Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/how-long-can-chelsea-survive-without-a-striker--1090166336.html
How Long Can Chelsea Survive Without a Striker?
How Long Can Chelsea Survive Without a Striker?
Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League was a routine victory. Unfortunately, the match saw both of Chelsea’s strikers, Romelu Lukaku and Timo... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T06:03+0000
2021-10-24T06:03+0000
champions league
english premier league
romelu lukaku
chelsea fc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083689820_0:184:2687:1695_1920x0_80_0_0_c702ad1fb13a5e8f231df5a6118db2fc.jpg
Chelsea, following their Champions League title victory last season, looked poised to challenge for the Premier League title. The addition of Romelu Lukaku in the summer bolstered their attack and gave the squad the talent and depth to compete for multiple major trophies.With Chelsea’s attack sputtering in the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel opted to play both of his strikers, Lukaku and Timo Werner, against Malmo in the Champions League. What was supposed to be a match to improve his strikers' confidence turned into an ugly affair that saw Lukau leave with an ankle injury and Werner exit with a hamstring issue.Chelsea hardly missed a beat over the weekend as they squarely defeated Norwich 7-0, but against stronger competition, they could sorely miss a true centre forward. Tuchel was forced to utilise Kai Havertz as his striker, and the young German could be forced to shoulder a heavy minutes load in the coming weeks.Chelsea appear to be in a strong position to weather an injury storm. They’re atop the Premier League table, have scored a league-leading 23 goals, and have conceded the fewest goals in the league: only three. In terms of results, Chelsea have been the best club in the Premier League and it’s not really a question.However, Chelsea are riding an unprecedented wave of good fortune. Through nine games, they have produced 11.9 expected goals and allowed 10.1 expected goals against. Their expected goal differential of +1.8, compared to their actual goal differential of +20 is the largest gap in the league by a sizable margin.No team can be expected to continue to defy their shot quality to this degree, and especially one without their top choice strikers. The problem that Chelsea faces is dire. The combination of poor shot quality and a lack of experienced strikers could see them drop points to relatively weak opponents.While their upcoming slate of contests features no serious opponents, it doesn’t change the fact that they haven’t been able to consistently generate high-quality chances with their two best goal scorers on the pitch.Lukaku and Werner’s absence means Chelsea will have to wait to figure out how to fix their attack. They may be able to keep pace at the top of the Premier League against weak opponents, but eventually, their lack of attacking output will come back to bite them.Chelsea has an easy slate of fixtures until November 20th when they kick off a run of games against Leicester City, Juventus, and Manchester United. If Lukaku and Werner are not yet fit, Chelsea might see their excellent start to the season slip. Even if the pair are healthy, if they aren’t firing on all cylinders it may not be enough. Chelsea want to win the Premier League, but they’ll need their strikers back in action not just to bag goals, but to help fix an attack that looks primed to sputter.
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/whos-the-best-football-player-in-the-world-1090165758.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083689820_92:0:2596:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_77027fdd55a17283048fe26b540bd593.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
champions league, english premier league, romelu lukaku, chelsea fc

How Long Can Chelsea Survive Without a Striker?

06:03 GMT 24.10.2021
© REUTERS / DAVID KLEINSoccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - August 22, 2021 Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after the match
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - August 22, 2021 Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© REUTERS / DAVID KLEIN
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League was a routine victory. Unfortunately, the match saw both of Chelsea’s strikers, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, exit with injuries.
Chelsea, following their Champions League title victory last season, looked poised to challenge for the Premier League title. The addition of Romelu Lukaku in the summer bolstered their attack and gave the squad the talent and depth to compete for multiple major trophies.
With Chelsea’s attack sputtering in the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel opted to play both of his strikers, Lukaku and Timo Werner, against Malmo in the Champions League. What was supposed to be a match to improve his strikers' confidence turned into an ugly affair that saw Lukau leave with an ankle injury and Werner exit with a hamstring issue.
Chelsea hardly missed a beat over the weekend as they squarely defeated Norwich 7-0, but against stronger competition, they could sorely miss a true centre forward. Tuchel was forced to utilise Kai Havertz as his striker, and the young German could be forced to shoulder a heavy minutes load in the coming weeks.
Chelsea appear to be in a strong position to weather an injury storm. They’re atop the Premier League table, have scored a league-leading 23 goals, and have conceded the fewest goals in the league: only three. In terms of results, Chelsea have been the best club in the Premier League and it’s not really a question.
However, Chelsea are riding an unprecedented wave of good fortune. Through nine games, they have produced 11.9 expected goals and allowed 10.1 expected goals against. Their expected goal differential of +1.8, compared to their actual goal differential of +20 is the largest gap in the league by a sizable margin.
No team can be expected to continue to defy their shot quality to this degree, and especially one without their top choice strikers. The problem that Chelsea faces is dire. The combination of poor shot quality and a lack of experienced strikers could see them drop points to relatively weak opponents.
While their upcoming slate of contests features no serious opponents, it doesn’t change the fact that they haven’t been able to consistently generate high-quality chances with their two best goal scorers on the pitch.
PSG's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with PSG's Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's third goal during his Champions League soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
Who’s the Best Football Player in the World?
03:23 GMT
1
Lukaku and Werner’s absence means Chelsea will have to wait to figure out how to fix their attack. They may be able to keep pace at the top of the Premier League against weak opponents, but eventually, their lack of attacking output will come back to bite them.
Chelsea has an easy slate of fixtures until November 20th when they kick off a run of games against Leicester City, Juventus, and Manchester United. If Lukaku and Werner are not yet fit, Chelsea might see their excellent start to the season slip. Even if the pair are healthy, if they aren’t firing on all cylinders it may not be enough. Chelsea want to win the Premier League, but they’ll need their strikers back in action not just to bag goals, but to help fix an attack that looks primed to sputter.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:11 GMTAs Israel Preps to Vaccinate Kids Against COVID-19, Some Say They Will Be Against 'Coercion'
06:06 GMT‘Inexperienced, Green’ Armourer on Alec Baldwin Film Set Described as ‘Careless With Guns’ Before
06:03 GMTHow Long Can Chelsea Survive Without a Striker?
05:22 GMT6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC
05:14 GMTUS Still Ready For Dialogue With North Korea Without Preconditions, Special Envoy Says
04:31 GMTFacebook Struggled to Curb Violent, Divisive Content in India, Internal Documents Show
03:23 GMTWho’s the Best Football Player in the World?
02:45 GMTAmerican Film Institute Establishes Scholarship in Memory of Halyna Hutchins
02:30 GMTMore Than 10,000 Sequoias Must Be Removed After California Wildfires, National Parks Reveal
01:00 GMTWho has the Edge Between Manchester United and Liverpool?
00:12 GMTBritish Military Brings Over 100 People Who Had Left Afghanistan to UK - Defense Ministry
YesterdayUS Seeking Clarity Over Turkey’s Intention to Declare US Ambassador Persona Non Grata
YesterdayUS Authorities Getting Veterans Involved in Resettlement on Afghan Refugees - Reports
YesterdayBiden’s Popularity Drops More Than That of Any Other US Leader Since End of WWII - Poll
Yesterday‘Rust’ Director ‘Gutted’ by Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins on Set
YesterdayPotty-Mouthed PM: Broadcaster Blocks Boris Johnson's Remarks on Gay Men, Muslim Women
YesterdayHome Run! The Astros Win a Ticket to the World Series Amid Sign-Stealing Scandal
YesterdayColombian Authorities Reportedly Capture Elusive Drug Lord Otoniel, Leader of Clan del Golfo
YesterdayTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey Issues Cryptic Warning of ‘Hyperinflation’ Soon To Happen in the US
YesterdayOne Person Killed, 7 Injured in Shooting Near University Campus in US