https://sputniknews.com/20220110/us-russia-security-talks-in-geneva-conclude-after-roughly-75-hours-1092160909.html

US-Russia Security Talks in Geneva Conclude After Roughly 7.5 Hours

US-Russia Security Talks in Geneva Conclude After Roughly 7.5 Hours

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US-Russia security talks in Geneva concluded after roughly 7.5 hours, the State Department said in a statement circulated in media. 10.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-10T15:58+0000

2022-01-10T15:58+0000

2022-01-10T15:58+0000

geneva

us

russia

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092160883_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8e9722f2154b3e9fd9647364c9eaef2c.jpg

Earlier on Monday, Russia and the United States began talks in Geneva. Among the topics are the security guarantees that were proposed by Moscow and include, in particular, provisions on the mutual non-deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles and limits on military exercises.The meeting was held in a closed format at the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva.The Russian delegation was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin. The US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Plove Cross Don't keep us in the clouds we need to know whats the outcome!!! 0

1

geneva

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

geneva, us, russia, nato