Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/blinken-borrell-vow-to-present-united-transatlantic-front-after-russia-talks-1092285178.html
Blinken, Borrell Vow to Present ’United Transatlantic Front’ After Russia Talks
Blinken, Borrell Vow to Present ’United Transatlantic Front’ After Russia Talks
Borrell Blinken agreed on Saturday to coordinate closely with regard to what the EU’s external action service called Russian attempts to redefine security arrangements in Europe.
2022-01-15T20:44+0000
2022-01-15T20:44+0000
us
antony blinken
nato
josep borrell
russia
ukraine
security
talks
tensions
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092284980_0:0:2477:1393_1920x0_80_0_0_68f88e8c628e8cd6eceb0ec5e2ce490a.jpg
The officials briefed each other on their latest diplomatic engagement regarding Russia, Borrell’s office said in a statement.The two reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and again demanded that Russia deescalate tensions. They reviewed preparations of so-called deterrent measures and threatened "massive consequences" if Russia behaved aggressively toward Ukraine.Russia Warns About Risk of Escalation Amid NATO's Creeping ExpansionRussian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek in an interview published on Saturday that NATO’s eastward expansion was driving up tensions. He said last week’s talks that Russia held with the US and NATO were meant to "preserve peace and stability" in Europe by putting legally binding guarantees down on paper."As [NATO] approaches our proper, the flight time of NATO air and missile weapons to Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities in the European part of the country is reduced. How would the US Government react if Washington, New York or Los Angeles were ‘under the bomb-sight’?" he said.Russia sees NATO’s creeping expansion, which has come in five waves since the fall of the Soviet Union, as a national security threat, the diplomat said. He warned about the risk of escalation and direct military confrontation in the post-Soviet space and beyond.Senior US and Russian diplomats held a strategic stability dialogue in Geneva on Monday, followed by Russia-NATO talks in Brussels on Wednesday and a meeting of Russian negotiators and representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday. Antonov said Ukraine was only briefly mentioned during the Russia-NATO consultations.
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/russia-nato-talks-how-the-cold-war-era-hubris-of-the-bloc-limits-pan-european-security-1092239966.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092284980_119:0:2320:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_090068ebcce78492cb2f56fe9722a3ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, antony blinken, nato, josep borrell, russia, ukraine, security, talks, tensions, eu

Blinken, Borrell Vow to Present ’United Transatlantic Front’ After Russia Talks

20:44 GMT 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in the briefing room of the State Department in Washington, U.S. January 7, 2022.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in the briefing room of the State Department in Washington, U.S. January 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on Saturday to coordinate closely with regard to what the EU’s external action service called Russian attempts to redefine security arrangements in Europe.
The officials briefed each other on their latest diplomatic engagement regarding Russia, Borrell’s office said in a statement.
They "rejected Russian initiative to re-build spheres of influence in Europe and underlined their determination to continue intense consultations on this and other issues between the US and EU – presenting a strong, clear and united transatlantic front."
The two reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and again demanded that Russia deescalate tensions. They reviewed preparations of so-called deterrent measures and threatened "massive consequences" if Russia behaved aggressively toward Ukraine.
Participants are seen before the Russia - NATO talks in Brussels, Belgium - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia-NATO Talks: How the Cold War-Era Hubris of the Bloc Limits Pan-European Security
13 January, 22:09 GMT

Russia Warns About Risk of Escalation Amid NATO's Creeping Expansion

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek in an interview published on Saturday that NATO’s eastward expansion was driving up tensions. He said last week’s talks that Russia held with the US and NATO were meant to "preserve peace and stability" in Europe by putting legally binding guarantees down on paper.
"As [NATO] approaches our proper, the flight time of NATO air and missile weapons to Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities in the European part of the country is reduced. How would the US Government react if Washington, New York or Los Angeles were ‘under the bomb-sight’?" he said.
Russia sees NATO’s creeping expansion, which has come in five waves since the fall of the Soviet Union, as a national security threat, the diplomat said. He warned about the risk of escalation and direct military confrontation in the post-Soviet space and beyond.

"Everything has its limits. We are, in fact, on the edge of precipice," the ambassador told the magazine, adding that the draft proposals were meant to prevent the situation from spinning out of control.

Senior US and Russian diplomats held a strategic stability dialogue in Geneva on Monday, followed by Russia-NATO talks in Brussels on Wednesday and a meeting of Russian negotiators and representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday. Antonov said Ukraine was only briefly mentioned during the Russia-NATO consultations.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:21 GMT'Queen of TikTok': Ryanair’s Account Wins Hearts of Americans Who Urge Company to Come to US
20:44 GMTBlinken, Borrell Vow to Present ’United Transatlantic Front’ After Russia Talks
19:40 GMT'I'm Gonna Die': Gunman Takes Hostages at Texas Synagogue on Heels of Shabbat Services - Reports
19:28 GMTFirst Migrant Caravan of 2022 Sets Off From Honduras – Reports
19:15 GMTUS Attorneys General Believe Meta, Alphabet's CEOs Were Aware of Alleged Deal to Control Ad Market
19:10 GMTKamala Harris Struggles to Push Voting Rights Bill Through 'Brick Wall' of Moderate Opposition
18:45 GMTArgentine Town Goes Dark to Fight Massive Beetles 'Invasion' – Video
18:34 GMTMoscow Court Arrests Eight Suspected Members of REvil Hacking Group
18:01 GMTStarmer Repeats Call for Johnson to Resign Over ‘Wine-Time Fridays’
17:56 GMTUS Lawmakers Mull Banning Defence Contractors From Buying Chinese Rare Earths
17:42 GMTVirat Kohli Quits as Indian Cricket Team's Test Skipper
17:37 GMTBatgirl Suit Revealed by Actress Portraying Superheroine in New Movie
17:21 GMTOldest Known 'Bioengineered' Hybrid Animal Discovered in Syria
17:03 GMTDjokovic’s Australian Saga: Minister Explains Why No 1’s Visa Was Cancelled Again
17:02 GMTCSTO Chief Accuses ‘Well-Organized’ Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest
16:56 GMT'Wasted Opportunity': New British Vogue Cover With All Black Models Slammed For Being 'Offensive'
16:24 GMTInt'l Energy Firms Tell US They Lack Gas to Replace Russian Supplies to Europe, Media Says
16:09 GMTFour Anti-Vax Protesters Detained for Sit-in at New York Restaurant - Video
15:56 GMTTsunami Hits Parts of Japan, Local Newspaper Says
15:52 GMTIndia Mulls Ditching Some Foreign Defense Deals to Boost Domestic Arms Industry - Reports