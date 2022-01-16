https://sputniknews.com/20220116/nato-russia-relations-near-red-line-due-to-alliances-military-support-of-ukraine-peskov-tells-cnn-1092300360.html

NATO-Russia Relations Near Red Line Due to Alliance's Military Support of Ukraine, Peskov Tells CNN

Relations between Russia and NATO are nearing the red line because of the military support the alliance is giving to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Sunday.Peskov also told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that Moscow considers it necessary to keep troops near the border with Ukraine because of "a very tense situation and very unfriendly environment."According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia "cannot put up" with NATO "gradually making its way" into Ukraine.Peskov again stressed the need for putting security guarantees on paper because spoken promises did not stop NATO from moving into post-Soviet space. The Kremlin's spokesman stressed that although Russia is not threatening military reprisals, it will have to take countermeasures if NATO persists in its expansion. Regarding the threat of western sanctions, Peskov said Russia is big and self-sufficient enough not to be worried about them.He also said he believes that the "political wisdom" of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden is a good place to carry on the search for common ground.When pressed by Zakaria on whether there are any Russian troops on the Ukrainian territory, Peskov underlined that there are no Russian forces either in Donbas or in other parts of Ukraine, with them being located exclusively on Russian territory.

