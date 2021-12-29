https://sputniknews.com/20211229/jurgen-klopp-slams-his-own-team-as-liverpool-suffer-major-blow-to-premier-league-title-quest-1091877770.html

Jurgen Klopp Slams His Own Team as Liverpool Suffer Major Blow to Premier League Title Quest

Jurgen Klopp Slams His Own Team as Liverpool Suffer Major Blow to Premier League Title Quest

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has slammed his own team after their shock 1-0 loss against Leicester that the pundits described as a huge setback to their pursuit of the Premier League title.

2021-12-29T06:37+0000

2021-12-29T06:37+0000

2021-12-29T06:37+0000

football

football

sport

liverpool

english premier league

manchester city

pep guardiola

sputnik

premier league

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091878550_0:41:1482:875_1920x0_80_0_0_9e40339524355cff30cc9b3fa3cbbc2f.jpg

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has slammed his own team after their shock 1-0 loss against Leicester that the pundits described as a huge setback to their pursuit of the Premier League title.The Merseyside club could find themselves nine points behind in the race to the Premier League title if reigning champions Man City succeed in beating Brentford on Wednesday.However, things could have been a little different if Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah hadn't failed to deliver a penalty in the first half of their game against Leicester on Monday. Klopp's frustration was quite visible, with the 54-year-old German manager looking in complete shock after his club's poor display against a team who hadn't had enough time to prepare for the match. On the other hand, unlike their opponents who could only train for two days, the Reds had nearly a week's preparation ahead of the game. Primarily blaming his defenders for the loss, Klopp continued the harsh criticism of his team's stars as he claimed that their performance was subpar to say the least. "We should have defended better. There were so many performances before normal level, there's no explanation. It's a big gap to City", he concluded. While Liverpool dominated the proceedings in almost every aspect of the game as they had 21 shots on goal in comparison to the Foxes' 6. Moreover, their ball possession was 64 percent to Leicester's 36 percent. Despite all these statistics in their favour, the Reds came out second in the match. But Leicester had substitute Ademola Lookman to thank for the result as it was his 59th minute strike that gave them the win.With their latest loss, Liverpool now have 41 points after 19 games. Meanwhile, City continue to top the list with 47.

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, liverpool, english premier league, manchester city, pep guardiola, sputnik, premier league, sport, sport, penalty, defeat, loss, football club, football team, football star, mohamed salah, jurgen klopp