https://sputniknews.com/20211210/moscow-london-courts-verdict-on-assanges-extradition-shameful-1091414410.html

Moscow: London Court's Verdict on Assange's Extradition 'Shameful'

Moscow: London Court's Verdict on Assange's Extradition 'Shameful'

The decision made by a UK court to allow the extradition of Julian Assange to the US is shameful, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

2021-12-10T11:14+0000

2021-12-10T11:14+0000

2021-12-10T11:48+0000

julian assange

news

moscow

uk

extradition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091415442_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b0cba539e424a754f4d58c9466436020.jpg

The decision made by a UK court to allow the extradition of Julian Assange to the US is shameful, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. It added with a hint of irony that by allowing the extradition of the WikiLeaks' co-founder, the West has observed International Human Rights Day in a "respect-worthy" way.Earlier in the day, the London High Court allowed Assange to be extradited to the US where he is wanted on espionage charges over WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of military and diplomatic files, including videos exposing US war crimes in Iraq. If convicted, he may face up to 175 years in prison. Assange's defence still maintains the right to appeal the Court of Appeal's verdict. In January, a British judge ruled that Assange cannot be extradited to the US because of the strong risk that he might commit suicide in prison there. However, lawyers representing the US dismissed the ruling, saying there was no evidence the WikiLeaks co-founder could go through with a suicide attempt. The US also said that Assange could serve his prison sentence in Australia. Assange's supporters insist his prosecution should be viewed as an attack on the freedom of the press.

https://sputniknews.com/20211210/uk-high-court-announces-verdict-on-julian-assanges-extradition-case-1091404736.html

mandrake Yep, shameful. The entire sad saga started with swedish slut anna ardin and ends apparently in moronistan (aka usa) jail. The pillowbiters in white hall bending over for the overlords in washington dc! 3

Charlie McD Yanks wee lapdog. No surprises there! 1

2

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

julian assange, news, moscow, uk, extradition