Live Updates: Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition Ruling 'Travesty of Justice'

IFJ Urges Biden to End 'Politically Motivated' Persecution After Court Ruling on Assange

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemned on Friday the London court's decision to allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, calling on US President to end politically motivated persecution.



The watchdog said it "strongly opposes this decision, and will support any effort Assange's legal team may take to appeal the ruling."

We urge, once again, US president @POTUS to end the years of politically motivated prosecution of Julian Assange by dropping the charges against him. The criminalisation of whistleblowers and investigative journalists like Assange has no place in a democracy @POTUS #FreeAssange — IFJ (@IFJGlobal) December 10, 2021

Commenting on the matter to Sputnik, the IFJ said that "the criminalisation of whistleblowers and investigative journalists like Assange has no place in a democracy."



"Extraditing Assange to the US would endanger his life but also fundamental principles of press freedom. The IFJ supports any effort Assange's legal team may take to appeal the ruling." the watchdog added.