Speculation Over Romelu Lukaku's Next Move Mounts as Thomas Tuchel Set to Hold Crisis Talks With Him

Romelu Lukaku already has had two stints with former Premier League champions Chelsea. The Belgian first joined the Blues back in 2011 before returning to Stamford Bridge for the second time last summer. However, according to the footballer, on both occasions, the club's management hasn't handled him well.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is set to hold crisis talks with star striker Romelu Lukaku after the German manager axed him from his team's electrifying 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday night. Despite the impending crisis talks, speculation over Lukaku's future at Stamford Bridge is mounting, especially after fans reported a change in the social media bio of the Antwerp-born player.At present, Lukaku's biography on Facebook and other social networks, mentions his former club, Serie A side Inter Milan, and not Chelsea, his current employers.Recently, the Belgian forward admitted in an unauthorised interview with Italian media that he wasn't happy with his position in Chelsea's present squad. Lukaku also made it clear that he wished to return to Inter Milan in the not so distant future.Lukaku's remarks didn't go well with Tuchel who decided to bench him in Chelsea's blockbuster clash with Liverpool during the weekend.The fall-out from Lukaku's explosive interview in which he questioned Tuchel's tactics had an immediate bearing on Chelsea's performance against the Reds.While Chelsea would have been content with the eventual result of the game, as they were 2-0 down in the contest, there was no doubt that Lukaku's absence weakened their forward line."Physically I am fine. But I'm not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system," Belgium international had said while taking a dig at the English club's head coach."I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional - and I can't give up now," he added.Meanwhile, Tuchel, who has been furious since Lukaku's comments became public, remained undecided about including him in Chelsea's squad for their Carabao Cup game against Tottenham on Wednesday.The Chelsea manager insisted that he would only be able to take a decision about Lukaku's place in the starting XI after his in-person meeting with him later on Monday."First we need to evaluate the situation, not listen to media or pressure, understand what he said and why he said it. Then we will take the decision if he is good to go for Wednesday," Tuchel said after Chelsea's match against Liverpool.However, pundits, including former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and ex-Liverpool captain Graeme Souness, believe that Lukaku could only make a return from his exile if he tendered an apology to Tuchel.Otherwise, he could be in for a long haul as Tuchel is not someone who likes any kind of rebellion in his team, especially when he hasn't done anything wrong."He needs to hold his hands up and say for whatever reason I wasn't in the right place and made a mistake. I apologise unreservedly," Souness told British media. "Firstly to his manager and his team-mates. To everyone else at Chelsea and all the supporters".

