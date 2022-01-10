Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: NATO Must Reject 'Military Development of Territory' of Its Eastern Members, Russia Says After Talks
US-Russia Security Talks in Geneva Conclude After Roughly 7.5 Hours
US-Russia Security Talks in Geneva Conclude After Roughly 7.5 Hours
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US-Russia security talks in Geneva concluded after roughly 7.5 hours, the State Department said in a statement circulated in media. 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
Earlier on Monday, Russia and the United States began talks in Geneva. Among the topics are the security guarantees that were proposed by Moscow and include, in particular, provisions on the mutual non-deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles and limits on military exercises.The meeting was held in a closed format at the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva.The Russian delegation was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin. The US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
15:58 GMT 10.01.2022
US guard gives a thumb up to an official as Russian convoy arrives to the US permanent Mission during talks in Geneva on soaring tensions over Ukraine, in Geneva, on January 10, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US-Russia security talks in Geneva concluded after roughly 7.5 hours, the State Department said in a statement circulated in media.
Earlier on Monday, Russia and the United States began talks in Geneva. Among the topics are the security guarantees that were proposed by Moscow and include, in particular, provisions on the mutual non-deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles and limits on military exercises.
The meeting was held in a closed format at the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva.
The Russian delegation was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin. The US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
Don't keep us in the clouds we need to know whats the outcome!!!
Plove Cross
10 January, 19:36 GMT
