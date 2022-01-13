Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/white-house-not-ready-to-predict-when-future-biden-putin-meeting-will-take-place-1092243393.html
White House: Not Ready to Predict When Future Biden-Putin Meeting Will Take Place
White House: Not Ready to Predict When Future Biden-Putin Meeting Will Take Place
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House does not have any information to be able to predict when the next meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-13T22:47+0000
2022-01-13T22:47+0000
joe biden
vladimir putin
white house
meeting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091309313_0:42:3000:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_c6794b9eaad3e10db12abd5fbf19005e.jpg
"I don't have anything to predict for you on that front. As Jake mentioned, we are just concluding the third round of talks. People [diplomats] are going to go back to their capitals. They're going to discuss and assess and see where things stand. So, in terms of next steps, we'll have to see we’ll know more over the coming days," Psaki said on Thursday.Earlier in the day, Vienna hosted an OSCE Permanent Council meeting where the attendees discussed Russia's security proposals for Europe. Moscow had published the security proposals for NATO and the United States in late 2021, requesting legally-binding guarantees the alliance would not expand eastward. The United States insists it will not allow anyone to close NATO's so-called open-door policy for new members.Russia held meetings with the United States and NATO earlier in the week to discuss the security guarantees it had requested from them. The proposed security guarantees, if agreed to, would prevent NATO from further expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit both, the United States and Russia, from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091309313_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_16200ef735f4c256d183a96c8f3581a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, vladimir putin, white house, meeting

White House: Not Ready to Predict When Future Biden-Putin Meeting Will Take Place

22:47 GMT 13.01.2022
© Sputnik / U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
© Sputnik /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House does not have any information to be able to predict when the next meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will take place, spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.
"I don't have anything to predict for you on that front. As Jake mentioned, we are just concluding the third round of talks. People [diplomats] are going to go back to their capitals. They're going to discuss and assess and see where things stand. So, in terms of next steps, we'll have to see we’ll know more over the coming days," Psaki said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Vienna hosted an OSCE Permanent Council meeting where the attendees discussed Russia's security proposals for Europe. Moscow had published the security proposals for NATO and the United States in late 2021, requesting legally-binding guarantees the alliance would not expand eastward. The United States insists it will not allow anyone to close NATO's so-called open-door policy for new members.
Russia held meetings with the United States and NATO earlier in the week to discuss the security guarantees it had requested from them. The proposed security guarantees, if agreed to, would prevent NATO from further expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit both, the United States and Russia, from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:10 GMTDemocrats’ Voting Rights Bill in Critical Danger as Sen. Sinema Doubles Down on Filibuster Support
23:07 GMTExplosion Reportedly Rocks Baghdad Hours After Air Defenses Down Rockets Near Embassy
22:47 GMTWhite House: Not Ready to Predict When Future Biden-Putin Meeting Will Take Place
22:27 GMTPakistan Accuses India of Staging Covert Military Operation to Hide Violence in Kashmir
22:09 GMTRussia-NATO Talks: How the Cold War-Era Hubris of the Bloc Limits Pan-European Security
21:57 GMT'Sex Kills?' UK Scientists Say Sex Unlikely to Be Fatal for People With Heart Conditions
21:46 GMTAs China Declares Type 055 Cruiser Lhasa Battle-Worthy, Two More Reportedly Begun in Dalian
21:46 GMTMike Flynn Calls Nancy Pelosi a 'Modern-Day Pontius Pilate'
21:35 GMTGood News for PSG! Neymar Set to Return for Blockbuster Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid
21:30 GMT'COVID D**k': US Man Laments Penis Shrank After He Battled Coronavirus
21:15 GMTJan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Records From Alphabet, Meta, Twitter & Reddit After 'Inadequate Responses'
21:06 GMTConor McGregor’s $2.2 Million Dublin Pub Attacked by Petrol Bombs
18:47 GMTUS Capitol Police Arrest Woman From Michigan With Guns in Her Car
18:32 GMTUS House Passes Voting Rights Bill, Sends Measure to Senate for Consideration
18:22 GMTPolice in Sudanese Capital Use Tear Gas on Protesters
18:14 GMTScientists Develop Tool for 'Printing' Cheap Quantum Computers' 'Processors' Using Atoms
18:07 GMTUS Expects to See More Cyber Attacks Against Crypto Currency Transactions - Secret Service
17:43 GMTToo Sexy For This? Drake Could Face Lawsuit For Putting Hot Sauce in Used Condom
17:33 GMTTop 'Remaniacs' Show True EU-Blue Colours Over BoJo ‘Partygate’ Furore
17:26 GMTWatch: Air Defenses Gun Down Inbound Rockets Over US' Baghdad Embassy