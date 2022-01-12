Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/nato-will-make-every-effort-for-political-way-foward-with-russia-stoltenberg-says-following-talks-1092205999.html
Stoltenberg: NATO Won't Give Up Open Door Policy, Right to Station Troops in States Ringing Russia
Stoltenberg: NATO Won't Give Up Open Door Policy, Right to Station Troops in States Ringing Russia
Russian and NATO officials held talks in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the security proposals put forward by the Russian Foreign Ministry in mid-December... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-12T13:38+0000
2022-01-12T14:58+0000
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105066/30/1050663006_0:182:3500:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_00ee622eb4cada9ec9f4a82d38906a7a.jpg
The Western bloc's member states 'will make every effort' to find a political way forward with Russia, but will not give up on its 'core principles', including its open door policy for membership, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said."There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on these issues, and the differences will not be easy to bridge. But it is a positive sign that all NATO allies and Russia sat down around the same table," Stoltenberg said.Stoltenberg indicated that the bloc called on Russia during the meeting to 'withdraw its forces' from Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine - presumably in a reference to Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in Transnistria, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and to Crimea - the region which broke off from Ukraine and rejoined Russia in 2014 following a Western-backed coup in Kiev.NATO, he said, "expressed serious concern" about the alleged Russian military buildup "in and around Ukraine," and called on Russia to de-escalate the situation and to "respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours.""They also called on Russia to refrain from aggressive force posturing and malign activities directed against allies and abide by all its international obligations and commitments," Stoltenberg said.The NATO chief said the bloc was prepared to hold further mettings with Russia on a broad range of issues, including missiles, but said that the Russian side had indicated that they are not ready to do so at this stage.Last month, asked to comment on the Foreign Ministry's decision to publish Russia's security proposals openly, President Vladimir Putin indicated that Moscow did so openly amid fears that the Western bloc might try stalling tactics. "They will chat endlessly, speak endlessly about the need to negotiate, and do nothing, except pumping up our neighbour with modern weapons systems, and increase the threat to Russia, with which we will then be forced to somehow deal with, somehow live," Putin said.In his press conference Wednesday, Stoltenberg also commented on the ongoing diplomatic spat between Russia and the bloc, which blew up late last year after NATO unilaterally revoked the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian mission to NATO, prompting Moscow to suspend the operations of the bloc's information office in the Russian capital. The secretary-general said there was mutual interest in restoring the work of these offices.Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said relations between Moscow and the alliance had sunk to a state beyond "catastrophic," because "to be catastrophic you need to have [relations]" to begin with.Wednesday's talks in Brussels, led by the Russian side by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Grushko and Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Fomin, were the second of three discussions between Russian officials and officials from the US and NATO this week on the security proposals tabled by Moscow in mid-December. On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and their respective delegations met in Geneva, Switzerland. On Thursday, the Organization for Security Co-operation in Europe - which includes Russia and members of the NATO alliance, plus other states in Europe and the former Soviet Union, will meet in Vienna to wrap up the whirlwind of diplomatic talks.The United States and its allies have broken commitments made to Russia not to expand beyond the borders of a reunified Germany following the end of the Cold War. In remarks last month, President Putin indicated that Russia had been forced to try to set up 'red lines' on the bloc's further eastward push now because NATO has "squeezed us against such a line...that we can't move around."
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/nato-must-reject-military-development-of-territory-of-its-eastern-members-russia-says-after-talks-1092161778.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/what-are-major-reasons-behind-washingtons-unwillingness-to-accept-russias-nato-proposals-1092184191.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/russia-has-not-been-thrown-off-balance-by-us-tough-position-on-security-guarantees-moscow-says-1092135168.html
https://sputniknews.com/20190402/gorbachev-nato-expansion-reasons-1073764558.html
PURPOSE OF NATO? ... OVERTHROW RUSSIA!
7
Russia should not discuss disarmament until other issues are taken care of. US will try to skirt all other issues and only want Russia to get rid of missiles, while keeping them itself.
4
7
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105066/30/1050663006_194:0:3306:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_19ca9d754f63a86c9d49a37aff7453ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato

Stoltenberg: NATO Won't Give Up Open Door Policy, Right to Station Troops in States Ringing Russia

13:38 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 12.01.2022)
© REUTERS / Ints KalninsU.S. soldiers stand next to the M1 Abrams tanks that will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve in Garkalne, Latvia February 8, 2017
U.S. soldiers stand next to the M1 Abrams tanks that will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve in Garkalne, Latvia February 8, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Russian and NATO officials held talks in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the security proposals put forward by the Russian Foreign Ministry in mid-December aimed at easing tensions between Moscow and the Western alliance. The discussions took place following talks in Geneva between Russian and US officials on Monday.
The Western bloc's member states 'will make every effort' to find a political way forward with Russia, but will not give up on its 'core principles', including its open door policy for membership, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.
"Today Russia raised the proposal that they published in December aimed at addressing their security concerns; these include demands to stop admitting any new member to NATO and withdraw forces from eastern allies. Allies on their side reaffirmed NATO's open door policy and the right for each nation to choose its own security arrangements. Allies made clear that they will not renounce their ability to protect and defend each other, including with the presence of troops in the eastern part of the alliance," Stoltenberg said in a press conference Wednesday after the conclusion of a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council.
"There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on these issues, and the differences will not be easy to bridge. But it is a positive sign that all NATO allies and Russia sat down around the same table," Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg indicated that the bloc called on Russia during the meeting to 'withdraw its forces' from Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine - presumably in a reference to Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in Transnistria, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and to Crimea - the region which broke off from Ukraine and rejoined Russia in 2014 following a Western-backed coup in Kiev.
NATO, he said, "expressed serious concern" about the alleged Russian military buildup "in and around Ukraine," and called on Russia to de-escalate the situation and to "respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours."
"They also called on Russia to refrain from aggressive force posturing and malign activities directed against allies and abide by all its international obligations and commitments," Stoltenberg said.
Latvian officers stand guard during the NATO flag rising ceremony in front of the Presidents castle in Riga - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
NATO Must Reject Military Buildup of Its Eastern Members, Russia Says After Security Talks
10 January, 16:39 GMT
The NATO chief said the bloc was prepared to hold further mettings with Russia on a broad range of issues, including missiles, but said that the Russian side had indicated that they are not ready to do so at this stage.

"NATO made it clear in the meeting that we are ready to schedule a series of meetings addressing a wide range of different topics, including missiles and reciprocal verifiable limits on missiles, in Europe. From the Russian side, they made clear that they are not ready," Stoltenberg said.

Last month, asked to comment on the Foreign Ministry's decision to publish Russia's security proposals openly, President Vladimir Putin indicated that Moscow did so openly amid fears that the Western bloc might try stalling tactics. "They will chat endlessly, speak endlessly about the need to negotiate, and do nothing, except pumping up our neighbour with modern weapons systems, and increase the threat to Russia, with which we will then be forced to somehow deal with, somehow live," Putin said.
Members of US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion prepare to unload some Abrams battle tanks after arriving at the Gaiziunai railway station, some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
What are Major Reasons Behind Washington's Unwillingness to Accept Russia's NATO Proposals?
Yesterday, 17:41 GMT
In his press conference Wednesday, Stoltenberg also commented on the ongoing diplomatic spat between Russia and the bloc, which blew up late last year after NATO unilaterally revoked the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian mission to NATO, prompting Moscow to suspend the operations of the bloc's information office in the Russian capital. The secretary-general said there was mutual interest in restoring the work of these offices.
Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said relations between Moscow and the alliance had sunk to a state beyond "catastrophic," because "to be catastrophic you need to have [relations]" to begin with.
Wednesday's talks in Brussels, led by the Russian side by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Grushko and Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Fomin, were the second of three discussions between Russian officials and officials from the US and NATO this week on the security proposals tabled by Moscow in mid-December. On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and their respective delegations met in Geneva, Switzerland. On Thursday, the Organization for Security Co-operation in Europe - which includes Russia and members of the NATO alliance, plus other states in Europe and the former Soviet Union, will meet in Vienna to wrap up the whirlwind of diplomatic talks.
Russia-US-NATO - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
Moscow Won't Stoop to Discussing NATO Demands on 'De-escalation Measures' on Russia's Own Territory
9 January, 14:42 GMT

Russia's twin draft security agreement documents propose a series of binding commitments aimed at considerably easing tensions between Moscow and the West. They include calls on the parties not to deploy troops, missile systems, aircraft and warships in areas where they may be considered a threat to the other side. The United States and NATO are asked to halt the alliance's eastward expansion, and scrap plans to incorporate Ukraine or any other country of the former USSR into the bloc. NATO is also asked to limit the deployment of arms and troops along its eastern flank - specifically in those countries which joined the alliance after the end of the Cold War.

The United States and its allies have broken commitments made to Russia not to expand beyond the borders of a reunified Germany following the end of the Cold War. In remarks last month, President Putin indicated that Russia had been forced to try to set up 'red lines' on the bloc's further eastward push now because NATO has "squeezed us against such a line...that we can't move around."
Джордж Буш и Михаил Горбачев - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2019
US Ex-War Planner Reveals Why NATO Broke Promise to Gorbachev Not to Expand East
2 April 2019, 15:22 GMT
5154015
Discuss
Popular comments
PURPOSE OF NATO? ... OVERTHROW RUSSIA!
MMichaelAngelus
12 January, 16:55 GMT7
700000
Russia should not discuss disarmament until other issues are taken care of. US will try to skirt all other issues and only want Russia to get rid of missiles, while keeping them itself.
BBillOwens
12 January, 17:05 GMT4
400000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:39 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Holds News Conference After Russia-NATO Council Meeting
14:32 GMTPaul Pogba's Exit From Man United Looks Imminent as PSG Reportedly Shows Interest in Signing Him
14:23 GMTUS Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Giuffre's Sex Abuse Lawsuit
14:20 GMT'Be Ready to Run if Needed': Visitors to Alaska's Park Warned About 'Stressed-Out' Moose
14:02 GMTAlleged Swedish Hitman on Trial for London Murder Says He Was ‘Set Up’ by Girl He Met on Facebook
13:55 GMTDolphins Have Functional Clitoris Similar in Shape to Humans', Scientists Say
13:38 GMTStoltenberg: NATO Won't Give Up Open Door Policy, Right to Station Troops in States Ringing Russia
13:34 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg Gives Press Conference After Meeting With Russia
13:12 GMTVictory Over Covid? EU’s Top Medical Body Says Omicron Pushing Pandemic Toward Endemic
13:02 GMTUS Democratic Senators to Unveil New 'Severe' Russia Sanctions Bill on Wednesday, Report Says
12:49 GMTCats in Canada Holding Blender Hostage For Weeks, Unwilling to Leave Box - Photo, Video
12:48 GMTTaliban Ramps Up Defences Along Durand Line as Its Army Chief Warns Pakistan Against Fencing Border
12:48 GMTDeaf, Mute Girl in Critical Condition After Gang-raped, Thrown Into Road in India's Rajasthan
12:47 GMTMan Utd Step Up Search for Permanent Manager Amid Reports of Mauricio Pochettino's Secret Talks
12:39 GMTUS Education Secretary Urged to Quit Over 'Ugly' NSBA Letter Labelling Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
12:04 GMTBoJo Apologises, Takes Responsibility For 2020 Downing Street Gathering He Thought Was ‘Work Event’
12:01 GMTUK PM Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Amid 'Partygate' Inquiry
11:51 GMTKanye West's Representative Dismisses Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit Russia
11:45 GMTHigh Court: UK Gov't Use of 'VIP Lane' to Award PPE Contracts is Unlawful
11:43 GMTPakistan's First Ever Security Policy Prioritises Economic Ties Over Kashmir Dispute With India