference is taking place amid a rather difficult year for the administration, for both its domestic and foreign agendas.
US President Joe Biden said at his presser that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has never seen sanctions like the ones that will be imposed if tensions escalate in Ukraine.
The president added when discussing the state of bilateral relations with Russia and the existing tensions that he had "very frank discussions" with Putin, and that they both had "no problems" in understanding each other during their encounters either via phone or in person.
Moreover, he said he believes that Putin "still does not want a full-blown war."
Nevertheless, Biden stated that in the event of an alleged invasion of Ukraine, Russia would receive consequences that would be a "disaster."
"Russia will be held accountable if it invades and it depends on what it does - it's one thing if it's a minor incursion and then we end up having to fight about what to do and what not to do but if they actually do what they're capable of doing with the force amassed on the border it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine," Biden said, adding that Russia has overwhelming superiority over Ukraine.
Biden added that the United States and its European allies are prepared to impose severe costs on Russia and its economy should it invade.
He then stressed that the huge sanctions pressure would include terrible consequences for the Russian banking system, as its banks would not be able to deal in US dollars.
"If they invade, they're going to pay, their banks will not be able to deal in dollars," Biden said.
Still, the president confessed that the introduction of sanctions related to dollar transactions on Russia will have a negative impact on both the US and Europe.
Putin, according to Biden, requested that Ukraine never join NATO or host NATO nuclear weapons. In his turn, Biden said that he believes that depending on the circumstances, "we can work out something on the second piece," but Ukraine is anyhow still a long way from NATO membership.
"The likelihood that Ukraine is going to join NATO in the near term is not very likely based on much more work they have to do in terms of democracy and a few other things going on there," he explained.
Later in the presser, Biden also assessed the geopolitical aspirations of Russia and its president.
"He is trying to find his place in the world between China and the West," he presumed.
However, when talking about the recent security negotiations over the last week, the president admitted that the talks between the US, NATO and Russia "have not produced anything."