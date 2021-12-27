Registration was successful!
Netizens Decry Mainstream Media for Hypocrisy Over 'Let's Go Brandon' Fuss
Netizens Decry Mainstream Media for Hypocrisy Over ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Fuss
On Friday, the president and the first lady participated in a "Santa Tracker" session with NORAD officials to interact with callers looking for Santa Claus... 27.12.2021, Sputnik International
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/video-showing-man-allegedly-involved-in-lets-go-brandon-prank-played-on-joe-biden-emerges-online-1091801575.html
02:36 GMT 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / BRIAN SNYDERA "Let's Go Brandon" sign stands in front of posters advocating against gun control and depicting U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and Dr. Anthony Fauci at the 619DW Guns and Ammo store in Merrimack, New Hampshire, U.S., November 29, 2021.
A Let's Go Brandon sign stands in front of posters advocating against gun control and depicting U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and Dr. Anthony Fauci at the 619DW Guns and Ammo store in Merrimack, New Hampshire, U.S., November 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© REUTERS / BRIAN SNYDER
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
On Friday, the president and the first lady participated in a "Santa Tracker" session with NORAD officials to interact with callers looking for Santa Claus. One caller, identified as Jared from Oregon, closed his family's call with the words "Let's Go Brandon," which is normally meant as a dig at the president.
Over the weekend, multiple media outlets chastised a man who yelled "Let's Go Brandon" at President Joe Biden on Christmas Eve.
The incident is reminiscent of one that took place in October, when many pundits discussed an airline pilot controversially signing off with the now-famous phrase, with journalists in the mainstream media labeling the phrase and its use in that situation "vulgar" and "vitriol," even comparing those who use it to ISIS sympathizers.
And while many commentators back then responded with criticism to the media noise around this seemingly harmless phrase, the pattern apparently continued after media identified the Christmas Day caller as Jared Schmeck, a former Oregon police officer.
Schmeck has since claimed that the sentence was said "in a joking manner," and that he meant no disrespect towards the president.
Still, several media outlets went to call the use of the phrase a "right-wing slur" and "vulgar insult."
"How many kids get the opportunity to talk to the President of the United States on Christmas Eve while they await Santa? The lack of decency and respect by the dad on this call is horrid. I hope those kids grow up to be a better person than their father," asked former Trump White House official Olivia Troye.
The Atlantic's Ron Brownstein compared the phrase to an "insurrection" during an on-air segment.
However, social media users took to Twitter to start a trend, noting some big discrepancies in the media reaction to the much harsher way the previous president was addressed, as many in the media and in public appearances literally said "F*ck Trump" during his four years in office.
Some instances of this vulgarity were not only tolerated, but even reportedly pushed and glorified by the media.
"If you’re truly upset that Jared Schmeck said “Let’s go Brandon” to former Vice President Joe Biden and okay with people saying “F*ck Donald Trump, you might be brainwashed," wrote one user.
"Leftists screamed “F*CK TRUMP” for 4 years, and now they act like they’re going to faint at the word “Brandon” LMFAOOOO," said another user in the face of countercriticism from Biden supporters.

"How is “F*ck Trump" accepted speech, but "Let's Go Brandon" a right-wing slur?" Willie Montague, a Republican candidate for Congress from Florida, wrote. "Oh right, because the media is just a bunch of frauds."

Some on Twitter recalled the repeated, very ambiguous from the moral point of view, statements by Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, who in public speeches more than once called Trump "a piece of sh*t" and wished a "bag of sh*t" was thrown in his face.
And some recalled other public figures such as journalists previously calling out Trump, but who are now apparently offended by the "Let's Go, Brandon" chant.
"I find it incredibly comical that everybody upset about this Brandon thing also has a history of screaming f*ck Trump proudly. Classic hypocrites," wrote reporter Shane Murphy.
The above-discussed phrase arose after a reporter said in October during live coverage of a NASCAR race that fans yelling "F*ck Joe Biden" were actually yelling "Let's Go Brandon" in response to driver Brandon Brown.
Mocking the president and media reporters who attack Biden critics has since become a media craze.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
Video Showing Man Allegedly Involved in 'Let's Go Brandon' Prank Played on Joe Biden Emerges Online
25 December, 18:17 GMT
And during that conversation, which sparked the national controversy, Biden seemed totally unconcerned about the term used to address him, simply asking where the caller was from and even adding that he "agreed" with the chant.
