https://sputniknews.com/20211108/facebook-leadership-chooses-not-to-make-platform-safer-to-maximize-profits-whistleblower-says-1090573550.html

Facebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits, Whistleblower Says

Facebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits, Whistleblower Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook top management knows how to technically make the platform safer for users but chooses not to do so to maximize profits... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-08T18:43+0000

2021-11-08T18:43+0000

2021-11-08T18:43+0000

whistleblower

testimony

us

whistleblowing

facebook

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090191261_0:156:3089:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_994cc75d82f94953e0acbae8d6c22e30.jpg

"The company’s leadership knows ways to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but they won’t make the necessary changes because they are putting the immense profit before people," Haugen said during her opening statement for the testimony on the negative impact of big tech companies’ products on users to the European Parliament Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee.Not only that, but the company’s leadership also keeps vital information from the public, the United States government and governments around the world, the whistleblower stated.In October, Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, leaked internal documents and told the US Congress that the company was allegedly aware it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting hate and division, choosing to put profit over users' safety.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

whistleblower, testimony, us, whistleblowing, facebook