The US has won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited on spying charges. In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against extraditing Assange to the US, but the US Department of Justice appealed her decision to the London High Court.
The Justice Department is delighted by London High Court Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde's decision in support of the US government's appeal to undo a lower court's ruling to stop Julian Assange from being extradited."We are pleased by the decision," a Justice Department spokesperson told Sputnik. The spokesperson declined to elaborate.
US Justice Department 'Pleased' by Ruling on Assange Extradition

17:06 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 17:14 GMT 10.12.2021)
A London court ruled Friday in favour of a US government appeal to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, overruling an earlier decision by a lower court to bar him from being sent to the United States amid fears that the mentally distressed journalist and activist may try to take his own life in a US jail.
The Justice Department is delighted by London High Court Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde's decision in support of the US government's appeal to undo a lower court's ruling to stop Julian Assange from being extradited.
"We are pleased by the decision," a Justice Department spokesperson told Sputnik. The spokesperson declined to elaborate.
