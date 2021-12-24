Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis Holds Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican
Netizens in Stitches as Biden Says 'Let's Go Brandon, I Agree' During Santa Tracker Event - Video
Netizens in Stitches as Biden Says 'Let's Go Brandon, I Agree' During Santa Tracker Event - Video
The POTUS seemed unperturbed by the phrase he was addressed with, simply inquiring where the caller was from.
US President Joe Biden has ended up saying the phrase that has lately been used as a thinly-veiled insult aimed at him, during the NORAD Santa Tracker event at the White House on Friday.The incident occurred when the POTUS and his wife, the first lady, Jill Biden, were virtually conversing with kids and parents from across the country. One purported father named Jared from Oregon greeted Biden with phrases “Merry Christmas” and “Let’s Go Brandon” – the latter phrase being used as a slogan employed by Biden’s detractors and a euphemism for “F*ck Joe Biden”.“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” Biden replied.The US president seemed unperturbed in the way he was addressed and inquired conversationally where the caller was from.Many social media users, however, seemed amused by the development, tweeting their feelings.
joe biden, social media, santa, viral, tracker

Netizens in Stitches as Biden Says 'Let's Go Brandon, I Agree' During Santa Tracker Event - Video

19:06 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 19:11 GMT 24.12.2021)
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls from South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 24, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls from South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The POTUS seemed unperturbed by the phrase he was addressed with, simply inquiring where the caller was from.
US President Joe Biden has ended up saying the phrase that has lately been used as a thinly-veiled insult aimed at him, during the NORAD Santa Tracker event at the White House on Friday.
The incident occurred when the POTUS and his wife, the first lady, Jill Biden, were virtually conversing with kids and parents from across the country. One purported father named Jared from Oregon greeted Biden with phrases “Merry Christmas” and “Let’s Go Brandon” – the latter phrase being used as a slogan employed by Biden’s detractors and a euphemism for “F*ck Joe Biden”.
“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” Biden replied.
The US president seemed unperturbed in the way he was addressed and inquired conversationally where the caller was from.
Many social media users, however, seemed amused by the development, tweeting their feelings.
405000
