Playboy's Hefner Hosted Weekly Dinners With Hookers Attended by Influential Pals - Report

Shocking revelations continue to come from the highly-anticipated upcoming documentary "Secrets of Playboy," which includes interviews with models... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner sure had his own peculiar ways of entertaining himself and the guests of his infamous mansion in California. But on Thursday nights during its heyday, the Playboy Mansion would be filled with hookers and celebs, according to a new documentary, and Hefner himself is said to have created the weekly event.According to his former girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, and others who worked at the home, Hefner nicknamed the annual party "Pig Night," and it usually began with two pimps bringing in carloads of prostitutes from Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles.In a fresh sneak peek released by TMZ, Theodore claimed she used to turn a blind eye while her powerful lover and mansion owner did all sorts of "crazy stuff," but one routine caught her attention. "Pig Night" was a kind of dinner party that functioned as a jumping-off point for sex parties.Hefner would allegedly sit at the head of the table, smoking his legendary pipe, while the hookers drank and ate with movie and TV stars, according to mansion insiders. Before slipping out of the room for sex rendezvous with the celebrities, the prostitutes would get ratings and cursory medical checks, according to the report. While residents of the estate were aware of what Hefner and his associates dubbed the evening, they claim he requested the prostitutes never be referred to as "pigs," and they were also unaware of what the rest of the guests was calling the event behind their backs.Theodore, a former model and actress who dated Hefner from 1976 to 1981, also claimed in the movie that Hefner's sexual demands became threatening, admitting that he "scared me at the end...you couldn't satisfy him. He wanted more and more and more."The media magnate's former lover called him a "vampire" who "sucked the life out of these girls for decades."According to the docuseries, VIP members of the Playboy nightclubs were free to do as they liked, including famed Soul Train host Don Cornelius, who allegedly held two Playboy bunnies captive and raped one of them. The upcoming series includes exclusive interviews with insiders, including Hefner's ex-girlfriends like Holly Madison and former "Bunny Mother" PJ Masten, in order to dig into the hidden secrets behind Playboy.In previously released trailers for the series, Madison stated that Hefner was possessive and very abusive to his girlfriends, "screaming" at her for cutting her long hair short without his permission.Lisa Loving Barrett, a former employee at the mansion, discussed the widespread usage of the well-known narcotic, Quaaludes, in a previous episode from the series published by the network earlier. The pills were dubbed "leg spreaders" by residents and employees at the estate.

