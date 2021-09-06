Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/fans-mock-romelu-lukakus-dont-compare-me-with-cristano-ronaldo-remark-label-him-a-liar-1083805563.html
Fans Mock Romelu Lukaku's 'Don't Compare Me With Cristiano Ronaldo' Remark, Label Him a 'Liar'
Fans Mock Romelu Lukaku's 'Don't Compare Me With Cristiano Ronaldo' Remark, Label Him a 'Liar'
Belgium and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has asserted that comparing him with five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo is... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T10:03+0000
2021-09-06T15:21+0000
news
sport
cristiano ronaldo
romelu lukaku
chelsea fc
chelsea fc
manchester united
premier league
premier league
premier league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083806403_0:0:2956:1673_1920x0_80_0_0_0b13c854f8cdb56078b1b51c61d5c68c.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans have mocked Afro-Belgian star Romelu Lukaku for his comments about the Portugal captain and Manchester United forward.While some of Ronaldo's supporters labelled Lukaku as a "liar", others claimed that "only a person with a pea-sized brain"  could compare him with the legendary footballer.The reactions from the former Real Madrid talisman's admirers came after Lukaku brushed aside his comparisons with CR7.Despite his wholesome praise for Ronaldo, whom he even hailed as one of the top three players in the history of the game, Cristiano's fans continued their tirade against Lukaku for his choice of words."Don't ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never," Lukaku said at a press conference during the weekend."Cristiano Ronaldo is, for me, in the top three best players in the history of football," he continued. "I'm not going to rank him from first to third but he's in there.""What he has achieved in football today for players of my generation is something exceptional.""I was lucky enough to play against him in Italy and now that he's back in the Premier League, it's all good for English football," he added. "As for the rest, comparing statistics and all that, it's useless."Meanwhile, Ronaldo became the leading goalscorer in men's international football after netting a brace against Ireland in their World Cup qualifying contest last week as he beat Iranian legend Ali Daei's record of 109 goals.On the other hand, 28-year-old Lukaku netted his 67th goal for Belgium against the Czech Republic, powering his country to a stunning 3-0 win in their World Cup qualifying game on Sunday night.After representing their nations in international games, both Ronaldo and Lukaku will be back playing in the Premier League this week.While Ronaldo is tipped to make his second Man United debut on 11 September after he rejoined the iconic English club from Juventus last month, Lukaku made his return to Chelsea from Inter Milan after leading them to a 19th Serie A title in 2020-21 only a couple of weeks ago.
How TF is this news? One over paid bag of wind kicker said something about another overpaid bag of wind kicker? Are we reporting from the playground now Sputnik? We are drowning in trivialities.
2
With a pea-sized brain is not right. A particle (< than 1 micrometre) is more appropriate.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083806403_0:0:2956:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_b7415ad15816d3fea0eb2cc3eeb4f507.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, sport, cristiano ronaldo, romelu lukaku, chelsea fc, chelsea fc, manchester united, premier league, premier league, premier league, football, football, football, football, football, footballer, footballers, football fan, football club, football game, ex-footballer, football team, football star, football fans, football pitch, football match, football chant, football player, football legend, fans, fan, supporters, goal, goal-scoring, comparison, sputnik, sputnik, sputnik, mocking, iaea, international, striker, forward, ballon d'or, ballon d'or, viral, society

Fans Mock Romelu Lukaku's 'Don't Compare Me With Cristiano Ronaldo' Remark, Label Him a 'Liar'

10:03 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 15:21 GMT 06.09.2021)
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERONSoccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Belgium v Czech Republic - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - September 5, 2021 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku reacts
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Belgium v Czech Republic - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - September 5, 2021 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku reacts - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Belgium and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has asserted that comparing him with five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo is "useless" as the 36-year-old is a living legend of the game and among the greatest players of all time.
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans have mocked Afro-Belgian star Romelu Lukaku for his comments about the Portugal captain and Manchester United forward.
While some of Ronaldo's supporters labelled Lukaku as a "liar", others claimed that "only a person with a pea-sized brain"  could compare him with the legendary footballer.
The reactions from the former Real Madrid talisman's admirers came after Lukaku brushed aside his comparisons with CR7.
Despite his wholesome praise for Ronaldo, whom he even hailed as one of the top three players in the history of the game, Cristiano's fans continued their tirade against Lukaku for his choice of words.
"Don't ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never," Lukaku said at a press conference during the weekend.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is, for me, in the top three best players in the history of football," he continued. "I'm not going to rank him from first to third but he's in there."
"What he has achieved in football today for players of my generation is something exceptional."
"I was lucky enough to play against him in Italy and now that he's back in the Premier League, it's all good for English football," he added. "As for the rest, comparing statistics and all that, it's useless."
Meanwhile, Ronaldo became the leading goalscorer in men's international football after netting a brace against Ireland in their World Cup qualifying contest last week as he beat Iranian legend Ali Daei's record of 109 goals.
On the other hand, 28-year-old Lukaku netted his 67th goal for Belgium against the Czech Republic, powering his country to a stunning 3-0 win in their World Cup qualifying game on Sunday night.
After representing their nations in international games, both Ronaldo and Lukaku will be back playing in the Premier League this week.
While Ronaldo is tipped to make his second Man United debut on 11 September after he rejoined the iconic English club from Juventus last month, Lukaku made his return to Chelsea from Inter Milan after leading them to a 19th Serie A title in 2020-21 only a couple of weeks ago.
000000
Popular comments
How TF is this news? One over paid bag of wind kicker said something about another overpaid bag of wind kicker? Are we reporting from the playground now Sputnik? We are drowning in trivialities.
WWillyspit
6 September, 16:20 GMT2
000000
With a pea-sized brain is not right. A particle (< than 1 micrometre) is more appropriate.
landauroj
6 September, 13:48 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic