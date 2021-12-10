https://sputniknews.com/20211210/us-justice-department-pleased-by-ruling-on-assange-extradition-1091423168.html

US Justice Department 'Pleased' by Ruling on Assange Extradition

A London court ruled Friday in favour of a US government appeal to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, overruling an earlier decision by a lower court... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International

us wins appeal to extradite assange

julian assange

us

wikileaks

The Justice Department is delighted by London High Court Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde's decision in support of the US government's appeal to undo a lower court's ruling to stop Julian Assange from being extradited."We are pleased by the decision," a Justice Department spokesperson told Sputnik. The spokesperson declined to elaborate.

julian assange, us, wikileaks