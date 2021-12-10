Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Situation Outside London Court as US Wins Extradition Appeal For Assange
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/live-updates-amnesty-international-calls-assanges-extradition-ruling-travesty-of-justice-1091415800.html
Live Updates: Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition Ruling 'Travesty of Justice'
Live Updates: Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition Ruling 'Travesty of Justice'
Amnesty International has called Assange's extradition ruling 'travesty of justice'.
julian assange, us, extradition, amnesty international, uk
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, hold placards outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on December 10, 2021. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition Ruling 'Travesty of Justice'

12:00 GMT 10.12.2021
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The London Administrative Court on Friday upheld the US' appeal for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition.
In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against extraditing Assange to the US, citing his fragile mental health and the risk of suicide if sent to a US prison, but the US Department of Justice appealed her decision to the London High Court.

The court reviewed the arguments of both sides and rejected criticisms submitted by Assange's defense, saying that the DOJ's safety assurances were sufficient to meet the relevant health concerns.

"The court therefore allowed the appeal and ordered that the case must be remitted to Westminster Magistrates’ Court with a direction that a DJ [district judge] send the case to the Secretary of State, who will decide whether Mr Assange should be extradited to the USA," the ruling said.

Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris, denounced the decision as "Grave miscarriage of justice," as quoted by Wikileaks on Twitter. Moris also said the extradition decision will be appealed in the Supreme Court.
Follow Sputnik's live updates for more.
12:27 GMT 10.12.2021
In this photo taken on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, Margarita Simonyan, the head of the Russian television channel RT, listens to a question during her interview with the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Simonyan, the head of Russian television channel RT - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
Sputnik, RT Chief Simonyan Slams UK Court’s Assange Extradition Ruling, Calls Him Modern-Day Galileo
12:22 GMT
12:15 GMT 10.12.2021
'Don’t Extradite' Campaign Head Calls for Releasing Assange on Bail to Await Appeal Trial
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be released on bail while awaiting appeal trial since he has not been convicted of any crime in the United Kingdom, John Rees, head of the Don’t Extradite Campaign, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the London court upheld the US appeal on Assange's extradition, dismissing concerns raised about the journalist's health and lack of proper assurances from the US Department of Justice regarding his safety.

"I'm sure that the lawyers are considering another bail application, whether or not it will be successful, previous ones haven't been, I don't know. They certainly ought to be because what's happening now is punishment by process. This is somebody who has been convicted of no crime in this country, he is a remand prisoner, and he should be released on bail," Rees said.

He also confirmed that the extradition decision will be appealed to the Supreme Court.
12:02 GMT 10.12.2021
IFJ Urges Biden to End 'Politically Motivated' Persecution After Court Ruling on Assange
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemned on Friday the London court's decision to allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, calling on US President to end politically motivated persecution.

The watchdog said it "strongly opposes this decision, and will support any effort Assange's legal team may take to appeal the ruling."
Commenting on the matter to Sputnik, the IFJ said that "the criminalisation of whistleblowers and investigative journalists like Assange has no place in a democracy."

"Extraditing Assange to the US would endanger his life but also fundamental principles of press freedom. The IFJ supports any effort Assange's legal team may take to appeal the ruling." the watchdog added.
12:01 GMT 10.12.2021
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, hold placards outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on December 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
Moscow: London Court's Verdict on Assange's Extradition 'Shameful'
11:14 GMT
12:00 GMT 10.12.2021
A man holds a photograph of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a protest demanding the freedom of Assange in front of the UK embassy in Brussels, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
UK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10:19 GMT
