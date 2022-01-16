https://sputniknews.com/20220116/peskov-says-theres-too-much-tension-on-russias-border-with-ukraine-1092291747.html

Peskov Says 'There's Too Much Tension' on Russia's Border With Ukraine

Peskov Says 'There's Too Much Tension' on Russia's Border With Ukraine

Moscow has repeatedly rejected media reports in the West alleging that Russia was planning to "invade" Ukraine. The Kremlin underscores that it can relocate... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-16T08:02+0000

2022-01-16T08:02+0000

2022-01-16T08:02+0000

russia

ukraine

us

dmitry peskov

border

security guarantees

tension

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092292011_0:229:2825:1818_1920x0_80_0_0_706ca6838b36d3121f1b9c92248a371a.jpg

There's too much tension on Russia's border with Ukraine, which is why Moscow insists on a direct response to its proposals on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told CNN.He said that Moscow wants "a very concrete answer [from Washington] to its [Russia's] very concrete proposals".The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the US had failed to give any proof to substantiate Washington's claims that Russia is allegedly planning an escalation around Ukraine. "We are still waiting for evidence", Peskov said.Peskov spoke after White House press secretary Jen Psaki alleged that Washington had obtained information that Russia is purportedly planning to fabricate a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine by using operatives to carry out a false flag event.The Russian Embassy in the US responded by describing Psaki's remarks as something that confirms "the incessant information pressure" on Russia.Russia's Security Guarantee Proposals Russia put forward draft agreements on security guarantees to NATO and the US last month. The documents include a number of binding commitments aimed at considerably easing tensions between Moscow and the West. They include calls on the parties not to deploy troops, missile systems, aircraft, and warships in areas where they may be considered a threat to the other side.The US and NATO are also asked to halt the alliance's eastward expansion, and scrap plans to incorporate Ukraine or any other country of the former USSR into the bloc. Additionally, NATO is urged to limit the deployment of arms and troops along its eastern flank – specifically in those countries that joined the alliance after the end of the Cold War.The topic was on the table of Russian-US ministerial talks in Geneva on 10 January, which was followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting and the summit of Russia and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).Tensions over Ukraine persist amid media reports in the West claiming that Moscow is planning to "invade" the country, which the Kremlin denounced as "alarmism". The Kremlin underlined that it has the right to deploy forces within its own territory at its own discretion, also pointing to NATO's growing military activity near Russia's borders.

https://sputniknews.com/20220115/us-nato-ready-to-continue-dialogue-with-russia-after-nato-russia-council-dept-of-state-1092274462.html

ukraine

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, ukraine, us, dmitry peskov, border, security guarantees, tension