Sputnik, RT Chief Simonyan Slams UK Court's Assange Extradition Ruling, Calls Him Modern-Day Galileo

Sputnik, RT Chief Simonyan Slams UK Court’s Assange Extradition Ruling, Calls Him Modern-Day Galileo

London High Court Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde ruled Friday that Julian Assange can be extradited to the US to face trial, overturning a decision by a lower...

Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan forcefully condemned the ruling by a London court to allow the extradition of Julian Assange, characterizing the journalist as a modern-day Galileo who has done more for free speech than anyone in a century.London High Court Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde ruled Friday in favour of a US government appeal requesting Assange’s extradition to the United States. Mr. Assange’s finance, Stella Moris, called the ruling a “grave miscarriage of justice,” and vowed that Holroyde’s decision would be appealed as soon as possible.The US government charges Assange with crimes under the rarely used Espionage Act over 1917 over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of military and diplomatic documents, including videos exposing alleged US war crimes in the Middle East. If convicted, the journalist could die in prison.Journalists, human rights defenders and civil rights activists around the world have slammed Assange’s persecution at the hands of UK and US authorities, arguing that efforts to prosecute him constitute an attack on press freedom, and could serve as a precedent-setting case allowing the US government to go after anyone Washington happens to disagree with politically or feels threatened by.Assange has been jailed at Britain’s Belmarsh Prison since 2019 after getting dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London by Metropolitan Police on breach of bail charges. He took shelter in the Embassy in 2012 amid fears of politically motivated persecution and extradition to the US via Sweden, where two women accused him of sex crimes. The latter charges were eventually dropped, with Assange maintaining his innocence throughout.

