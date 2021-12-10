The Justice Department is delighted by London High Court Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde's decision in support of the US government's appeal to undo a lower court's ruling to stop Julian Assange from being extradited."We are pleased by the decision," a Justice Department spokesperson told Sputnik. The spokesperson declined to elaborate.
US Justice Department 'Pleased' by Ruling on Assange Extradition
A London court ruled Friday in favour of a US government appeal to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, overruling an earlier decision by a lower court to bar him from being sent to the United States amid fears that the mentally distressed journalist and activist may try to take his own life in a US jail.
The Justice Department is delighted by London High Court Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde's decision in support of the US government's appeal to undo a lower court's ruling to stop Julian Assange from being extradited.
"We are pleased by the decision," a Justice Department spokesperson told Sputnik. The spokesperson declined to elaborate.