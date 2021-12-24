https://sputniknews.com/20211224/joe-biden-says-lets-go-brandon-i-agree-during-santa-tracker-call-1091784200.html

Netizens in Stitches as Biden Says 'Let's Go Brandon, I Agree' During Santa Tracker Event - Video

Netizens in Stitches as Biden Says 'Let's Go Brandon, I Agree' During Santa Tracker Event - Video

The POTUS seemed unperturbed by the phrase he was addressed with, simply inquiring where the caller was from. 24.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-24T19:06+0000

2021-12-24T19:06+0000

2021-12-24T19:11+0000

joe biden

social media

santa

viral

tracker

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091784175_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3ca2200046a63a7f3648f67463aee16e.jpg

US President Joe Biden has ended up saying the phrase that has lately been used as a thinly-veiled insult aimed at him, during the NORAD Santa Tracker event at the White House on Friday.The incident occurred when the POTUS and his wife, the first lady, Jill Biden, were virtually conversing with kids and parents from across the country. One purported father named Jared from Oregon greeted Biden with phrases “Merry Christmas” and “Let’s Go Brandon” – the latter phrase being used as a slogan employed by Biden’s detractors and a euphemism for “F*ck Joe Biden”.“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” Biden replied.The US president seemed unperturbed in the way he was addressed and inquired conversationally where the caller was from.Many social media users, however, seemed amused by the development, tweeting their feelings.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

joe biden, social media, santa, viral, tracker