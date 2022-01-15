Registration was successful!
US and NATO Ready to Continue Dialogue With Russia After NATO-Russia Council, Blinken Says
US and NATO Ready to Continue Dialogue With Russia After NATO-Russia Council, Blinken Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have held a conversation following the NATO-Russia... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
Russia and the alliance held negotiations on 12 January in Brussels to discuss the security proposals put forward by Moscow in mid-December. The draft agreements stipulate that the sides won't be deploying troops, aircraft, and warships, as well as missiles, within striking distance. It also suggested that NATO stop its expansion to the East and not set up bases near the Russian border.The sides, however, did not reach an agreement, and the bloc declared it would not stop its expansion.
US and NATO Ready to Continue Dialogue With Russia After NATO-Russia Council, Blinken Says

08:24 GMT 15.01.2022 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 15.01.2022)
A German soldier holds NATO flag during a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla
A German soldier holds NATO flag during a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have held a conversation following the NATO-Russia Council meeting, stressing that the United States and the alliance are ready to continue dialogue with Moscow, the Department of State said.

"The United States and NATO are ready to meet again with Russia and are committed to pursuing continued diplomacy and reciprocal dialogue. The United States and its NATO Allies are united on the diplomatic path forward and urge Russia to take immediate action to deescalate its ongoing aggression against Ukraine", the Department of State said in a statement late Friday.

Russia and the alliance held negotiations on 12 January in Brussels to discuss the security proposals put forward by Moscow in mid-December. The draft agreements stipulate that the sides won't be deploying troops, aircraft, and warships, as well as missiles, within striking distance. It also suggested that NATO stop its expansion to the East and not set up bases near the Russian border.
The sides, however, did not reach an agreement, and the bloc declared it would not stop its expansion.
