Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/facebook-executive-blames-society-not-social-networks-for-covid-19-misinformation-1091479398.html
Facebook Executive Blames Society, Not Social Networks for COVID-19 Misinformation
Facebook Executive Blames Society, Not Social Networks for COVID-19 Misinformation
Society, not social networks, is to blame for COVID-19 misinformation, Andrew Bosworth, a key executive at Facebook, said in an interview with Axios on Monday.
2021-12-13T08:05+0000
2021-12-13T08:21+0000
facebook
misinformation
fake news
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083666051_0:317:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e39b8c48595631b972c0779bd767358f.jpg
He noted that free speech can sometimes be dangerous, especially when used to spread misinformation, but democracy must be able to tolerate it as it is a fundamental human right.When asked whether criticism of COVID-19 vaccination would be the same without social networks, Bosworth noted that Facebook plays a significant role in spreading authoritative information about COVID-19. However, according to the executive, it is still for users to decide whether to believe this information or to listen to the personal views of other people.At the same time, Bosworth noted that disinformation is primarily a demand problem. According to him, social networks cannot deny people the information they seek, stressing that at some point the main responsibility lies with the individual.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083666051_222:0:2951:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8a497244d33083f115113144ddd6b8d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
facebook, misinformation, fake news, covid-19

Facebook Executive Blames Society, Not Social Networks for COVID-19 Misinformation

08:05 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 13.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Johanna Geron The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019.
 The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / Johanna Geron
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Society, not social networks, is to blame for COVID-19 misinformation, Andrew Bosworth, a key executive at Facebook, said in an interview with Axios on Monday.
He noted that free speech can sometimes be dangerous, especially when used to spread misinformation, but democracy must be able to tolerate it as it is a fundamental human right.

"Individual humans are the ones who choose to believe or not believe a thing. They are the ones who choose to share or not share a thing. I don't feel comfortable at all saying they don't have a voice because I don't agree with what they said, I don't like what they said", Bosworth said.

When asked whether criticism of COVID-19 vaccination would be the same without social networks, Bosworth noted that Facebook plays a significant role in spreading authoritative information about COVID-19. However, according to the executive, it is still for users to decide whether to believe this information or to listen to the personal views of other people.

"That's their choice. They are allowed to do that. You have an issue with those people. You don't have an issue with Facebook. You can't put that on me", he said.

At the same time, Bosworth noted that disinformation is primarily a demand problem. According to him, social networks cannot deny people the information they seek, stressing that at some point the main responsibility lies with the individual.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:18 GMTUK, France, and EU Settle Fishing Row, But French Sailors Still Threatening London With Blockade
08:10 GMTTurkish Lira Slumps to New Historic Low of 14 Lira Per Dollar
08:05 GMTFacebook Executive Blames Society, Not Social Networks for COVID-19 Misinformation
07:48 GMTPolice Arrest Suspect Who Forced Dalit Man in Indian State of Bihar to Lick Spit - Video
07:33 GMT6 January Panel Recommends to Hold Donald Trump's Former Chief of Staff in Contempt of Congress
07:31 GMTFSB Says It's Detected 106 Neo-Nazi Supporters of Ukraine's M.K.U. Across Russia
07:26 GMTUS Obsessed With Alleged Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Moscow Has No Such Plans, Deputy FM Says
07:17 GMTLabour Presses BoJo to 'Fess Up' Amid Xmas Party Controversy
07:04 GMTSeveral Hundred Danes Infected With Omicron Strain Despite Being Jabbed Three Times
07:02 GMTSwedish Greens Reported for Inciting Ethnic Hatred After Blaming Russia for High Electricity Prices
07:00 GMTBoJo Won't Resign in Short-Term, But His Political Future Teetering, Prof. Says
06:42 GMTGraduate of Russian Orthodox School Stages Explosion in Educational Facility
06:39 GMTOne Dead and 14 Injured in Texas Vigil Shooting
06:03 GMTTwo Cargo Ships Collide in Baltic Sea Off Coast of Sweden, Rescue Operation Underway, Reports Say
05:54 GMTSouth Korea Not Considering Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games
05:48 GMTIndia's Harnaaz Sandhu Becomes Miss Universe 2021 - Video
05:42 GMT'I Am Very Happy': Kylian Mbappe's Message to PSG Fans After Breaking 71-Year-Old Goalscoring Record
04:25 GMTUS President Biden Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration
04:02 GMTPelosi Reportedly Intends to Lead House Democrats Through 2022 Midterm Election, Possibly Longer
03:48 GMTNew Potential Crisis Arising From NATO Buildup on Russian Border Hard to Predict - Ryabkov