Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/three-quarters-of-americans-believe-facebook-makes-society-worse-poll-finds-1090632700.html
Three-Quarters of Americans Believe Facebook Makes Society Worse, Poll Finds
Three-Quarters of Americans Believe Facebook Makes Society Worse, Poll Finds
Facebook has been fending off accusations of failing to tackle misinformation and harmful content on its platform, with the company's former employee, Frances... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T19:30+0000
2021-11-10T19:30+0000
us
poll
facebook
social media
society
big tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090002403_0:105:1921:1185_1920x0_80_0_0_8b3ed18dcff0d0302d646738c1572369.jpg
Three out of four adults in the United States believe that Facebook is making society worse, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.The research finds that 76% of Americans believe Facebook worsens society, with 11% saying the opposite. Another 13% asserted it has no effect either way. While respondents of all genders, races and ages are somewhat unified in believing that Facebook is harmful to society, disagreements arise when it comes to who exactly is to blame: the platform itself (45% think so), or the way people use it (as said by 55%).Almost half of those who participated in the survey, 49%, said that they know someone who they think was persuaded to believe in a conspiracy theory because of Facebook's content. 61% of people who said so are younger than 35, and only 35% are 65 or older.More than half of Americans, 53%, said that the federal government should ramp up Facebook's regulation, with 11% saying it should not and 35% believing that the amount of regulation should remain as it was.The respondents were also asked to reveal how much they trust big tech companies such as Google, Amazon or Facebook, with 38% of the participants saying they don't trust such firms, and 34% saying they somewhat trust them.The poll comes as Facebook is weathering a media storm, accused by its ex-staffers of failing to protect its users from harmful content. The company's former data scientist Frances Haugen has leaked a handful of internal documents backing the accusations, which became the base of a cascade of stories dubbed "The Facebook Papers" that detail the platform's wrongdoings.Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, however, argued that the leaks are being used in order to create a "false image" of his company and dismissed the accusations. In what was seen by many as an attempt to clean up the social media platform's reputation, Zuckerberg moved to rebrand the company from "Facebook" to "Meta", announcing the goal of focusing on the creation of the so-called "metaverse".
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/facebook-to-remove-certain-targeted-ads-expand-ad-control-features-1090606860.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090002403_74:0:1781:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_2c72b9f0239184dc4e0eb1271f80cdbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, poll, facebook, social media, society, big tech

Three-Quarters of Americans Believe Facebook Makes Society Worse, Poll Finds

19:30 GMT 10.11.2021
© Photo : PixabayFacebook
Facebook - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Facebook has been fending off accusations of failing to tackle misinformation and harmful content on its platform, with the company's former employee, Frances Haugen, leaking a bunch of internal documents to back the accusations, and calling on US Congress to make sure that the company is held accountable.
Three out of four adults in the United States believe that Facebook is making society worse, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.
The research finds that 76% of Americans believe Facebook worsens society, with 11% saying the opposite. Another 13% asserted it has no effect either way.
While respondents of all genders, races and ages are somewhat unified in believing that Facebook is harmful to society, disagreements arise when it comes to who exactly is to blame: the platform itself (45% think so), or the way people use it (as said by 55%).
Almost half of those who participated in the survey, 49%, said that they know someone who they think was persuaded to believe in a conspiracy theory because of Facebook's content. 61% of people who said so are younger than 35, and only 35% are 65 or older.
More than half of Americans, 53%, said that the federal government should ramp up Facebook's regulation, with 11% saying it should not and 35% believing that the amount of regulation should remain as it was.
The respondents were also asked to reveal how much they trust big tech companies such as Google, Amazon or Facebook, with 38% of the participants saying they don't trust such firms, and 34% saying they somewhat trust them.
People stand in front of the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
Facebook to Remove Certain Targeted Ads, Expand Ad Control Features
Yesterday, 22:58 GMT
The poll comes as Facebook is weathering a media storm, accused by its ex-staffers of failing to protect its users from harmful content. The company's former data scientist Frances Haugen has leaked a handful of internal documents backing the accusations, which became the base of a cascade of stories dubbed "The Facebook Papers" that detail the platform's wrongdoings.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, however, argued that the leaks are being used in order to create a "false image" of his company and dismissed the accusations. In what was seen by many as an attempt to clean up the social media platform's reputation, Zuckerberg moved to rebrand the company from "Facebook" to "Meta", announcing the goal of focusing on the creation of the so-called "metaverse".
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:41 GMTCuba Threatens to Sue Facebook Over Political Manipulation
20:28 GMTBankruptcy In 'Matter of Days', Investor Says as China Evergrande Defaults on Interest Payments
19:38 GMTEx-State Chief Appointed People With 'Dubious Pakistan Connections': India's Maharashtra Minister
19:33 GMTMan Arrested for Giving Rape Threat to 10-Month-Old Daughter of Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli
19:30 GMTThree-Quarters of Americans Believe Facebook Makes Society Worse, Poll Finds
19:30 GMTScientists Roll Out Theory About 'Contagious' Dark Matter
19:29 GMTSteele Dossier Isn't 'Russian Disinformation,' But a Clinton Campaign Product, Journo Says
19:29 GMT'The Simpsons' Fans Gasp Amid Claims Astroworld Mayhem Was Predicted in the Show
18:54 GMT'Cure Your Limp Democracy': Non-Profit's Ad on 'Electile Dysfunction' Goes Viral in US
18:53 GMTAfghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers
18:36 GMTBiden Intends to Discuss COVID-19 Origins With Xi During Upcoming Summit
18:11 GMTImran Khan: Daesh Terrorists Enter Pakistan From Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
18:10 GMTRussia Eyes Wider Consular Presence in Canada, With New Mission in Vancouver - Ambassador
18:10 GMTUS Wants Russia to Explain 'Military Buildup' Near Ukraine’s Border
18:01 GMTThree Houthi Ballistic Missiles Reportedly Strike Saudi Base in Dhahran Al-Janub, Kill Commander
17:58 GMTElection Watchdog Says Over 17K 2020 Ballot Images Destroyed in Georgia Making Audits Impossible
17:54 GMT'Tale as Old as Time': Users Scoff Over Meta Announcement of Targeting Restrictions
17:40 GMTVon der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
17:21 GMT'Deep S***': NRA 'Secret Tapes' Revealing Group's Post-Columbine Strategy Leaked After Two Decades
17:18 GMTBiden Vows to Strike Back at Price Gouging in US Energy Sector