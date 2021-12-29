Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
The Facebook Papers
In October, a consortium of 17 US news organisations began publishing a series of stories on Facebook based on thousands of pages of the organisation's internal documents that were earlier disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen.
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/no-remorse-zuckerberg-told-staffers-not-to-apologize-for-issues-related-to-facebook-papers---report-1091896867.html
No Remorse: Zuckerberg Told Staffers Not to Apologize for Issues Related to Facebook Papers - Report
No Remorse: Zuckerberg Told Staffers Not to Apologize for Issues Related to Facebook Papers - Report
After the publication of the "Facebook Papers", the company, now officially Meta, has been struggling to fend off numerous accusations about misinformation and immoral use of its own algorithms for users to get more profit.
2021-12-29T23:46+0000
2021-12-29T23:46+0000
the facebook papers
mark zuckerberg
us
facebook
republicans
democrats
facebook scandal
meta
social media
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091898405_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b101886df1afdd5fd1d85cdae092d14d.jpg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told his employees not to apologize for Facebook's flaws while staffers were calling lawmakers in Washington, DC, in an attempt to discredit former employee whistleblower Frances Haugen, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.According to the report citing insiders, the company's team in the District of Columbia reached out to Republicans and claimed that Haugen was a Democratic activist who wanted to boost President Biden's party in an attempt to prevent the parties from uniting in opposition to Meta, a holding company which owns Instagram and WhatsApp apart from Facebook.In the meantime, Meta staffers reportedly warned Democrats that Haugen's revelations would be used to attack Meta's decision to prohibit posts in support of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murder and attempted murder charges this year.This is an interesting shift in the company's strategy, as the classic crisis PR management approach indicates that the company should admit the existence of the problem as soon as possible, apologize and lead the solution.And during the company's previous crises, Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, the company's chief operating officer, have followed the standard procedure, always promising to make improvements.However, after Haugen disclosed internal documents upon her departure this October revealing Instagram's harmful consequences on teen mental health, problems with combatting human trafficking, and role in propagating political misinformation, Meta has adopted a tougher stance.Moreover, Meta's new products were subjected to reputational assessments. According to the report, internal access settings for research conversations on themes such as mental health and radicalization were restricted to individuals directly involved in the job to prevent further leaks. Researchers at the company told the WSJ they have been asked to submit work on sensitive issues for assessment by corporate lawyers, who have occasionally requested that examples of problems be removed from internal forums.Insiders reportedly told the WSJ that after changing the name of the company and holding a presentation in a virtual format, Zuckerberg reportedly asked all of his employees to communicate through "Metaverse" avatars.But most importantly, Zuckerberg has reportedly encouraged employees not to apologize and to respond more harshly to negative press.The company's new approach was made public in early October, soon after the release of the internal documents, and consisted of the formula "when our work is being mischaracterized, we’re not going to apologize. We’re going to defend our record," per contemporary reports. And to boost that confidence, longtime board members such as venture capitalists Peter Thiel and Marc Andressen have backed Zuckerberg.The so-called Facebook Papers started being released in September by the WSJ, which received the secret docs from Haugen herself. The reports detailed the harm caused by Facebook's platforms, as determined by its own analysts, as well as the problems it has in correcting them.Since then, four US congressional hearings have been held on issues raised in the articles, and a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general has launched an investigation into Instagram's effects on children. Additionally, more than a half-dozen senior Meta executives and employees have departed or announced their departures.In turn, Facebook cited billions of dollars in investments in online safety, as well as collaborations with third-party groups and experts.While some expressed skepticism of Haugen's proposed solutions, which include forming a federal regulator to oversee Facebook rather than breaking it up using antitrust law, there appears to be a consensus in Washington, DC, that her disclosures demonstrate that something needs to be done.As of Wednesday, Meta shares were down about 1%. They have dropped roughly 10% since the first reports based on Haugen's leaks were published.
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/three-quarters-of-americans-believe-facebook-makes-society-worse-poll-finds-1090632700.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/us-media-watchdog-grades-big-tech-average-f-over-suppression-of-free-speech-1090609097.html
A fanatical israeli zionist feeling remorse for their crimes? Absurd to expect one of the things would. They are psychopaths, such human qualities are unknown to the creatures.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091898405_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3f1b2f31f50c9ef0449a8f23f82c09e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mark zuckerberg, us, facebook, republicans, democrats, facebook scandal, meta, social media, viral

No Remorse: Zuckerberg Told Staffers Not to Apologize for Issues Related to Facebook Papers - Report

23:46 GMT 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikIn this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes a drink of water as he testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes a drink of water as he testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
After the publication of the so-called "Facebook Papers," the company, now officially Meta, has been struggling to fend off numerous accusations and even lawsuits about misinformation and immoral use of its own algorithms for users in order to get more profit.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told his employees not to apologize for Facebook's flaws while staffers were calling lawmakers in Washington, DC, in an attempt to discredit former employee whistleblower Frances Haugen, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
According to the report citing insiders, the company's team in the District of Columbia reached out to Republicans and claimed that Haugen was a Democratic activist who wanted to boost President Biden's party in an attempt to prevent the parties from uniting in opposition to Meta, a holding company which owns Instagram and WhatsApp apart from Facebook.
In the meantime, Meta staffers reportedly warned Democrats that Haugen's revelations would be used to attack Meta's decision to prohibit posts in support of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murder and attempted murder charges this year.
This is an interesting shift in the company's strategy, as the classic crisis PR management approach indicates that the company should admit the existence of the problem as soon as possible, apologize and lead the solution.
And during the company's previous crises, Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, the company's chief operating officer, have followed the standard procedure, always promising to make improvements.
However, after Haugen disclosed internal documents upon her departure this October revealing Instagram's harmful consequences on teen mental health, problems with combatting human trafficking, and role in propagating political misinformation, Meta has adopted a tougher stance.
Facebook - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Three-Quarters of Americans Believe Facebook Makes Society Worse, Poll Finds
10 November, 19:30 GMT
Moreover, Meta's new products were subjected to reputational assessments. According to the report, internal access settings for research conversations on themes such as mental health and radicalization were restricted to individuals directly involved in the job to prevent further leaks. Researchers at the company told the WSJ they have been asked to submit work on sensitive issues for assessment by corporate lawyers, who have occasionally requested that examples of problems be removed from internal forums.
Insiders reportedly told the WSJ that after changing the name of the company and holding a presentation in a virtual format, Zuckerberg reportedly asked all of his employees to communicate through "Metaverse" avatars.

"The implication is that Facebook should look toward the future and not get bogged down in the messy past," the outlet suggested.

But most importantly, Zuckerberg has reportedly encouraged employees not to apologize and to respond more harshly to negative press.
The company's new approach was made public in early October, soon after the release of the internal documents, and consisted of the formula "when our work is being mischaracterized, we’re not going to apologize. We’re going to defend our record," per contemporary reports. And to boost that confidence, longtime board members such as venture capitalists Peter Thiel and Marc Andressen have backed Zuckerberg.
The so-called Facebook Papers started being released in September by the WSJ, which received the secret docs from Haugen herself. The reports detailed the harm caused by Facebook's platforms, as determined by its own analysts, as well as the problems it has in correcting them.
Since then, four US congressional hearings have been held on issues raised in the articles, and a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general has launched an investigation into Instagram's effects on children. Additionally, more than a half-dozen senior Meta executives and employees have departed or announced their departures.
In turn, Facebook cited billions of dollars in investments in online safety, as well as collaborations with third-party groups and experts.
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
US Media Watchdog Grades Big Tech Average 'F' Over Suppression of Free Speech
10 November, 03:57 GMT
While some expressed skepticism of Haugen's proposed solutions, which include forming a federal regulator to oversee Facebook rather than breaking it up using antitrust law, there appears to be a consensus in Washington, DC, that her disclosures demonstrate that something needs to be done.
As of Wednesday, Meta shares were down about 1%. They have dropped roughly 10% since the first reports based on Haugen's leaks were published.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
A fanatical israeli zionist feeling remorse for their crimes? Absurd to expect one of the things would. They are psychopaths, such human qualities are unknown to the creatures.
vtvot tak
30 December, 03:07 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:30 GMTItaly Cancels Quarantine for Those Vaccinated With 3 Doses After Contacts With Patients
00:25 GMTBiden Admin Asks US Supreme Court to Hear Case Over ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy
00:16 GMTLockheed Wins $847Mln Deal to Build 105 More F-35 Joint Strike Fighters
00:11 GMTFauci Says COVID-19 Vaccine Approval for Children Under 5 in US May Take Months
00:09 GMTChina to Keep Working With Russia on Vaccines, Including Mutual Recognition, Ambassador Says
00:01 GMTPrincess Di File: Blurred Line Between the Press and the State
YesterdayNo Remorse: Zuckerberg Told Staffers Not to Apologize for Issues Related to Facebook Papers - Report
YesterdayUS Stocks Up Modestly as ‘Santa Claus Rally’ Remains on Pause
YesterdayGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty on 5 Out of 6 Counts in Sex Trafficking Trial
YesterdayUS’ Africa Chief Meets With Somali PM Roble as Opposition Demands Farmaajo Resign for 'Coup'
YesterdayFauci Floats Never-Ending COVID-19 Testing, Fourth Jabs & No New Year Revels
YesterdayIIHF Cancels World Junior Championship Over Coronavirus Infections in Several Teams
YesterdayIraqi Prime Minister Confirms Complete Pull Out of Int'l Troops From Country
YesterdayGhislaine Maxwell's Trial Judge Asks Jury to Continue Deliberations Through New Year's Day - Report
YesterdayWashington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes
YesterdayNorth Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo
YesterdayMTG Calls African American Festival Kwanzaa a ‘Fake Religion Created by a Psychopath’
YesterdayHillary-Kamala Sismance? Why Asking Clinton's Counsel May Not Have Been Harris' Best Idea
YesterdaySouth Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’
YesterdayUS Spy Plane Reporteldy Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence