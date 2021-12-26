https://sputniknews.com/20211226/oregon-man-at-center-of-lets-go-brandon-christmas-eve-prank-says-he-meant-no-disrespect-to-biden-1091805576.html

Oregon Man at Center of 'Let's Go Brandon' Christmas Eve Prank Says He Meant No Disrespect to Biden

The man who told US President Joe Biden "Let’s Go Brandon" during the Christmas Eve phone call with the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s (NORAD) annual Santa tracker says he did not mean it as a right-wing anti-Biden slur.

"At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job," Jared Schmeck, 35, who is a father of four, told The Oregonian on Saturday, adding "I mean no disrespect to him."The phrase "Let’s Go Brandon" became popular with US conservatives after an October NASCAR race in Alabama. The crowd was shouting a vulgar anti-Biden chant, but a TV reporter was trying to hide it by suggesting during an interview with racing driver Brandon Brown that the people were actually chanting "Let’s go, Brandon."Schmeck, who now works for an electric company and was previously a Medford police officer for six years, told The Oregonian that he is not a "Trumper," but a "free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ."After he wished the Bidens' a Merry Christmas at the end of the livestreamed Santa tracker call and said "Let's Go Brandon" at the very end, the president replied "Let's go Brandon, I agree." Meanwhile, Jill Biden gave an awkward chuckle in response to Schmeck’s remark.The Oregon father said his family calls into the NORAD Santa tracker every Christmas Eve and that he was not aware that his call was being livestreamed on Friday.

