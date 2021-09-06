https://sputniknews.com/20210906/fans-mock-romelu-lukakus-dont-compare-me-with-cristano-ronaldo-remark-label-him-a-liar-1083805563.html

Fans Mock Romelu Lukaku's 'Don't Compare Me With Cristiano Ronaldo' Remark, Label Him a 'Liar'

Fans Mock Romelu Lukaku's 'Don't Compare Me With Cristiano Ronaldo' Remark, Label Him a 'Liar'

Belgium and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has asserted that comparing him with five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo is... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans have mocked Afro-Belgian star Romelu Lukaku for his comments about the Portugal captain and Manchester United forward.While some of Ronaldo's supporters labelled Lukaku as a "liar", others claimed that "only a person with a pea-sized brain" could compare him with the legendary footballer.The reactions from the former Real Madrid talisman's admirers came after Lukaku brushed aside his comparisons with CR7.Despite his wholesome praise for Ronaldo, whom he even hailed as one of the top three players in the history of the game, Cristiano's fans continued their tirade against Lukaku for his choice of words."Don't ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never," Lukaku said at a press conference during the weekend."Cristiano Ronaldo is, for me, in the top three best players in the history of football," he continued. "I'm not going to rank him from first to third but he's in there.""What he has achieved in football today for players of my generation is something exceptional.""I was lucky enough to play against him in Italy and now that he's back in the Premier League, it's all good for English football," he added. "As for the rest, comparing statistics and all that, it's useless."Meanwhile, Ronaldo became the leading goalscorer in men's international football after netting a brace against Ireland in their World Cup qualifying contest last week as he beat Iranian legend Ali Daei's record of 109 goals.On the other hand, 28-year-old Lukaku netted his 67th goal for Belgium against the Czech Republic, powering his country to a stunning 3-0 win in their World Cup qualifying game on Sunday night.After representing their nations in international games, both Ronaldo and Lukaku will be back playing in the Premier League this week.While Ronaldo is tipped to make his second Man United debut on 11 September after he rejoined the iconic English club from Juventus last month, Lukaku made his return to Chelsea from Inter Milan after leading them to a 19th Serie A title in 2020-21 only a couple of weeks ago.

Willyspit How TF is this news? One over paid bag of wind kicker said something about another overpaid bag of wind kicker? Are we reporting from the playground now Sputnik? We are drowning in trivialities. 2

landauroj With a pea-sized brain is not right. A particle (< than 1 micrometre) is more appropriate. 0

