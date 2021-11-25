Ex-Playboy Bunny Opens Up About 'Crazy' Parties & 'Celebrities Having Sex' at Hugh Hefner’s Estate

https://sputniknews.com/20211125/ex-playboy-bunny-opens-up-about-crazy-parties--celebrities-having-sex-at-hugh-hefners-estate-1091015389.html

Bentley reportedly mentioned that she had to sign a “very, very, very iron-clad NDA” that prevents her from “exposing what really went on inside the mansion”... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International

Jenna Bentley, a 32-years old former Playboy Bunny, has recently shared some details about what once went on at the mansion of the late Hugh Hefner, founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine.Bentley, who moved into the so called "Bunny House" adjacent to Hefner’s mansion in 2007 when she was 18, said she never slept with him but she did see him having sex, New York Post reports citing Jam Press.Bentley also remarked that she gets "nostalgic" because it was "such an incredible time" and that "they can never replicate that".While she mentioned seeing "trays of ‘party favours’" during the "crazy" parties, which reportedly might have been a reference to drugs or sex toys, she kept quiet about the details due to being forced to sign a "very, very, very iron-clad NDA" that bars her from "exposing what really went on inside the mansion", as the newspaper put it.Bentley did allege, however, that she had “seen a lot of celebrities have sex there” and that she “also participated in a lot of it”.During their stay at Hefner’s estate, Bentley and other Bunny Girls enjoyed a variety of perks, as the estate had “movie theatres, animals, trampolines, stylists”, with the staff handling cooking and cleaning while the girls lounged around.The girls, however, had to follow a strict 9 pm curfew, and weren’t allowed to have boyfriends, with even meeting boys being “an immediate kick-out.”At the same time, Hefner himself was “nice and kind to everybody” and “always went out of his way to make everyone feel comfortable,” with Bentley saying that “Hef really had a heart of gold”.

