https://sputniknews.com/20211226/nascar-driver-who-unwittingly-sparked-viral-lets-go-brandon-chant-says-sponsors-snubbing-him-1091820413.html

NASCAR Driver Who Unwittingly Sparked Viral ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant Says Sponsors Snubbing Him

NASCAR Driver Who Unwittingly Sparked Viral ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant Says Sponsors Snubbing Him

‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ became a viral political slogan used to mean ‘F*** Joe Biden’ after an NBC reporter clumsily attempted to cover up for a crowd of Nascar... 26.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-26T19:02+0000

2021-12-26T19:02+0000

2021-12-26T19:17+0000

joe biden

nascar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091666852_0:6:3072:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_85fe5f52cbc0b6b8a6c3320262cb70e4.jpg

Brandon Brown, the NASCAR driver who shot to global fame through the viral spread of the ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ chant, says he has been ostracized by some corporate sponsors.“It got extremely difficult for us…If you’re a national corporation, that means you sell to all consumers…and unfortunately, when you get dragged into the political arena, people want you to take a side,” Brown, a six-year veteran of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, told Sports Business Journal.NASCAR's sponsorships are a vital lifeline for the sport’s drivers, with drivers and their teams depending on them to put food on the table and to keep cars on the road.The primary sponsor of Brown’s Number 68 Chevrolet is Coastal Carolina University. Last year, his other sponsors included the Trade The Train crypto company, and The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade. He did not reveal who would sponsor him for next year’s season.Brown unwittingly became the center of global attention in October during a live interview with an NBC reporter after winning his first race at Talladega, Alabama. The reporter attempted to cover up the crowd’s shouts of “F*** Joe Biden” by saying “You can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’”The awkward moment went viral, and began to be used at sporting events and other public gatherings across the country. Republican politicians, musicians, and others have since made liberal use of the phrase, with President Biden himself tricked by a prankster into uttering it during a Christmas Eve address this week.Last week, Brown, who is a Republican, told The New York Times that while he initially thought the phrase was funny, it has since made his uncomfortable. "I'm about the racing side," he said. Suggesting that he doesn't "know enough about politics" to form a strong opinion about the current administration, he admitted that he has been annoyed by inflation, which has driven up fuel costs.

https://sputniknews.com/20211226/oregon-man-at-center-of-lets-go-brandon-christmas-eve-prank-says-he-meant-no-disrespect-to-biden-1091805576.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

joe biden, nascar