Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/playboy-mansions-parties-had-so-much-cocaine-that-tiny-poodle-became-addicted-report-says-1092124616.html
Playboy Mansion's Parties Had So Much Cocaine That 'Tiny Poodle' Became Addicted, Report Says
Playboy Mansion's Parties Had So Much Cocaine That 'Tiny Poodle' Became Addicted, Report Says
The revelations come from "Secrets of Playboy", a 10-hour documentary series that includes interviews with the late Playboy publisher's girlfriends, friends... 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-09T04:25+0000
2022-01-09T04:25+0000
society
dog
drug addiction
cocaine
hugh hefner
playboy
poodle
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092124591_0:0:3088:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_6a905b7cc2f13d9aae1a2ddf923beda4.jpg
A poodle owned by a friend of the late Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner partied so much at the Playboy Mansion that he acquired a cocaine addiction, prompting him to lick guests' noses for a fix, The Sun reported, citing a former girlfriend of the famous lady's man.According to Theodore, Louis developed his addiction after dipping his nose into the “huge vials” of cocaine found throughout the infamous hotspot. The dog allegedly leaped across the room anytime it caught a whiff of the drug."Cocaine was a big deal," said Lisa Loving Barrett, a former Hefner employee who said that stacks of the drug were frequently hidden beneath the toilet paper holder in one restroom.In another clip from the series shared by the network on YouTube earlier, Theodore and Barrett discussed the extensive use of another well-known drug: Quaaludes. Residents and staff of the mansion called the pills "leg spreaders".Earlier, one of Hefner's ex-girlfriends shared in the same documentary her abusive relationship with Hef, noting that he yelled at her for cutting her long hair.From 1974 until his death in 2017 at the age of 91, Hefner lived in the mansion, located outside Beverly Hills.
"The Sun reported" ... No point reading further. Bog standard zio-media manure source.
1
Thumbs down.
1
4
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092124591_220:0:2949:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f604314c382349c0b25d79ad93b08121.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, dog, drug addiction, cocaine, hugh hefner, playboy, poodle, viral

Playboy Mansion's Parties Had So Much Cocaine That 'Tiny Poodle' Became Addicted, Report Says

04:25 GMT 09.01.2022
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPlayboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for photos at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010.
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for photos at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The revelations come from "Secrets of Playboy", a 10-hour documentary series that includes interviews with the late Playboy publisher's girlfriends, friends and former employees, which is set to premiere on January 24th on A&E.
A poodle owned by a friend of the late Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner partied so much at the Playboy Mansion that he acquired a cocaine addiction, prompting him to lick guests' noses for a fix, The Sun reported, citing a former girlfriend of the famous lady's man.
"John Dante was Hef’s best friend. He had a dog Louis and this tiny poodle got hooked on cocaine," actress and model Sondra Theodore, 65, is quoted as saying in an upcoming documentary. "There were drugs everywhere. The dog could smell it from across the room. He had to lock that dog up when people were around."
According to Theodore, Louis developed his addiction after dipping his nose into the “huge vials” of cocaine found throughout the infamous hotspot. The dog allegedly leaped across the room anytime it caught a whiff of the drug.
"A very famous person walked into the house one night and that dog jumped off the couch and was licking her up the nose," she said. "She goes: ‘He just loves me.’ We knew why that dog was on her."
© AP Photo / Richard DrewPlayboy Magazine publisher Hugh Hefner, right, is embraced by his girlfriend Sandra Theodore, left, at Tavern on the Green Restaurant, Thursday, Jan. 11, 1979, New York. The two were attending a party celebrating the 25th anniversary of the publication.
Playboy Magazine publisher Hugh Hefner, right, is embraced by his girlfriend Sandra Theodore, left, at Tavern on the Green Restaurant, Thursday, Jan. 11, 1979, New York. The two were attending a party celebrating the 25th anniversary of the publication. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
Playboy Magazine publisher Hugh Hefner, right, is embraced by his girlfriend Sandra Theodore, left, at Tavern on the Green Restaurant, Thursday, Jan. 11, 1979, New York. The two were attending a party celebrating the 25th anniversary of the publication.
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
"Cocaine was a big deal," said Lisa Loving Barrett, a former Hefner employee who said that stacks of the drug were frequently hidden beneath the toilet paper holder in one restroom.
In another clip from the series shared by the network on YouTube earlier, Theodore and Barrett discussed the extensive use of another well-known drug: Quaaludes. Residents and staff of the mansion called the pills "leg spreaders".
Earlier, one of Hefner's ex-girlfriends shared in the same documentary her abusive relationship with Hef, noting that he yelled at her for cutting her long hair.
From 1974 until his death in 2017 at the age of 91, Hefner lived in the mansion, located outside Beverly Hills.
111000
Discuss
Popular comments
"The Sun reported" ... No point reading further. Bog standard zio-media manure source.
vtvot tak
9 January, 08:17 GMT1
000000
Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
9 January, 08:19 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:31 GMTKnighthood for Tony Blair 'Outrageous', Says Mother of One of First UK Soldiers Killed in Iraq War
05:19 GMTHundreds of Austin, Texas Sex Offenders Left Without Police Supervision Because of Defunding
04:43 GMTLive Updates: Kazakh Military Reportedly at All Checkpoints to Stop Militants Fleeing Almaty
04:25 GMTPlayboy Mansion's Parties Had So Much Cocaine That 'Tiny Poodle' Became Addicted, Report Says
03:50 GMTAround 300 People Attempting to Cross Kazakh Border Detained
03:15 GMTMajor Cliff Wall Collapse on Brazilian Lake Reportedly Kills at Least Six, Over 30 Injured - Videos
03:13 GMTUS Penning ‘Punishing’ Sanctions Against Russia in Case of 'Invasion’ of Ukraine - Report
02:21 GMTMagnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes off Papua New Guinea, EMSC Says
01:28 GMTIRGC Quds Force Chief: US May Face Revenge For Soleimani’s Assassination at Home - Report
00:09 GMTHotbeds of Armed Resistance Remain in Almaty Despite Stabilization of Situation
YesterdayA Change of Heart: Manchin Won't Back His Counteroffer to Biden's BBB Even if WH Does - Report
YesterdayWatch BBC Journo Get Struck in Face by Snow While Reporting in DC
YesterdayJanuary 6 House Committee Plans to Summon Mike Pence to Voluntarily Testify - Report
YesterdayChris Noth's Friends Worried Actor ‘Feels Like His Life Is Over’ - Report
YesterdayPower Outages Sweep All of Lebanon, Reports Say
YesterdayPhotos of Djokovic Socialising in December When He Says He Had COVID Emerge Online
YesterdayCypriot Scientists Detect Hybrid Coronavirus Strain of Delta, Omicron Variants
YesterdaySinead O'Connor Slams Irish Authorities Over Son's Suspected Suicide
YesterdayWhite House's Tweet Claiming Biden Created More Jobs Than Any US President 'Ever' Grilled Online
YesterdayUkrainian President Urges US Senators to Pass Bill on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions