Jurgen Klopp Slams His Own Team as Liverpool Suffer Major Blow to Premier League Title Quest
Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has slammed his own team after their shock 1-0 loss against Leicester that the pundits described as a huge setback to their pursuit of the Premier League title.
2021-12-29T06:37+0000
Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has slammed his own team after their shock 1-0 loss against Leicester that the pundits described as a huge setback to their pursuit of the Premier League title.The Merseyside club could find themselves nine points behind in the race to the Premier League title if reigning champions Man City succeed in beating Brentford on Wednesday.However, things could have been a little different if Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah hadn't failed to deliver a penalty in the first half of their game against Leicester on Monday. Klopp's frustration was quite visible, with the 54-year-old German manager looking in complete shock after his club's poor display against a team who hadn't had enough time to prepare for the match. On the other hand, unlike their opponents who could only train for two days, the Reds had nearly a week's preparation ahead of the game. Primarily blaming his defenders for the loss, Klopp continued the harsh criticism of his team's stars as he claimed that their performance was subpar to say the least. "We should have defended better. There were so many performances before normal level, there's no explanation. It's a big gap to City", he concluded. While Liverpool dominated the proceedings in almost every aspect of the game as they had 21 shots on goal in comparison to the Foxes' 6. Moreover, their ball possession was 64 percent to Leicester's 36 percent. Despite all these statistics in their favour, the Reds came out second in the match. But Leicester had substitute Ademola Lookman to thank for the result as it was his 59th minute strike that gave them the win.With their latest loss, Liverpool now have 41 points after 19 games. Meanwhile, City continue to top the list with 47.
Jurgen Klopp Slams His Own Team as Liverpool Suffer Major Blow to Premier League Title Quest

06:37 GMT 29.12.2021
It was under their iconic coach Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool ended their three-decade wait for the Premier League title last year. However, since then the Reds have failed to recreate the same magic, losing the crown to Manchester City during the 2020-21 season. Once again, they are second in the table with Pep Guardiola's men on top of the charts.
Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has slammed his own team after their shock 1-0 loss against Leicester that the pundits described as a huge setback to their pursuit of the Premier League title.
The Merseyside club could find themselves nine points behind in the race to the Premier League title if reigning champions Man City succeed in beating Brentford on Wednesday.
However, things could have been a little different if Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah hadn't failed to deliver a penalty in the first half of their game against Leicester on Monday.

"We were just not good enough", Klopp said after his side's stunning defeat. "It was well deserved for Leicester, a very strange game. We played a really bad game".

Klopp's frustration was quite visible, with the 54-year-old German manager looking in complete shock after his club's poor display against a team who hadn't had enough time to prepare for the match. On the other hand, unlike their opponents who could only train for two days, the Reds had nearly a week's preparation ahead of the game.

"We started OK, then completely lost our rhythm and weren't calm enough to get it back. That's our fault. The circumstances too – Leicester played two days ago, they deserve it, absolutely", he added.

Primarily blaming his defenders for the loss, Klopp continued the harsh criticism of his team's stars as he claimed that their performance was subpar to say the least.
"We should have defended better. There were so many performances before normal level, there's no explanation. It's a big gap to City", he concluded.
While Liverpool dominated the proceedings in almost every aspect of the game as they had 21 shots on goal in comparison to the Foxes' 6. Moreover, their ball possession was 64 percent to Leicester's 36 percent.
Despite all these statistics in their favour, the Reds came out second in the match.
But Leicester had substitute Ademola Lookman to thank for the result as it was his 59th minute strike that gave them the win.
With their latest loss, Liverpool now have 41 points after 19 games. Meanwhile, City continue to top the list with 47.
