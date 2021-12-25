Registration was successful!
Video Showing Man Allegedly Involved in 'Let's Go Brandon' Prank Played on Joe Biden Emerges Online
Video Showing Man Allegedly Involved in 'Let's Go Brandon' Prank Played on Joe Biden Emerges Online
25.12.2021
After US President Joe Biden was caught on camera saying “Let’s go Brandon” during a Christmas event at the White House, a video emerged online showing the other side of the conversation in which the POTUS uttered that phrase.The incident in question occurred during the NORAD Santa Tracker event on Friday, when the President and the First Lady were virtually conversing with kids and parents from across the country, and the POTUS, when one of the parents told him "Merry Christmas" and "Let's Go Brandon", responded with "Let's Go Brandon, I agree".A video shared on Twitter by American right-wing political activist Jack Posobiec, the video shows a man who appears to be the person engaged in the aforementioned conversation with Biden.“Yeah, I hope you have a wonderful Christmas as well. Merry Christmas and let’s go Brandon,” the man can be heard saying in the video while apparently conversing with Biden, before bidding the latter farewell and ending the call, only to immediately burst out laughing.A number of social media users appeared amused by this prank, some praising the caller while others, perhaps jokingly, mused about the possible negative consequences of that move.And there were also those who did not seem particularly impressed by this development.The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” has seen frequent use in recent weeks among Joe Biden’s detractors, and essentially is an euphemism for "F*ck Joe Biden".
18:17 GMT 25.12.2021
Andrei Dergalin
A number of social media users appeared amused by the prank, though some wondered aloud, perhaps jokingly, about the possible negative consequences for the prankster.
