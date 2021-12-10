Moscow: London Court's Verdict on Assange's Extradition 'Shameful'

The decision made by a UK court to allow the extradition of Julian Assange to the US is shameful, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. It added with a hint of irony that by allowing the extradition of the WikiLeaks' co-founder, the West has observed International Human Rights Day in a "respect-worthy" way.Earlier in the day, the London High Court allowed Assange to be extradited to the US where he is wanted on espionage charges over WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of military and diplomatic files, including videos exposing US war crimes in Iraq. If convicted, he may face up to 175 years in prison. Assange's defence still maintains the right to appeal the Court of Appeal's verdict. In January, a British judge ruled that Assange cannot be extradited to the US because of the strong risk that he might commit suicide in prison there. However, lawyers representing the US dismissed the ruling, saying there was no evidence the WikiLeaks co-founder could go through with a suicide attempt. The US also said that Assange could serve his prison sentence in Australia. Assange's supporters insist his prosecution should be viewed as an attack on the freedom of the press.
"This shameful verdict in the political case against the journalist and activist is yet another manifestation of the cannibalistic worldview of the Anglo-Saxon tandem. The West has had a worthy commemoration of the Human Rights Day and the end of their Summit for Democracy," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
