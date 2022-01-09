https://sputniknews.com/20220109/playboy-mansions-parties-had-so-much-cocaine-that-tiny-poodle-became-addicted-report-says-1092124616.html

Playboy Mansion's Parties Had So Much Cocaine That 'Tiny Poodle' Became Addicted, Report Says

Playboy Mansion's Parties Had So Much Cocaine That 'Tiny Poodle' Became Addicted, Report Says

The revelations come from "Secrets of Playboy", a 10-hour documentary series that includes interviews with the late Playboy publisher's girlfriends, friends...

A poodle owned by a friend of the late Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner partied so much at the Playboy Mansion that he acquired a cocaine addiction, prompting him to lick guests' noses for a fix, The Sun reported, citing a former girlfriend of the famous lady's man.According to Theodore, Louis developed his addiction after dipping his nose into the “huge vials” of cocaine found throughout the infamous hotspot. The dog allegedly leaped across the room anytime it caught a whiff of the drug."Cocaine was a big deal," said Lisa Loving Barrett, a former Hefner employee who said that stacks of the drug were frequently hidden beneath the toilet paper holder in one restroom.In another clip from the series shared by the network on YouTube earlier, Theodore and Barrett discussed the extensive use of another well-known drug: Quaaludes. Residents and staff of the mansion called the pills "leg spreaders".Earlier, one of Hefner's ex-girlfriends shared in the same documentary her abusive relationship with Hef, noting that he yelled at her for cutting her long hair.From 1974 until his death in 2017 at the age of 91, Hefner lived in the mansion, located outside Beverly Hills.

