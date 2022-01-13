https://sputniknews.com/20220113/white-house-not-ready-to-predict-when-future-biden-putin-meeting-will-take-place-1092243393.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)

"I don't have anything to predict for you on that front. As Jake mentioned, we are just concluding the third round of talks. People [diplomats] are going to go back to their capitals. They're going to discuss and assess and see where things stand. So, in terms of next steps, we'll have to see we’ll know more over the coming days," Psaki said on Thursday.Earlier in the day, Vienna hosted an OSCE Permanent Council meeting where the attendees discussed Russia's security proposals for Europe. Moscow had published the security proposals for NATO and the United States in late 2021, requesting legally-binding guarantees the alliance would not expand eastward. The United States insists it will not allow anyone to close NATO's so-called open-door policy for new members.Russia held meetings with the United States and NATO earlier in the week to discuss the security guarantees it had requested from them. The proposed security guarantees, if agreed to, would prevent NATO from further expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit both, the United States and Russia, from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.

