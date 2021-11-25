Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/ex-playboy-bunny-opens-up-about-crazy-parties--celebrities-having-sex-at-hugh-hefners-estate-1091015389.html
Ex-Playboy Bunny Opens Up About 'Crazy' Parties & 'Celebrities Having Sex' at Hugh Hefner's Estate
Ex-Playboy Bunny Opens Up About 'Crazy' Parties & 'Celebrities Having Sex' at Hugh Hefner’s Estate
Bentley reportedly mentioned that she had to sign a “very, very, very iron-clad NDA” that prevents her from “exposing what really went on inside the mansion”... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/like-playboy-without-boobies-fox-news-hosts-mock-twitters-new-heated-conversation-warning-1089796570.html
12:17 GMT 25.11.2021
Andrei Dergalin
Jenna Bentley, a 32-years old former Playboy Bunny, has recently shared some details about what once went on at the mansion of the late Hugh Hefner, founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine.
Bentley, who moved into the so called "Bunny House" adjacent to Hefner’s mansion in 2007 when she was 18, said she never slept with him but she did see him having sex, New York Post reports citing Jam Press.
"I have never had sex with Hef, ever, but I did once walk in on him having sex. I obviously can never say who it was with," she said. "All I can say is that there were four people, including him."
Bentley also remarked that she gets "nostalgic" because it was "such an incredible time" and that "they can never replicate that".
"There will never be anything the same as his parties. I mean, people think they were wild but they were wilder than you can imagine," Bentley said.
While she mentioned seeing "trays of ‘party favours’" during the "crazy" parties, which reportedly might have been a reference to drugs or sex toys, she kept quiet about the details due to being forced to sign a "very, very, very iron-clad NDA" that bars her from "exposing what really went on inside the mansion", as the newspaper put it.
Bentley did allege, however, that she had “seen a lot of celebrities have sex there” and that she “also participated in a lot of it”.
During their stay at Hefner’s estate, Bentley and other Bunny Girls enjoyed a variety of perks, as the estate had “movie theatres, animals, trampolines, stylists”, with the staff handling cooking and cleaning while the girls lounged around.
"There was a phone that we called ‘Dial-a-Dream’ because you could press 0 and ask for anything you wanted, any time of day or night," Bentley recalled. "Like, if I wanted McDonald’s fries at 3 a.m., they would go out and get it."
The girls, however, had to follow a strict 9 pm curfew, and weren’t allowed to have boyfriends, with even meeting boys being “an immediate kick-out.”
At the same time, Hefner himself was “nice and kind to everybody” and “always went out of his way to make everyone feel comfortable,” with Bentley saying that “Hef really had a heart of gold”.
"It was a dream come true living in the house, you felt like you were special and that Hef only had eyes for you," Bentley said. "When there are millions of girls who want to be in the position you’re in, you definitely feel important."
