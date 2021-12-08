https://sputniknews.com/20211208/ex-playboy-star-holly-madison-claims-hefner-was-abusive-screaming-at-her-for-cutting-hair-short-1091336163.html

Ex-Playboy Star Holly Madison Claims Hefner Was Abusive, 'Screaming' at Her for Cutting Hair Short

Magazine tycoon Hefner was considered one of the pioneers of the sexual revolution and racial desegregation in the mid-last century, as he launched or helped accelerate the careers of more than one generation of women in showbiz.

Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend, Holly Madison, recounted the disturbing way he responded to her chopping off her hair in a new clip from the upcoming docuseries "Secrets of Playboy."The 41-year-old, who used to be the "#1 girlfriend" of the famous ladies' man, added that Hefner was particularly dissatisfied. The model also reportedly made similar allegations in her 2015 book, Down the Rabbit Hole.Madison, who used to be Hefner's girlfriend from 2001 to 2008, portrayed her life at the Playboy Mansion along with Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt on the reality show The Girls Next Door. All three of them chose to leave the mansion in October 2008.And Marquardt, who is said to have also been the girlfriend of the world-famous publisher, gave her testimony of Madison's alleged abuse during their time within the mansion's walls.More to that, the fellow Playboy model added that she noticed a change in her co-star on Girls Next Door at one point of their stay.Madison also claimed in the clip that she recalled occasions "within the first couple years" of her staying in the mansion "when I felt like I was just in this cycle of gross things and I didn't know what to do."Some viewers in the YouTube comments section, however, wondered, if things were so bad for the magazine cover-girls and reality stars, why both of them continued to live and work with Hefner for over seven years. While it was long the practice for many of the Playboy bunnies to live in the mansion with the magazine owner, several media reported that although Hefner, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91, was somewhat of a control freak, and rather possessive of his girlfriends, none of the women living there were forced to participate in unwanted activities, and they could also leave the mansion at any time.

