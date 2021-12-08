Ex-Playboy Star Holly Madison Claims Hefner Was Abusive, 'Screaming' at Her for Cutting Hair Short
© AFP 2021 / FREDERICK M. BROWNActress Holly Madison attends the Comcast Entertainment Group Television Critics Association Cocktail Reception at The Langham Hotel on January 5, 2011 in Pasadena, California.
Magazine tycoon Hugh Hefner was considered one of the pioneers of the sexual revolution and racial desegregation in the mid-last century, as he launched or helped accelerate the careers of more than one generation of women in showbiz. However, some of his ex-girlfriends claim that life inside the luxurious mansion was far from idyllic.
Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend, Holly Madison, recounted the disturbing way he responded to her chopping off her hair in a new clip from the upcoming docuseries "Secrets of Playboy."
"I got to a point not too far into my time there—I think I was only six months in—where I kind of broke under that pressure and being made to feel like I needed to look exactly like everybody else," Madison said in a documentary which is set to premiere on January 24. "My hair was really long naturally and I was just like, I'm gonna go chop my hair off so I can at least look a little different."
The 41-year-old, who used to be the "#1 girlfriend" of the famous ladies' man, added that Hefner was particularly dissatisfied.
"I came back with short hair and he flipped out on me," she claimed, "and he was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard and cheap."
The model also reportedly made similar allegations in her 2015 book, Down the Rabbit Hole.
Madison, who used to be Hefner's girlfriend from 2001 to 2008, portrayed her life at the Playboy Mansion along with Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt on the reality show The Girls Next Door. All three of them chose to leave the mansion in October 2008.
And Marquardt, who is said to have also been the girlfriend of the world-famous publisher, gave her testimony of Madison's alleged abuse during their time within the mansion's walls.
"Hef would be pretty abrasive in the way he said things to Holly," Marquardt said. "She came down with red lipstick one time and he, like, flipped out and said he hated red lipstick on girls...Even though other people could wear red lipstick and it didn't seem to bother him."
More to that, the fellow Playboy model added that she noticed a change in her co-star on Girls Next Door at one point of their stay.
"It was very frustrating to live with every day—all of the drama that was going on and the tensions," Marquardt said. "I could definitely see that she was getting depressed and sad and her demeanor was starting to change."
Madison also claimed in the clip that she recalled occasions "within the first couple years" of her staying in the mansion "when I felt like I was just in this cycle of gross things and I didn't know what to do."
Some viewers in the YouTube comments section, however, wondered, if things were so bad for the magazine cover-girls and reality stars, why both of them continued to live and work with Hefner for over seven years.
While it was long the practice for many of the Playboy bunnies to live in the mansion with the magazine owner, several media reported that although Hefner, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91, was somewhat of a control freak, and rather possessive of his girlfriends, none of the women living there were forced to participate in unwanted activities, and they could also leave the mansion at any time.