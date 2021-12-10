Live Updates: Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition Ruling 'Travesty of Justice'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The London Administrative Court on Friday upheld the US' appeal for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition.
In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against extraditing Assange to the US, citing his fragile mental health and the risk of suicide if sent to a US prison, but the US Department of Justice appealed her decision to the London High Court.
The court reviewed the arguments of both sides and rejected criticisms submitted by Assange's defense, saying that the DOJ's safety assurances were sufficient to meet the relevant health concerns.
"The court therefore allowed the appeal and ordered that the case must be remitted to Westminster Magistrates’ Court with a direction that a DJ [district judge] send the case to the Secretary of State, who will decide whether Mr Assange should be extradited to the USA," the ruling said.
Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris, denounced the decision as "Grave miscarriage of justice," as quoted by Wikileaks on Twitter. Moris also said the extradition decision will be appealed in the Supreme Court.
'Don’t Extradite' Campaign Head Calls for Releasing Assange on Bail to Await Appeal Trial
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be released on bail while awaiting appeal trial since he has not been convicted of any crime in the United Kingdom, John Rees, head of the Don’t Extradite Campaign, told Sputnik on Friday.
"I'm sure that the lawyers are considering another bail application, whether or not it will be successful, previous ones haven't been, I don't know. They certainly ought to be because what's happening now is punishment by process. This is somebody who has been convicted of no crime in this country, he is a remand prisoner, and he should be released on bail," Rees said.
He also confirmed that the extradition decision will be appealed to the Supreme Court.
IFJ Urges Biden to End 'Politically Motivated' Persecution After Court Ruling on Assange
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemned on Friday the London court's decision to allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, calling on US President to end politically motivated persecution.
The watchdog said it "strongly opposes this decision, and will support any effort Assange's legal team may take to appeal the ruling."
We urge, once again, US president @POTUS to end the years of politically motivated prosecution of Julian Assange by dropping the charges against him. The criminalisation of whistleblowers and investigative journalists like Assange has no place in a democracy @POTUS#FreeAssange
Commenting on the matter to Sputnik, the IFJ said that "the criminalisation of whistleblowers and investigative journalists like Assange has no place in a democracy."
"Extraditing Assange to the US would endanger his life but also fundamental principles of press freedom. The IFJ supports any effort Assange's legal team may take to appeal the ruling." the watchdog added.