International
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/peskov-says-theres-too-much-tension-on-russias-border-with-ukraine-1092291747.html
Peskov Says 'There's Too Much Tension' on Russia's Border With Ukraine
Peskov Says 'There's Too Much Tension' on Russia's Border With Ukraine
Moscow has repeatedly rejected media reports in the West alleging that Russia was planning to "invade" Ukraine. The Kremlin underscores that it can relocate...
russia
ukraine
us
dmitry peskov
border
security guarantees
tension
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092292011_0:229:2825:1818_1920x0_80_0_0_706ca6838b36d3121f1b9c92248a371a.jpg
There's too much tension on Russia's border with Ukraine, which is why Moscow insists on a direct response to its proposals on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told CNN.He said that Moscow wants "a very concrete answer [from Washington] to its [Russia's] very concrete proposals".The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the US had failed to give any proof to substantiate Washington's claims that Russia is allegedly planning an escalation around Ukraine. "We are still waiting for evidence", Peskov said.Peskov spoke after White House press secretary Jen Psaki alleged that Washington had obtained information that Russia is purportedly planning to fabricate a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine by using operatives to carry out a false flag event.The Russian Embassy in the US responded by describing Psaki's remarks as something that confirms "the incessant information pressure" on Russia.Russia's Security Guarantee Proposals Russia put forward draft agreements on security guarantees to NATO and the US last month. The documents include a number of binding commitments aimed at considerably easing tensions between Moscow and the West. They include calls on the parties not to deploy troops, missile systems, aircraft, and warships in areas where they may be considered a threat to the other side.The US and NATO are also asked to halt the alliance's eastward expansion, and scrap plans to incorporate Ukraine or any other country of the former USSR into the bloc. Additionally, NATO is urged to limit the deployment of arms and troops along its eastern flank – specifically in those countries that joined the alliance after the end of the Cold War.The topic was on the table of Russian-US ministerial talks in Geneva on 10 January, which was followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting and the summit of Russia and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).Tensions over Ukraine persist amid media reports in the West claiming that Moscow is planning to "invade" the country, which the Kremlin denounced as "alarmism". The Kremlin underlined that it has the right to deploy forces within its own territory at its own discretion, also pointing to NATO's growing military activity near Russia's borders.
ukraine
us
08:02 GMT 16.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / SERGEI SUPINSKYUkrainian servicemen take part in brigade tactical exercises with combat shooting near Goncharivske village, Chernihiv region, not far from the border with Russia on December 3, 2018
Ukrainian servicemen take part in brigade tactical exercises with combat shooting near Goncharivske village, Chernihiv region, not far from the border with Russia on December 3, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
Moscow has repeatedly rejected media reports in the West alleging that Russia was planning to "invade" Ukraine. The Kremlin underscores that it can relocate its troops within its own territory, while NATO's military activity near Russia's borders poses a threat to its security.
There's too much tension on Russia's border with Ukraine, which is why Moscow insists on a direct response to its proposals on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told CNN.
He said that Moscow wants "a very concrete answer [from Washington] to its [Russia's] very concrete proposals".
"We have too much tension on the border. There is too much tension in this part of Europe", Peskov said, noting that such a situation is "extremely dangerous for our continent".

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the US had failed to give any proof to substantiate Washington's claims that Russia is allegedly planning an escalation around Ukraine. "We are still waiting for evidence", Peskov said.

"We're living in a world of fake accusations, fake news, and in a world of lies. Until it [the 'Russian invasion' allegations] is proven somehow [...] we will continue to presume it is fake news".

Peskov spoke after White House press secretary Jen Psaki alleged that Washington had obtained information that Russia is purportedly planning to fabricate a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine by using operatives to carry out a false flag event.
The Russian Embassy in the US responded by describing Psaki's remarks as something that confirms "the incessant information pressure" on Russia.

Russia's Security Guarantee Proposals

Russia put forward draft agreements on security guarantees to NATO and the US last month. The documents include a number of binding commitments aimed at considerably easing tensions between Moscow and the West. They include calls on the parties not to deploy troops, missile systems, aircraft, and warships in areas where they may be considered a threat to the other side.
The US and NATO are also asked to halt the alliance's eastward expansion, and scrap plans to incorporate Ukraine or any other country of the former USSR into the bloc. Additionally, NATO is urged to limit the deployment of arms and troops along its eastern flank – specifically in those countries that joined the alliance after the end of the Cold War.
The topic was on the table of Russian-US ministerial talks in Geneva on 10 January, which was followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting and the summit of Russia and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
Tensions over Ukraine persist amid media reports in the West claiming that Moscow is planning to "invade" the country, which the Kremlin denounced as "alarmism". The Kremlin underlined that it has the right to deploy forces within its own territory at its own discretion, also pointing to NATO's growing military activity near Russia's borders.
