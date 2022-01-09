Playboy Mansion's Parties Had So Much Cocaine That 'Tiny Poodle' Became Addicted, Report Says
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPlayboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for photos at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010.
The revelations come from "Secrets of Playboy", a 10-hour documentary series that includes interviews with the late Playboy publisher's girlfriends, friends and former employees, which is set to premiere on January 24th on A&E.
A poodle owned by a friend of the late Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner partied so much at the Playboy Mansion that he acquired a cocaine addiction, prompting him to lick guests' noses for a fix, The Sun reported, citing a former girlfriend of the famous lady's man.
"John Dante was Hef’s best friend. He had a dog Louis and this tiny poodle got hooked on cocaine," actress and model Sondra Theodore, 65, is quoted as saying in an upcoming documentary. "There were drugs everywhere. The dog could smell it from across the room. He had to lock that dog up when people were around."
According to Theodore, Louis developed his addiction after dipping his nose into the “huge vials” of cocaine found throughout the infamous hotspot. The dog allegedly leaped across the room anytime it caught a whiff of the drug.
"A very famous person walked into the house one night and that dog jumped off the couch and was licking her up the nose," she said. "She goes: ‘He just loves me.’ We knew why that dog was on her."
© AP Photo / Richard DrewPlayboy Magazine publisher Hugh Hefner, right, is embraced by his girlfriend Sandra Theodore, left, at Tavern on the Green Restaurant, Thursday, Jan. 11, 1979, New York. The two were attending a party celebrating the 25th anniversary of the publication.
"Cocaine was a big deal," said Lisa Loving Barrett, a former Hefner employee who said that stacks of the drug were frequently hidden beneath the toilet paper holder in one restroom.
In another clip from the series shared by the network on YouTube earlier, Theodore and Barrett discussed the extensive use of another well-known drug: Quaaludes. Residents and staff of the mansion called the pills "leg spreaders".
Earlier, one of Hefner's ex-girlfriends shared in the same documentary her abusive relationship with Hef, noting that he yelled at her for cutting her long hair.
From 1974 until his death in 2017 at the age of 91, Hefner lived in the mansion, located outside Beverly Hills.