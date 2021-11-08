Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/facebook-leadership-chooses-not-to-make-platform-safer-to-maximize-profits-whistleblower-says-1090573550.html
Facebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits, Whistleblower Says
Facebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits, Whistleblower Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook top management knows how to technically make the platform safer for users but chooses not to do so to maximize profits... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T18:43+0000
2021-11-08T18:43+0000
whistleblower
testimony
us
whistleblowing
facebook
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090191261_0:156:3089:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_994cc75d82f94953e0acbae8d6c22e30.jpg
"The company’s leadership knows ways to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but they won’t make the necessary changes because they are putting the immense profit before people," Haugen said during her opening statement for the testimony on the negative impact of big tech companies’ products on users to the European Parliament Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee.Not only that, but the company’s leadership also keeps vital information from the public, the United States government and governments around the world, the whistleblower stated.In October, Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, leaked internal documents and told the US Congress that the company was allegedly aware it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting hate and division, choosing to put profit over users' safety.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090191261_178:0:2909:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59ce4068e548e89519d960412c955ab3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
whistleblower, testimony, us, whistleblowing, facebook

Facebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits, Whistleblower Says

18:43 GMT 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicA 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook top management knows how to technically make the platform safer for users but chooses not to do so to maximize profits, whistleblower Frances Haugen said on Monday.
"The company’s leadership knows ways to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but they won’t make the necessary changes because they are putting the immense profit before people," Haugen said during her opening statement for the testimony on the negative impact of big tech companies’ products on users to the European Parliament Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee.
Not only that, but the company’s leadership also keeps vital information from the public, the United States government and governments around the world, the whistleblower stated.
In October, Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, leaked internal documents and told the US Congress that the company was allegedly aware it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting hate and division, choosing to put profit over users' safety.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:17 GMTIsrael Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Phones of Palestinian NGOs It Considers Terrorists
19:02 GMTIraqi Security Forces Ask Why US Defences in Baghdad Weren’t Working During UAV Attack on PM’s Home
19:02 GMTIT Security Company McAfee Sold to Advent-Led Investor Group for $14 Billion
18:55 GMTUS Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack
18:43 GMTFacebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits, Whistleblower Says
18:33 GMTWhy Biden's Build Back Better Plan Unlikely to Save Dems From Resounding Defeat in 2022
18:01 GMTSyrian Media Says Air Defences Have Intercepted Israeli Attack as Explosions Heard Over Homs, Tartus
17:31 GMTDevotees Celebrate 'Chhath Puja' in Yamuna River Under Covering Of Toxic Foam
17:22 GMTShooting Heard on Belarus-Poland Border After Warsaw Deploys Counterterrorism Units to Stem Migrants
17:13 GMTIndian Army to Deploy Swarm Drones Along Border With China to Boost Offensive Capacity
17:03 GMT'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski
16:59 GMTSquid Game Coin & Other Crypto Scams That Left Millions of Investors Stone Broke
16:50 GMTNASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour Undocks From ISS as Team Prepares to Head Home
16:49 GMTJohnson Says He's Taking Corruption Charges ‘Very Seriously’ After Chickening Out of Sleaze Grilling
16:46 GMTUS Indicts Ukrainian National For Alleged Role in REvil Ransomware Cases
16:18 GMT'Failed Move': Opposition Slams Modi Gov't on Fifth Anniversary of Demonetisation
15:59 GMTUS May See Full Employment by End of 2022 as Precondition for Interest Rate Hike, Clarida Says
15:49 GMTSenator Suggests US Military Should Focus on Warfighting Instead of ‘Critical Race Theory’
15:47 GMTWhistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
15:37 GMTObama Hits Out at Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi for Skipping COP26