Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/playboys-hefner-hosted-weekly-dinners-with-hookers-attended-by-influential-pals---report--1092330670.html
Playboy's Hefner Hosted Weekly Dinners With Hookers Attended by Influential Pals - Report
Playboy's Hefner Hosted Weekly Dinners With Hookers Attended by Influential Pals - Report
Shocking revelations continue to come from the highly-anticipated upcoming documentary "Secrets of Playboy," which includes interviews with models... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T02:59+0000
2022-01-18T02:59+0000
society
hugh hefner
playboy
viral
mating orgies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092330645_0:0:3010:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_715103794d06e1f15f5d1ac4e92e8407.jpg
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner sure had his own peculiar ways of entertaining himself and the guests of his infamous mansion in California. But on Thursday nights during its heyday, the Playboy Mansion would be filled with hookers and celebs, according to a new documentary, and Hefner himself is said to have created the weekly event.According to his former girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, and others who worked at the home, Hefner nicknamed the annual party "Pig Night," and it usually began with two pimps bringing in carloads of prostitutes from Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles.In a fresh sneak peek released by TMZ, Theodore claimed she used to turn a blind eye while her powerful lover and mansion owner did all sorts of "crazy stuff," but one routine caught her attention. "Pig Night" was a kind of dinner party that functioned as a jumping-off point for sex parties.Hefner would allegedly sit at the head of the table, smoking his legendary pipe, while the hookers drank and ate with movie and TV stars, according to mansion insiders. Before slipping out of the room for sex rendezvous with the celebrities, the prostitutes would get ratings and cursory medical checks, according to the report. While residents of the estate were aware of what Hefner and his associates dubbed the evening, they claim he requested the prostitutes never be referred to as "pigs," and they were also unaware of what the rest of the guests was calling the event behind their backs.Theodore, a former model and actress who dated Hefner from 1976 to 1981, also claimed in the movie that Hefner's sexual demands became threatening, admitting that he "scared me at the end...you couldn't satisfy him. He wanted more and more and more."The media magnate's former lover called him a "vampire" who "sucked the life out of these girls for decades."According to the docuseries, VIP members of the Playboy nightclubs were free to do as they liked, including famed Soul Train host Don Cornelius, who allegedly held two Playboy bunnies captive and raped one of them. The upcoming series includes exclusive interviews with insiders, including Hefner's ex-girlfriends like Holly Madison and former "Bunny Mother" PJ Masten, in order to dig into the hidden secrets behind Playboy.In previously released trailers for the series, Madison stated that Hefner was possessive and very abusive to his girlfriends, "screaming" at her for cutting her long hair short without his permission.Lisa Loving Barrett, a former employee at the mansion, discussed the widespread usage of the well-known narcotic, Quaaludes, in a previous episode from the series published by the network earlier. The pills were dubbed "leg spreaders" by residents and employees at the estate.
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/playboy-mansions-parties-had-so-much-cocaine-that-tiny-poodle-became-addicted-report-says-1092124616.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092330645_229:0:2960:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79111d3be6295ef87b4ef21fc08b6478.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, hugh hefner, playboy, viral, mating orgies

Playboy's Hefner Hosted Weekly Dinners With Hookers Attended by Influential Pals - Report

02:59 GMT 18.01.2022
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloIn this May 1, 1997, file photo, Victoria Silvstedt poses with her brand new Porsche in front of the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif.
In this May 1, 1997, file photo, Victoria Silvstedt poses with her brand new Porsche in front of the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Shocking revelations continue to come from the highly-anticipated upcoming documentary "Secrets of Playboy," which includes interviews with models, girlfriends, employees, and friends of the late media mogul. The movie is expected to be released next week.
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner sure had his own peculiar ways of entertaining himself and the guests of his infamous mansion in California. But on Thursday nights during its heyday, the Playboy Mansion would be filled with hookers and celebs, according to a new documentary, and Hefner himself is said to have created the weekly event.
According to his former girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, and others who worked at the home, Hefner nicknamed the annual party "Pig Night," and it usually began with two pimps bringing in carloads of prostitutes from Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles.
In a fresh sneak peek released by TMZ, Theodore claimed she used to turn a blind eye while her powerful lover and mansion owner did all sorts of "crazy stuff," but one routine caught her attention.
"Pig Night" was a kind of dinner party that functioned as a jumping-off point for sex parties.
Hefner would allegedly sit at the head of the table, smoking his legendary pipe, while the hookers drank and ate with movie and TV stars, according to mansion insiders.
Before slipping out of the room for sex rendezvous with the celebrities, the prostitutes would get ratings and cursory medical checks, according to the report. While residents of the estate were aware of what Hefner and his associates dubbed the evening, they claim he requested the prostitutes never be referred to as "pigs," and they were also unaware of what the rest of the guests was calling the event behind their backs.
Theodore, a former model and actress who dated Hefner from 1976 to 1981, also claimed in the movie that Hefner's sexual demands became threatening, admitting that he "scared me at the end...you couldn't satisfy him. He wanted more and more and more."
"The group sex was at least five nights a week. They had a protocol. He liked to direct and you didn't segue away from it because you could tell it irritated him," she added.
The media magnate's former lover called him a "vampire" who "sucked the life out of these girls for decades."
According to the docuseries, VIP members of the Playboy nightclubs were free to do as they liked, including famed Soul Train host Don Cornelius, who allegedly held two Playboy bunnies captive and raped one of them.
The upcoming series includes exclusive interviews with insiders, including Hefner's ex-girlfriends like Holly Madison and former "Bunny Mother" PJ Masten, in order to dig into the hidden secrets behind Playboy.
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for photos at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
Playboy Mansion's Parties Had So Much Cocaine That 'Tiny Poodle' Became Addicted, Report Says
9 January, 04:25 GMT
In previously released trailers for the series, Madison stated that Hefner was possessive and very abusive to his girlfriends, "screaming" at her for cutting her long hair short without his permission.
Lisa Loving Barrett, a former employee at the mansion, discussed the widespread usage of the well-known narcotic, Quaaludes, in a previous episode from the series published by the network earlier. The pills were dubbed "leg spreaders" by residents and employees at the estate.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:59 GMTPlayboy's Hefner Hosted Weekly Dinners With Hookers Attended by Influential Pals - Report
02:45 GMTOutcry After Teacher Assigns Students to Translate Sentence Calling Mexican People ‘Ugly’ - Reports
01:46 GMTSynagogue Hostage-Taker Arrived in US Weeks Before Attack, Stayed at Christian Shelter - Reports
01:30 GMTDjokovic May Lose Chance to Get Grand Slam Again as France Toughens COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports
YesterdayNo ‘Charisma’, ‘Dull Personality’: Trump Says DeSantis Could Never Beat Him in 2024 - Report
YesterdayStop ‘Bullying Behavior’: Iran Slams US Attempts to Set Deadlines on Vienna Talks - Report
YesterdayArab Coalition Announces Start of Strikes on Sanaa After Houthi Attack on UAE - Reports
YesterdayNorth Korea Tested Tactical Guided Missiles on Monday - Reports
YesterdayNBA Star Yao Ming: Peng Shuai Was in 'Pretty Good Condition' When They Chatted Last Month - Reports
YesterdayIsrael's Netanyahu Agrees to Advance Plea Deal Talks in Corruption Case – Reports
YesterdayAnne Frank Possibly Betrayed by Man Trying to Save His Own Family, Cold Case Team Says
YesterdayDistress Signal Detected in Tonga in Wake of Powerful Volcano Eruption and Tsunami
YesterdayRich Crypto Investors Flock to Puerto Rico – Media
YesterdayBiden Uses MLK Jr. Day to Push Democrats' Voting Rights Bills
YesterdayWhite House Denies Report Saying US & EU Rule Out Russia's Disconnection From SWIFT
YesterdayHouthis Threaten to Undermine UAE's Economy Following Abu Dhabi Oil Depot Drone Attack
YesterdayRussia Rejects Claim That Security Proposals are Attempt to Restore 'Spheres of Influence'
YesterdayUS Boomer’s Guam Trip Tells China It ‘Can’t Do Much About 100 Nukes Parked on Doorstep’, Media Says
YesterdayKarim Benzema Threatens to Quit if Real Madrid Signs Erling Haaland: Report
Yesterday'Disgusted' Netizens Slam US Pastor Who Smeared His Spit on Man's Face During Sermon